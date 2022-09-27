Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sporting News
Why leaked video of Dolphins practice in Cincinnati sparked NFL inquiry ahead of Bengals game
The Dolphins prepared for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals in a wide-open stadium in the middle of a university campus. Now, the NFL is investigating the filming of one of the team's practices. On Wednesday, videos began to circulate of Miami's practice on the University of Cincinnati's...
Sporting News
What channel is Vikings vs. Saints on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL London game
Nearly 1,200 years after the Vikings ransacked London, they're back. Kind of. This time, the ones from Minnesota head to London to take on the Saints, two NFC wild card hopefuls, to open Sunday's NFL Week 4 slate. The Vikings just eked out a win over the division-rival Lions in...
Sporting News
Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation: NFL believes Dolphins followed protocol with QB's injury
After Tua Tagovailoa returned to Sunday's contest against the Bills after sustaining what appeared to be a possible concussion, the NFLPA announced it was opening an investigation into the handling of the Dolphins quarterback's injury. The NFL believes Miami followed all the proper protocols. The Washington Post's Mark Maske reported...
Sporting News
Why Tony Romo is getting field in Wisconsin named after him ahead of Packers vs. Patriots
Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is returning home for Patriots vs. Packers Sunday. Romo, who is calling the game in Green Bay for CBS, will be making a stop at Burlington High School, for the official dedication of "Tony Romo Field." Romo, of course, went to Burlington High in Wisconsin....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sporting News
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he was 'disrespected' by a mystery Bengals coach: 'I'm gonna come find you, bro'
Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple have been known for their rivalry during games dating back to last season. But after Thursday's game between the Dolphins and Bengals, it was an assistant coach that fired up Hill. ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported after the game that Hill said a coach on the...
Sporting News
What happened to Antonio Brown? Revisiting shocking Buccaneers exit, retirement rumors and pivot to rap career
When Tom Brady took the field on Sept. 25, the Buccaneers quarterback was staring at a depleted receiving corps. Tampa Bay's offensive unit struggled in a loss to Green Bay without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. It sure would have been nice for Brady to see a veteran...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game
Sunday Night Football returns this week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of 2021's Super Bowl. It will also be a rematch of elite quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes squares off against Tom Brady once again. There has been uncertainty about where the game will be played due to Hurricane Ian, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota being tapped as a fallback option with the Vikings in London. The NFL ultimately didn't need to pull the emergency lever and relocate the game.
Sporting News
Why NFL players are wearing flags on their helmets to promote 'International Diversity' during Week 4-5 games
The NFL is rolling out a new initiative to celebrate "international diversity" within the league over the next two weeks. On Weeks 4 and 5 in the NFL, players will wear decals of flags representing their nationality or cultural heritage. They will continue to wear the American flag on their helmets, but if they either spent two years living in another country or have a parent or grandparent who was born there they can represent that country as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
Are the Dolphins 'This Year's Bengals'? Making sense of 3-0 Miami's much-improved Super Bowl 57 odds
The Dolphins are no longer Super Bowl 57 darkhorses after their surprise 3-0 start to the 2022 NFL season. Before the season, Miami was buzzing as a strong wild-card contender but back-to-back impressive wins over Baltimore and Buffalo gives it the early front-runner status in the AFC race. According to...
Sporting News
Updated Week 4 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
There's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to weekly fantasy football projections and rankings. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 4 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. Because we're big believes in the “more is...
Sporting News
History of NFL games in London: Vikings vs. Saints extends streak of no games between teams with winning records
The NFL has been intent on putting down roots on the other side of the pond in recent years. The league sends teams to play in London, hoping to build excitement among the British masses, fans whose sporting landscapes tend to revolve mostly around soccer. NFL London draws plenty of...
Sporting News
Why Jameis Winston isn't starting for Saints vs. Vikings in NFL Week 4 London game
When the Saints go marching into London, they'll be without their lead signal-caller. Quarterback Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury since the opening game of the season. The ailment has gotten progressively worse, so much so that Winston missed three days of practice this week and was listed as doubtful by Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 4: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
The 2022 NFL season continues Sunday with a full slate of 14 games. The Saints and Vikings will kick off the action with an NFC matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. There are nine games set to be played in the early afternoon slot followed by three more contests in the 4:05/4:25 p.m. ET window.
Sporting News
Dolphins vs. Bengals final score, results: Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati win, Miami loses Tua Tagovailoa to another injury
The Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" was overshadowed by a scary injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. His head and back appeared to hit the ground hard, and he immediately showed signs of a fencing response after the play.
Sporting News
NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'
Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
Amazon criticized for coverage of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's injury on 'Thursday Night Football'
Amazon's first two "Thursday Night Football" broadcasts of the 2022 NFL season went relatively well. The streaming service impressed fans with its coverage of Chiefs-Chargers and Steelers-Browns. But it came up short in the eyes of many with its coverage of the scary-looking injury Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered during...
Sporting News
NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills after 'several mistakes'
The NFL Players Association has reportedly made the decision to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who oversaw the decision for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return against the Bills. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFLPA made the decision after sources said the union found "several mistakes" made by...
Sporting News
Myles Garrett injury update: Browns rule EDGE out vs. Falcons after car accident
The Browns will be without their top edge-rusher when they face the Falcons on Sunday. On Saturday, the Browns downgraded defensive end Myles Garrett from questionable to out with injuries he sustained in a single-car accident on Monday. Garrett was involved in a single-car accident on Monday, when his 2021...
Sporting News
NFL, players association reportedly nearing agreement to keep concussed players from returning to games
The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are nearing an agreement that would significantly alter the league's concussion protocol. Per a report late Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the parties are considering a change that would keep any player who "demonstrates any instability" from returning to the game. The reported change could be made as soon as Week 5.
Comments / 0