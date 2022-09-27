ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Teana...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating after shooting injures GCU student, 2 others in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that sent an adult male to the hospital. According to a statement, officers responded to a call of shots fired near the area of 35th Avenue and Missouri at around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officers at scene eventually learned that two victims went to a hospital with gunshot injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix man on meth accused in PetSmart arson, police say

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man was arrested in a bizarre arson case at a PetSmart on Monday. Investigators say Richard Gutierrez Jr. went into a Petsmart location near 31st Avenue and Peoria and used a lighter to set two large bags of dog food on fire. Store employees reportedly smelled...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Apache#Broadway#Violent Crime
AZFamily

Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman, boy found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A woman and a young boy were found dead Monday at a home in San Tan Valley, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 to the home near Castlegate and Simonton Boulevards for reports of a suicidal subject.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
PHOENIX, AZ
Jeffery Mac

Who Killed The Pride Family?

Valerie Pride and Her Daughters(Jenn Baxter/Medium) On Monday, September 6, 1982, 24-year-old Valerie Pride and her daughters celebrated their first Labor Day in their new home. Unfortunately, Valerie’s boyfriend, Ben Daniels, got a phone call telling him that his 9-year-old daughter from a previous relationship had suffered an epileptic seizure while taking a bath and drowned. He had rushed to the hospital where she was taken only to learn that doctors had been unable to save her life.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in Glendale; police confirm stabbing was self-inflicted

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have announced a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night was self-inflicted. Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
CAVE CREEK, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy