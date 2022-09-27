Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Dyersburg’s DOT Foods to donate $20k worth of food to local pantries
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A national company is hosting a kick-off celebration for thousands of dollars worth of food being donated to local pantries. DOT Foods‘ distribution center in Dyersburg is diversifying $20,000 worth of products through their Neighbor-to-Neighbor program. Local recipients include the Dyersburg Christian Center, Salvation Army...
WBBJ
Senior Carnival at The Lift connects community to health resources
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lift Wellness Center held their annual Senior Carnival Thursday. The Senior Carnival is a wellness event that invites vendors to come to the lift and set up booths. Senior citizens were invited to come tour these booths, play games, get educated about their healthcare, and...
radionwtn.com
Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
WBBJ
‘Halloween in Haywood’ coming to downtown Brownsville Saturday
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local town prepares for a Halloween festival this weekend. Spooky season has approached once again, and Brownsville is kicking it off with “Halloween in Haywood.”. The festival goes from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be food vendors, lots of games, a hayride,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYSH AM 1380
Farms across Tennessee offer outdoor family activities this fall
(TN Department of Agriculture) Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals, and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween. “Now more...
WBBJ
Jackson Christian students gather to pray on National ‘See You at the Pole’ Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school joins together for See You at the Pole Day, a national day of prayer for students and their schools. “We have the entire school that comes out together and we pray, we sing, we read scripture, and today it was unique because today, we had area youth ministers and pastors, children ministers and pastors come and be with their kids they go to church with,” said Blake Beckham, VP of Advancement and Community Involvement at Jackson Christian School.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Registration for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins Oct. 17 across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins in October. Registration will take place for one week beginning Oct. 17. Participants must register in person, according to a release from the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army has provided holiday gifts for children and seniors...
Covington Leader
Munford woman Gracie Kirk raising money for Cuddle Cot to honor her stillborn baby
Last February, 18-year-old Munford resident Gracie Kirk found out she was expecting a child. While it may have been an exciting milestone for her life, she was filled with fear because she was young, but knew she would be okay with the support of her family and friends. At the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
New comic book aims to help kids address bullying in a safe way
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new comic has been created to combat bullying. The Committee for Children is addressing bullying in a unique way. For their fifth annual “Captain Compassion” campaign, they have created a new superhero comic book line to teach kids how to stand up to bullies in a safe and healthy way.
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission
Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
WBBJ
Workforce preparations discussed as Blue Oval project breaks ground
JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday morning, a panel of workforce development professionals met to discuss plans and needs from the community for the upcoming Blue Oval project. “I would say the number one thing we’re looking at right now is labor force participation, that is on everyone’s radar at the moment,” said Kristie Bennett, Lead Regional Director for West TN, Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
WBBJ
Local utility companies assisting with power restoration in FL following Hurricane Ian
JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of Jackson Energy Authority were sent to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Wednesday, a crew of six linemen and four trucks were headed to Florida to help. It’s unknown how long they’ll be there, because the time will depend on the damage. They’ll...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
14th Annual ‘Remember Me’ walk coming to Jackson October 3
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college hosts a walk to remember victims of homicides. Union University is preparing to host their 14th annual commemorative “Remember Me” walk. The walk’s purpose is to honor survivors of homicides and suicides and remember those lost. The walk’s origins developed...
theutcecho.com
UTC Alumnus Brandon Calloway's Journey to Healing
On July 16, Brandon Calloway, a UTC graduate and former student was brutally beaten by police officers in Oakland, TN for a traffic violation. Specifically, he allegedly did not stop at a stop sign. This act of injustice and extreme brutality quickly surfaced on the internet, and many people soon...
WBBJ
High schoolers get personal experience with West TN colleges, universities
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university hosted this year’s Jackson-wide College Fair. The annual event is held by one of three colleges and universities in the city. This year, the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus hosted the event. Representatives from colleges all over Tennessee and neighboring states set...
WBBJ
National ‘Previvor’ Day opens conversation for those at-risk of cancer
JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday is National Previvor Day, and medical professionals urge women to open the door to conversations about cancers. A previvor is someone who is at susceptibility or increased risk to a disease such as cancer, but have not yet been diagnosed. Some of the qualifiers of...
WBBJ
Drag show, Jackson Pride to go on as planned, officials confirm after closed-door meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — One upcoming event has caused controversy for the past couple of weeks, and Monday, some had the chance to voice their opinions in a closed meeting. A private meeting was held at City Hall to discuss the upcoming drag show that’s taking place at this year’s Jackson Pride Festival.
WBBJ
Madison County crews en route to assist with Hurricane Ian efforts
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Fire Department crews are being sent to Florida to assist with efforts in the upcoming hurricane. The department’s emergency response team, along with members of the Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department, left for Florida Monday to help evacuate people who will be affected by Hurricane Ian.
hcmc-tn.org
HCMC Adds Griffin Wood, MSPAS, PA-C to Hospitalist Team
Paris, TN – Henry County Medical Center recently announced that Griffin Wood, PA-C has joined the Hospitalist team at HCMC. Wood will replace long-time Hospitalist team member, Philip McCain, PA-C, who is moving to HCMC’s Emergency Department. Wood, a native of Paris, TN, is a 2014 graduate of...
Opinion | A golden opportunity to begin moving from poverty to prosperity | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one year ago Tuesday that one of America’s most venerable companies unveiled a project that promises to completely transform the economic fortunes of West Tennessee and beyond. On a platform filled with political and business leaders, Ford Motor Company fulfilled a lot of longtime dreams by announcing it will build an electric truck assembly plant on what was known as the Memphis Regional Megasite.
Comments / 0