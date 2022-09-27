The NFL is rolling out a new initiative to celebrate "international diversity" within the league over the next two weeks. On Weeks 4 and 5 in the NFL, players will wear decals of flags representing their nationality or cultural heritage. They will continue to wear the American flag on their helmets, but if they either spent two years living in another country or have a parent or grandparent who was born there they can represent that country as well.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO