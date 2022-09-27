Read full article on original website
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
utrockets.com
Barend Botha Ties for 20th to Lead Toledo at Inverness Intercollegiate
TOLEDO, Ohio – Junior Barend Botha carded an even-par 71 to lead the Toledo men's golf team in Tuesday's final round of the Inverness Intercollegiate. The Rockets finished the 54-hole event in 11th place with a 37-over par 889 (297-296-296). "That was as challenging as it gets in college...
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State
The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
utrockets.com
Toledo Hosts Buffalo on Thursday before Heading to Kent State on Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team will continue Mid-American Conference play this week in search of its first conference win of the season. The Rockets will welcome MAC leader Buffalo on Thursday night, before heading to in-state rival Kent State on Sunday afternoon in Dix Stadium. Thursday,...
madisoncountyjournal.com
TCA takes down Bowling Green
TCA was victorious in the game 49-0 over Bowling Green last Friday. Rebels will be home against Central Holmes this Friday.
columbusmessenger.com
Balancing life on the gridiron with life as a medical professional
Heidelberg University football lineman Wally Kalinowski knows what it is like to deliver pain, but as a registered nurse, he also knows how to treat and offer relief from pain. “I played offensive line in high school, specifically left guard,” said Kalinowski, a 2019 graduate of Canal Winchester High School...
WTOL-TV
NW Ohioans in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hits
TOLEDO, Ohio — In Cape Coral, Florida, Toledo native Emily Reese has experienced many hurricanes in the 40 years she's lived in the state. But she said Hurricane Ian is one she will never forget. "This storm is different," Reese said. "I have never encountered a storm of this...
13abc.com
13abc.com
Big win for small business in Perrysburg
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
nbc24.com
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
Raising Cane's set for Perrysburg debut
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired June 30, 2022, as part of a. Are you ready for chicken fingers and French fries at the French Quarter Square?. The popular chicken finger chain announced Thursday that the wait will be over in early November for its Perrysburg location.
WATCH: Waterville man in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now. Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.
fcnews.org
Delta High School celebrating homecoming
It is homecoming week at Delta High School. The 2022 Homecoming Court includes, from left, back row: junior attendant Sydney Churchill, junior attendant Hannah Barnes, sophomore attendant Trinity Nation, freshman attendant Ellie Martinez and front row: senior attendants, Gretchen Culler, Layla Stickley, and Khloe Weber. The queen will be announced...
13abc.com
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
13abc.com
Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this week
If you love a good bargain, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount store Marshalls recently announced that they would be opening another new store this week in Fremont, Ohio, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
13abc.com
BGSU parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s dorm
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s residence hall. She claims her daughter has been sick multiple times over the past few weeks and is not the only one. Theresa Mazur says her daughter is a...
