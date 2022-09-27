Read full article on original website
'Where's Jackie?' President Biden calls out dead congresswoman during speech
Biden thanked "all of you here," singling out Rep. Jackie Walorski and other lawmakers. Walorski died in a car wreck in August.
Top Democratic candidates seek to cash in with women-themed campaign merchandise, but won't define the term
Several Democratic midterm candidates remain silent when asked to define the term "woman," after selling merchandise with the word.
WH plays damage control yet again after Biden search for deceased Rep. Walorski adds to list of walk-backs
A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital why President Biden's remarks have repeatedly been corrected or walked back throughout his tenure.
White House dodges on shipping waiver for fuel-starved Puerto Rico
Top Biden administration officials said authorities are weighing whether to lift a union-backed century-old shipping rule to speed the transport of fuel to Puerto Rico, where devastation from Hurricane Fiona has led to major power outages.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Daily Beast
Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
A re-surfaced video has emerged of Donald Trump boarding a private jet loaded with file boxes in 2021 - amid rumors he could be indicted for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. The DailyMail.com video from May 2021 showed the former president and Melania decamp to his golf club...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
Washington Examiner
Senate confirms Judge Pan to appeals court role once held by Justice Jackson
The Senate confirmed Judge Florence Y. Pan to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, filling the vacancy left by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson after her confirmation to the Supreme Court earlier this year. The Senate voted 52-42 to confirm Pan, one of President Joe Biden's nominees who...
FBI reportedly found top-secret documents on a foreign country's nuclear defenses at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Among the more than 100 sets of classified material the FBI found in its Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club was "a document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities," The Washington Post reported Tuesday night, citing people familiar with the matter. "Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded," the Post adds, that "only the president, some members of his Cabinet, or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs."
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Founder of Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii pleads guilty in connection to Capitol riot
The Hawaii chapter leader of the Proud Boys has plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot at the US Capitol.Department of Justice officials announced in a news release on Friday that 36-year-old Nicholas Ochs of Honolulu had pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The charge is more serious that some unaffiliated participants of the riot have faced, but ultimately far less than some members of right-wing militia groups now face.“Ochs traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., arriving on Jan. 5,” states the DoJ’s news release.He and a friend from Texas, who also plead guilty on Friday, battled...
Putin Fanboy in California Tried to Sell ‘Classified’ Docs to Russia, Feds Say
A San Diego man pretending to be a U.S. Treasury employee with Top Secret security clearance contacted the Russian Embassy last August with an offer to sell “classified information regarding sanctions” imposed by Washington, later explaining that he “respected Vladamir [sic] Putin and his nationalist view as opposed to President Biden’s globalist view,” according to federal court filings unsealed Monday. Steven Struhar surrendered to authorities on Sept. 23, and pleaded guilty the same day to making false statements and bank fraud. In his plea agreement, he admitted to meeting with a person “he believed was an emissary of the Russian Government,” but then ghosting them. Prosecutors say Struhar, who didn’t work for Treasury and didn’t have a clearance, never had access to classified information. It is unclear who alerted the feds. The bank fraud charge stems from two counterfeit checks Struhar confessed to depositing for nearly $90,000. It’s also unclear if the checks had anything to do with the Russia deal. Struhar, who faces maximum of 35 years in prison, is out on $25,000 bail pending sentencing, which is set for Jan. 3. In an email to The Daily Beast, Struhar’s lawyer, Shaun Sullivan, declined to comment on the charges.
NME
Watch Lizzo make history by playing the Library Of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute
Lizzo has made history by becoming the first person in two centuries to play the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute. The huge moment took place last night (September 27) at Lizzo’s Washington, DC show where she played the flute which was originally owned by the fourth president of the United States, James Madison.
Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex he called a 'moron' gets nine months in prison
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday. Richard Michetti of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction...
In the Aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, the Jones Act Is Screwing Over Puerto Rico Again
The absurd consequences of America's terrible trade protectionism are on full display just off the coast of Puerto Rico today, as a foreign ship full of barrels of diesel fuel is waiting to see if it will be allowed to deliver them to the hurricane-stricken island. We are, once again,...
DOJ charges 47 people in $250 million pandemic fraud case
What did the Department of Justice charge defendants in Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud case? How much money was stolen?
Former Army reservist, ‘avowed white supremacist’ sentenced to 4 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
A former Army reservist and “avowed white supremacist” has been sentenced to four years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Timothy Louis Hale-Cusanelli was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and four related misdemeanors, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) release.
Five members of Oath Keepers go on trial in Washington, D.C.
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Five members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers will go on trial Tuesday facing the most serious charges connected with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jury selection will begin in Washington, D.C. for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, along with...
