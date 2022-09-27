ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 22

Heidi
1d ago

Biden’s AmeriKa and he’s selling our RESERVES so we’ll have nothing and we’ll descend further into a 3rd nation status. Yeah blue, keep voting blue and you’ll have more poverty.

Reply(4)
17
J.R. Parsons
1d ago

We are hanging on by a thread and expect nothing but continued pain inflicted upon us by this administration.

Reply
9
Ann Plamondon
1d ago

It’s all about a political and run because there are millions of dollars to be made in the political stock market. Selling reserves that’s one way to do it forcing us into this so-called green energy deal that’s exactly what they’re gonna do. And Washington state governor Ensley is gonna hit us with a fossil fuel tax in January that will triple what we’re going to pay.

Reply
2
Related
ijpr.org

Oregon gas prices rising faster than anywhere in the country

If you’ve filled up your car recently, this may not be news to you: The average price of a gallon of gas in Oregon has gone up a lot recently. After 14 consecutive weeks of prices falling at the pump, they spiked over the past week, more sharply in Oregon than in any state in the country according to the American Automobile Association. The AAA analysis found the average gas price at Oregon pumps went up 50 cents per gallon.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon average gas price back over $5 gallon; Central Oregon even higher

The gas price spike in Oregon that started late last week continued through the weekend. The average gas price in Oregon is again more than $5 per gallon. In Central Oregon, the price is even higher. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Oregon in Monday is now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Traffic
kptv.com

How high inflation in Turkey is causing a ripple effect in Oregon

ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - High inflation in Turkey, is causing a big ripple effect all the way to Oregon. You’ll find the problem in the hazelnut farms of the Willamette Valley, where prices of the tasty nut are falling fast. That’s because Turkey produces about 70% of hazelnuts all over the world. And when prices fall there, they fall here too.
SAINT PAUL, OR
opb.org

As the US explores building offshore wind farm in Oregon, concerns arise

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently looking into the possibility of wind farms in Oregon. There are two areas of interest: Coos Bay and Brookings. The hope is that offshore wind in Oregon could provide about three gigawatts of energy, which can power about a million homes. But in Coos Bay, the proposed site is drawing concerns from the fishing industry. Nick Edwards is the owner of the F/V Carter Jon. He’s arguing the locations would eliminate fishing in those areas and worries the windmill turbines would harm the marine ecosystem. Edwards joins us to share his thoughts on the project. We’ll also hear from Doug Boren, the Pacific Regional Director for BOEM. He tells us where Oregon is in the process and addresses some of the concerns.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Refineries#Buckle Up
kptv.com

Oregon abandons plans for gas-fired power plant in Umatilla County

HERMISTON Ore. (KPTV) – The State of Oregon has terminated plans to allow a gas-fired power plant near the Columbia River, officials announced Tuesday. The 415-megawatt fracked gas power plant was being planned by Perennial Power Holdings Inc. in western Umatilla County. Over a 30-year span, the plant would have contributed 30 million tons of greenhouse gas pollution to the environment, according to the organization Columbia Riverkeepers.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington gas prices climb almost 30 cents in a week

(The Center Square) – Washingtonians with gas-powered vehicles had been enjoying slowly falling gas prices. The last week has seen that trend sharply reversed, according to AAA data. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas one week ago in Washington was $4.63. On Monday, the pump...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KGW

Tech company partners with T-Mobile to detect Oregon wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. — A San Francisco-based tech company has been partnering with T-Mobile for the past couple years to help fight wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. While Oregon's wildfire season has stayed fairly quiet for most of this past summer, things really took off by August and early September. And with climate change, researchers predict wildfires will only get worse over time.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Why hurricanes don't hit the U.S. West Coast

SEATTLE — As major Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as a strong Category 4 with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, those along the U.S. West Coast may be wondering why the West Coast doesn't see hurricanes. In fact, it's one of the natural disasters the West Coast doesn't have to worry much about.
FLORIDA STATE
InvestigateWest

The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state

As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
KING COUNTY, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy