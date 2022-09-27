Read full article on original website
Man wanted in connection to deadly Apache Junction shooting taken into custody
A man who allegedly shot and killed his half-brother was wanted by the Apache Junction Police Department. He was taken into custody.
Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Teana...
Police investigating after shooting injures GCU student, 2 others in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that sent an adult male to the hospital. According to a statement, officers responded to a call of shots fired near the area of 35th Avenue and Missouri at around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officers at scene eventually learned that two victims went to a hospital with gunshot injuries.
Phoenix man on meth accused in PetSmart arson, police say
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man was arrested in a bizarre arson case at a PetSmart on Monday. Investigators say Richard Gutierrez Jr. went into a Petsmart location near 31st Avenue and Peoria and used a lighter to set two large bags of dog food on fire. Store employees reportedly smelled...
Man who allegedly murdered his half-brother in Apache Junction turns himself in to police
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police say the man accused of murdering his half-brother at an Apache Junction home Monday night has turned himself in to Phoenix police. Officers say 19-year-old Adam Williams who reportedly shot his half-brother Andrew Williams, 30, to death near San Marcos Drive and Broadway...
PCSO identifies woman, child found dead in San Tan Valley home Monday
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is identifying the woman and child found dead in a San Tan Valley home Monday.
Man shot and killed after throwing rocks at Phoenix police had mental illness, family says
W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!. The mega suite features a pool table and 1,500 square foot patio, and celebrities like Drake and Usher have stayed there!. Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The search continues for...
Phoenix man stabbed to death and investigators believe several witnesses know what happened
PHOENIX - A 33-year-old Phoenix man was reportedly killed in a stabbing on Sept. 26, and police believe several witnesses have information about what led up to the homicide. At around 9 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, officers responded to reports of a person who was hurt. That's where they found Bruce Daniels with stab wounds.
Family member IDs woman found dead in Tempe bedroom fire
Firefighters say a woman and a dog were found dead on Sept. 28 after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a home near University and McClintock Drives. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
Woman, boy found dead in San Tan Valley home
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A woman and a young boy were found dead Monday at a home in San Tan Valley, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 to the home near Castlegate and Simonton Boulevards for reports of a suicidal subject.
Family remembers woman found dead following Tempe fire
The fire, which happened on Wednesday, took the life of a woman, since identified by family members as Nicole Bryden. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak spoke with Bryden's loved ones.
Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
Who Killed The Pride Family?
Valerie Pride and Her Daughters(Jenn Baxter/Medium) On Monday, September 6, 1982, 24-year-old Valerie Pride and her daughters celebrated their first Labor Day in their new home. Unfortunately, Valerie’s boyfriend, Ben Daniels, got a phone call telling him that his 9-year-old daughter from a previous relationship had suffered an epileptic seizure while taking a bath and drowned. He had rushed to the hospital where she was taken only to learn that doctors had been unable to save her life.
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have located the body of a woman who went missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek over the weekend. Deputies say 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her house to go to the Spur Cross...
DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
Man found dead in Glendale; police confirm stabbing was self-inflicted
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have announced a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night was self-inflicted. Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.
Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
3 people, including child and teen, hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say three people, including a child and 14-year-old boy, are in the hospital after two cars crashed in Phoenix on Monday night. The crash happened near 64th Street and Bell Road just before 8 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found one car on its side...
