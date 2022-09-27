Read full article on original website
Uplevel founder Courtney Culmer receives $100K startup grant from Google
Courtney Culmer likes to tell the story of her having had two babies in 2020: Her daughter Callie and her Atlanta-based company Uplevel. Both have resulted in major impacts in her life. An online marketplace that connects businesses with communications professionals, Uplevel keeps Culmer as busy, if not more so, than raising little Callie does. […] The post Uplevel founder Courtney Culmer receives $100K startup grant from Google appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Volatility in Currency Markets Crystalizes Fears of A Global Recession
"Even if some countries are not technically in recession...for many people all over the world, it will feel like a recession," said Gerry Rice of the IMF.
China just boosted bank liquidity by 843%, adding further pressure on the yuan as the currency suffers its weakest year in almost 3 decades
The People's Bank of China made the biggest cash injection into its banks since 2019 ahead of a key Communist Party celebration slated for next week.
A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the coast of South Carolina as Ian makes landfall today
A Hurricane Warning continues for the entire coast of South Carolina as Ian gets ready to make landfall.
