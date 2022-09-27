ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Bryce Elder Throws First Shutout by Braves Rookie Since 1990

By Jack Vita
 2 days ago

Starting pitcher Bryce Elder became the first Atlanta Braves rookie to throw a complete game shutout since Paul Marak and Steve Avery accomplished the feat in 1990. With the Braves' 8-0 win over the Nationals in Washington D.C. Monday night, they are now just one game back of the New York Mets in the National League East race.

Starting pitcher Bryce Elder made Atlanta Braves history Monday night, becoming the first rookie to pitch a complete game shutout since 1990, a season in which Braves rookies Paul Marak and Steve Avery each accomplished the feat.

32 years later, Elder was exceptional in his club's 8-0 victory over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Monday.

Elder allowed no runs on six hits and one walk, striking out six, using 106 pitches to go the distance and pick up his fourth career win, in his eighth career start.

Elder made his Major League debut April 12, and after a rough first month in the big leagues, was sent back down to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves recalled Elder from Triple-A on August 6. In five appearances since his big league return, Elder has impressed, posting a 1.50 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 30 innings.

The Braves selected Elder in the fifth round of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft out of the University of Texas at Austin.

With the Braves' 8-0 win Monday night, they move to within one game of the New York Mets in the hotly contested National League East.

The Braves have two games remaining in Washington D.C. Tuesday and Wednesday, before hosting a pivotal three-game series against the Mets, beginning Friday and running through the weekend.

The Mets had Monday off and will play a pair of home games against the Miami Marlins Tuesday and Wednesday. Both the Mets and the Braves will have Thursday off before beginning their weekend series Friday.

