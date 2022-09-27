ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientology alienated Tom Cruise from ‘negative’ Nicole Kidman: book

By Nicki Gostin
Tom Cruise started to pull away from Scientology while filming the intense Stanley Kubrick film “Eyes Wide Shut” with then-wife Nicole Kidman in 1997, according to the new book “A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.”

Former high-ranking church officer Mike Rinder writes that the star began to ignore Scientology head David Miscavige’s calls while filming in London. This allegedly prompted Miscavige to send Marty Rathbun, a top church exec, to the UK to audit Cruise — a process through which the subject is walked through events in their life to relieve negativity and reach a level of “clear.”

Cruise, Rinder writes, “was gradually drawn back into the world of Scientology.”

However, this rededication allegedly “created a distance between [Cruise] and Nicole.”

According to the book, Cruise distanced himself from Scientology while filming “Eyes Wide Shut.”

Kidman had been brought into the church by Cruise years before but “never expressed particular eagerness for her Scientology courses or auditing,” Rinder writes. It didn’t help that her father was a psychiatrist. (According to the Church of Scientology, psychiatry delivers improper care and an over-reliance on psychiatric drugs). “Had she not been Mrs. Tom Cruise, she would not have been eligible to participate in OT levels at all due to her familial connection to psychiatry.”

With the church apparently feeling threatened by Kidman’s influence over their most prominent celebrity, “Rathbun worked with [Hollywood lawyer] Bert Fields to hire infamous PI Anthony Pellicano to spy on Nicole and tap her phone,” Rinder writes.

The couple adopted two children together, Isabella and Connor.
Pellicano spent over a decade in prison for a host of offenses including wiretapping, racketeering, conspiracy and illegal possession of explosives and grenades.

“The Church never ordered or participated in any illegal wiretapping,” a church spokesperson told Page Six. “Mike Rinder is an inveterate liar who seeks to profit from his dishonesty. He supports himself by orchestrating the harassment of his former Church and its leader through false police reports, incendiary propaganda and fraudulent media stories.”

Cruise wed “Dawson’s Creek” star Katie Holmes (above with Cruise and daughter Suri) in 2006, and ex-Scientologist Leah Remini claims Cruise’s daughter Bella bad-mouthed mom Nicole Kidman at the wedding.
Rathbun also, the book claims, turned the couple’s two adopted children — Isabella and Connor — against Kidman by indoctrinating them into the L. Ron Hubbard teachings of Suppressive Persons.

According to reported Scientology canon, a suppressive person is someone deemed as an enemy by the church and who must be silenced or destroyed.

“When Tom and Nicole divorced, Miscavige was happy that the ‘negative influence’ of Nicole was no longer dragging Tom away,” Rinder writes. “Cruise thereafter became more fervent in his vocal public support of scientology and Miscavige.”

In her 2016 book, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” church defector Leah Remini wrote that she shared a shuttle with Cruise and Kidman’s children after their father’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes. The actress allegedly asked the siblings if they saw much of their mother since their parent’s 2001 divorce.

“Not if I have a choice,” Bella allegedly said. “Our mom is a f–king SP.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Page Six

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares rare pic of her, Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise

Katherine Schwarzenegger is giving fans a rare glimpse of her and Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise, three months after giving birth. The “Gift of Forgiveness” author, 32, posted a photo of the little one sitting on her lap in a white onesie on Tuesday. “A summer of feedings in terrycloth,” Schwarzenegger captioned the sweet snap, which showed Eloise’s arms and legs with her face out of the frame. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter has kept Eloise and her 2-year-old sister, Lyla, mostly off of the social media platform. When she shared the first photo of the sisters together in July, Lyla looked away from the camera while...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
