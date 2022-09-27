ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Power Rankings entering Week 4

By Barry Werner
 2 days ago

Movers and shakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVw67_0iBYG3IG00 (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

The NFL is unpredictable. The Jaguars are in first place. The Colts beat the Chiefs. The Dolphins are undefeated. Chaos in Power Rankings!

32. Las Vegas Raiders (0-3, lost to Tennessee Titans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsQET_0iBYG3IG00 (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

How is that Josh McDaniels hire working out in Las Vegas? Next: vs. Denver Broncos

31. Washington Commanders (1-2, lost to Philadelphia Eagles)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8nhR_0iBYG3IG00 (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

What the Philadelphia Eagles did to former teammate Carson Wentz should embarrass the entire Washington franchise. Not sure this organization knows how to be embarrassed, though. Next: at Dallas Cowboys

30. Houston Texans (0-2-1, lost to Chicago Bears)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20IuuM_0iBYG3IG00 (Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)

The Texans are an ugly 0-2-1 and have scored 49 points in three games. The good news is they have only allowed 59. Next: vs Los Angeles Chargers

29. New York Jets (1-2, lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QIDP_0iBYG3IG00 (USAT)

A blowup on the sidelines between a defensive lineman and the defensive line coach. A flat effort on the field. The Jets may regret that comeback against the Browns when it comes to the battle for the top spot in the draft. Next: at Pittsburgh Steelers

28. Chicago Bears (2-1, defeated Houston Texans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMg7J_0iBYG3IG00 (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)

An ugly win at the gun for the Bears, who are 2-1. Don't worry Chicago fans, this team was 3-0 last year before everything crumbled. Next: at New York Giants

27. Seattle Seahawks (1-2, lost to Atlanta Falcons)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AW9AX_0iBYG3IG00 (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Remember that win over the Broncos in the opening game of the season? Seattle fans might want to keep it in their memories with the way this season is headed. Next: at Detroit Lions

26. Carolina Panthers (1-2, defeated New Orleans Saints)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lzf9s_0iBYG3IG00 (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Panthers did just enough to down the New Orleans Saints and keep Matt Rhule as their coach ... for now. Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals

25. Atlanta Falcons (1-2, defeated Seattle Seahawks)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qc11t_0iBYG3IG00 (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

In a battle of the birds, the Falcons managed to take down the Seahawks (in Seattle). Cordarrelle Patterson continues to be one of the biggest threats in the game. Next: vs. Cleveland Browns

24. Detroit Lions (1-2, lost to Minnesota Vikings)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1nDt_0iBYG3IG00 (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

The Lions are going to have to flip the script because coughing up leads gets tired fast. Next vs. Seattle Seahawks

23. Indianapolis Colts (1-2, defeated Kansas City Chiefs)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoqNq_0iBYG3IG00 (USAT)

That's what Matt Ryan was brought to Indy to do: Lead game-winning drives. Would anyone believe the Colts are 1-2 with the win over KC? Didn't think so. Next: vs. Tennessee Titans

22. Tennessee Titans (1-2, defeated Las Vegas Raiders)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214Ff0_0iBYG3IG00 (USAT)

Don't be fooled. The Titans did everything imaginable to let the Raiders back into the game and almost forced overtime. There are problems in Tennessee when it comes to playing 60 minutes. Next: at Indianapolis Colts

21. San Francisco 49ers (1-2, lost to Denver Broncos)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqyFl_0iBYG3IG00 (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The team went up against a tough defense in Denver, while showing their own prowess on that side of the ball. But a loss is a loss, and the 49ers now find themselves at 1-2 and hoping that Garoppolo can improve as they face a tough test in Week 4. Next: vs. Los Angeles Rams

20. New Orleans Saints (1-2, lost to Carolina Panthers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20okJT_0iBYG3IG00 James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints are averaging 17 points a game on offense. That isn't exactly an endorsement of what Jameis Winston is bringing to games. Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings (in London)

19. New York Giants (2-1, lost to Dallas Cowboys)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tT2CM_0iBYG3IG00 USAT

The winning ways ended in New York on Monday night, in a division game that always carries added importance. Of course, it's too earl for concern—but it's also not too soon.  Next: vs. Chicago Bears

18. Denver Broncos (2-1, defeated San Francisco 49ers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fta77_0iBYG3IG00 (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The Russell Wilson trade isn't providing much of a spark in Denver, is it? Next: at Las Vegas Raiders

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1, defeated Los Angeles Chargers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPwZd_0iBYG3IG00 (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Jacksonville went to LA and clobbered the Chargers. This team faces a huge test in Week 4. Will be fascinating to see how Doug Pederson handles meeting his former team. Next: at Philadelphia Eagles

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2, lost to Cleveland Browns)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QetyA_0iBYG3IG00 (USAT)

At least Mitch Trubisky didn't have to hear criticism when he was backing up Josh Allen. The fuse continues to burn on whether he will be replaced by Kenny Pickett. Next: vs. New York Jets

15. New England Patriots (1-2, lost to Baltimore Ravens)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZP2Y_0iBYG3IG00 (The Providence Journal / Kris Craig)

The standings show New England at the bottom of the AFC East. Mac Jones was outplayed by Lamar Jackson and now may be lost to an ankle injury. This isn't going to be a smooth run in Foxborough. Next: at Green Bay Packers

14. Arizona Cardinals (1-2, lost to Los Angeles Rams)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFdmo_0iBYG3IG00 (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

No one in Arizona should be comfortable the way this season is playing out. The lone victory was via a miraculous comeback over a team that is 0-3. Next: at Carolina Panthers

13. Minnesota Vikings (2-1, defeated Detroit Lions)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302VNa_0iBYG3IG00 (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

An impressive comeback -- twice -- by the Vikings. The problem is it feels as if the Purple will continue to torment the fan base with inconsistency that leads to thrills and spills. Next: at New Orleans Saints (in London)

12. Dallas Cowboys (2-1, defeated New York Giants)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pbxH_0iBYG3IG00 (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Be careful what you ask for, Jerry Jones, or you might wind up with a quarterback controversy in Dallas. Next: vs. Washington Commanders

11. Cleveland Browns (2-1, defeated Pittsburgh Steelers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0D1j_0iBYG3IG00 (USAT)

This team should be 3-0. The collapse against the Jets is the loss. Jacoby Brissett is the answer. Who needs Deshaun Watson and his baggage? Next: at Atlanta Falcons

10. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2, defeated New York Jets)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jA2hL_0iBYG3IG00 (USAT)

Now that's much more like it. Handling a team you should handle in style. Exhale Bengals fans ... it is OK to believe ... again. Next: vs Miami Dolphins (Thursday)

9. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2, lost to Jacksonville Jaguars)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJ8wQ_0iBYG3IG00 (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Injuries and the Jaguars put a huge dent in the Chargers in Week 3. Why was Justin Herbert playing with his fractured rib cartilage and the team down 28 points in the fourth quarter? Next: at Houston Texans

8. Miami Dolphins (3-0, defeated Buffalo Bills)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRaLc_0iBYG3IG00 (USAT)

Mike McDaniel remains perfect. The Fish overcame a "butt punt" to down the Bills. Many of the moves made in the offseason are working. It will be interesting to see how long Miami can ride this wave. Next:  at Cincinnati Bengals (Thursday)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1, lost to Green Bay Packers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFL9Z_0iBYG3IG00 (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bucs' offense was without three great receivers against the Packers. So, don't be too hard on the loss. Remember, they only gave up 14 points to Aaron Rodgers, which is a nice performance. Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Green Bay Packers (2-1, defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JC62_0iBYG3IG00 (USAT)

The Packers can win games with defense in this post-Davante Adams era. That's good news for Aaron Rodgers, who doesn't have to put up pinball numbers to win games. Next: vs. New England Patriots

5. Buffalo Bills (2-1, lost to Miami Dolphins)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ButiY_0iBYG3IG00 (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bills were injury-ravaged and still almost went into Miami and won an AFC East game. Rest easy, Bills Mafia. This is a deep playoff contender and this loss is a blip. Next: at Baltimore Ravens

4. Kansas City Chiefs (2-1, lost to Indianapolis Colts)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyxDY_0iBYG3IG00 (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

Sloppy special teams play bit the Chiefs against the Colts. They need Harrison Butker back as the kicker. One could say the Colts' entire season was at stake but that doesn't mean KC should have lost, still. Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Los Angeles Rams (2-1, defeated Arizona Cardinals)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtOl1_0iBYG3IG00 (Michael Chow-Arizona Republic)

The Rams aren't running over teams but they are getting the victories and that is all that matters. Aaron Donald got sack No. 100 against the Cardinals. Next: at San Francisco 49ers

2. Baltimore Ravens (2-1, defeated New England Patriots)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4eAH_0iBYG3IG00 (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Lamar Jackson is doing his Aaron Judge thing for the Ravens. Maybe other players should bet on themselves to bring out the best in their performance. Next: vs. Buffalo Bills

1. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0, defeated Washington Commanders)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6GXE_0iBYG3IG00 (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

The Eagles are soaring. They destroyed the Commanders and Carson Wentz. Offense, defense, this team is doing it all. Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

