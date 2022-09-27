Read full article on original website
Heidi
1d ago
Biden’s AmeriKa and he’s selling our RESERVES so we’ll have nothing and we’ll descend further into a 3rd nation status. Yeah blue, keep voting blue and you’ll have more poverty.
J.R. Parsons
1d ago
We are hanging on by a thread and expect nothing but continued pain inflicted upon us by this administration.
Ann Plamondon
1d ago
It’s all about a political and run because there are millions of dollars to be made in the political stock market. Selling reserves that’s one way to do it forcing us into this so-called green energy deal that’s exactly what they’re gonna do. And Washington state governor Ensley is gonna hit us with a fossil fuel tax in January that will triple what we’re going to pay.
ijpr.org
Oregon gas prices rising faster than anywhere in the country
If you’ve filled up your car recently, this may not be news to you: The average price of a gallon of gas in Oregon has gone up a lot recently. After 14 consecutive weeks of prices falling at the pump, they spiked over the past week, more sharply in Oregon than in any state in the country according to the American Automobile Association. The AAA analysis found the average gas price at Oregon pumps went up 50 cents per gallon.
Oregon gas prices jump 50 cents as refinery issues cut fuel supply
After a three-month reprieve from rising gas prices, Oregonians saw the average price per gallon jump 50 cents this week to $5.14, the largest increase of any state in the country. The sudden jump is tied to oil refinery issues, according to AAA. Several refineries in California and Washington are...
WWEEK
Turning Fish Grease Into Diesel Fuel Could Solve Oregon’s Carbon Problem. Why Are Enviros So Queasy?
At the Quincy Grange Hall near Clatskanie last week, 75 farmers and residents of the lowlands along the Columbia River debated the future of a clean-fuels project that could slash carbon emissions by 7 million metric tons a year. That’s the equivalent of taking a million cars off Oregon roads....
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon average gas price back over $5 gallon; Central Oregon even higher
The gas price spike in Oregon that started late last week continued through the weekend. The average gas price in Oregon is again more than $5 per gallon. In Central Oregon, the price is even higher. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Oregon in Monday is now...
kptv.com
How high inflation in Turkey is causing a ripple effect in Oregon
ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - High inflation in Turkey, is causing a big ripple effect all the way to Oregon. You’ll find the problem in the hazelnut farms of the Willamette Valley, where prices of the tasty nut are falling fast. That’s because Turkey produces about 70% of hazelnuts all over the world. And when prices fall there, they fall here too.
In Oregon, farmers are revamping century-old irrigation canals to stem water loss
Converting irrigation ditches into pipelines can save water — and create a new source of renewable energy. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. In the desert of central Oregon, east of the Cascade mountains, farmers have been working the arid...
opb.org
As the US explores building offshore wind farm in Oregon, concerns arise
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently looking into the possibility of wind farms in Oregon. There are two areas of interest: Coos Bay and Brookings. The hope is that offshore wind in Oregon could provide about three gigawatts of energy, which can power about a million homes. But in Coos Bay, the proposed site is drawing concerns from the fishing industry. Nick Edwards is the owner of the F/V Carter Jon. He’s arguing the locations would eliminate fishing in those areas and worries the windmill turbines would harm the marine ecosystem. Edwards joins us to share his thoughts on the project. We’ll also hear from Doug Boren, the Pacific Regional Director for BOEM. He tells us where Oregon is in the process and addresses some of the concerns.
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and...
kptv.com
Oregon abandons plans for gas-fired power plant in Umatilla County
HERMISTON Ore. (KPTV) – The State of Oregon has terminated plans to allow a gas-fired power plant near the Columbia River, officials announced Tuesday. The 415-megawatt fracked gas power plant was being planned by Perennial Power Holdings Inc. in western Umatilla County. Over a 30-year span, the plant would have contributed 30 million tons of greenhouse gas pollution to the environment, according to the organization Columbia Riverkeepers.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington gas prices climb almost 30 cents in a week
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians with gas-powered vehicles had been enjoying slowly falling gas prices. The last week has seen that trend sharply reversed, according to AAA data. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas one week ago in Washington was $4.63. On Monday, the pump...
When does Oregon change the clocks back for the end of Daylight Saving Time?
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. It’s the time of year when we’re all gifted an extra hour of sleep on a Saturday night. One may wonder why folks can’t just look at a calendar to determine when this will happen, but then how many people buy a calendar anymore?
Could Topping Off Your Gas Tank Be Illegal in Washington State?
Is Topping Off Your Gas Tank Illegal In Washington State?. My wife and I got into a fascinating discussion on our trip to Oregon over the weekend. Do you realize that it's illegal to top off your gas tank in Oregon? A law passed in 2009 in Oregon so that got me thinking if the same was true in Washington because I didn't know the answer.
opb.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Tech company partners with T-Mobile to detect Oregon wildfires
PORTLAND, Ore. — A San Francisco-based tech company has been partnering with T-Mobile for the past couple years to help fight wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. While Oregon's wildfire season has stayed fairly quiet for most of this past summer, things really took off by August and early September. And with climate change, researchers predict wildfires will only get worse over time.
KGW
Why hurricanes don't hit the U.S. West Coast
SEATTLE — As major Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as a strong Category 4 with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, those along the U.S. West Coast may be wondering why the West Coast doesn't see hurricanes. In fact, it's one of the natural disasters the West Coast doesn't have to worry much about.
KTVZ
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
KOMO News
Cost of drivers licenses, ID cards is increasing in Washington state
SEATTLE — The cost for enhanced Washington licenses and IDs is increasing by $3 per year starting Oct. 1. This means a six-year license or ID will cost $18 more and an eight-year version will cost $24 more. The fee increase is to help fund Move Ahead Washington, a...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
keyw.com
5 of Washington State’s Most Deadly Roads Are Close to Tri-Cities
One Of Washington State's Deadliest Road Is Right Next To The Tri-Cities. In 2019, there were over 1,000 fatal car accidents in Washington State. While this number is down from 2018, it's still a tragedy for the families and communities affected by these crashes. Do You Recognize Any Of These...
Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
KGW
