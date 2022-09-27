ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theechonews.com

Taylor receives significant grant from Lilly Endowment

Taylor University recently announced that the institution received a $500,000 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. that will be put toward the creation of an entrepreneurial program for high school students. Lilly Endowment provided the funds through its initiative Indiana Youth Programs on Campus (IYPC), according to a university news release.
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, IN
WISH-TV

Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
Elkhart, IN
Society
City
Taylor Township, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

Shein warehouse comes to Indiana

Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
WHITESTOWN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Lifeline Youth Ministries
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Black Hoosiers meet with DOT, call for racial equity in EV charging plan

With over $100 million of federal money earmarked for electric vehicle infrastructure in Indiana, a group of Black Hoosiers met with federal Department of Transportation representatives Monday, urging the agency to reject the state’s plan in favor of one more equitable to communities of color.  Denise Abdul-Rahman, the environmental and climate justice chair for the […] The post Black Hoosiers meet with DOT, call for racial equity in EV charging plan appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WHAS 11

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana DNR: Deer Hunters Urged to Remember Safety Tips

INDIANAPOLIS - With the deer reduction zone season underway and the statewide archery deer season starting Oct. 1, Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to stay safe. The various deer hunting seasons run through Jan. 31, 2023. It is estimated that more than 300,000 people will participate in some form of deer hunting in Indiana during that span.
INDIANA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Settlement reached in Parkview Health Medicaid fraud case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Parkview Health settled a state lawsuit for $2.9 million over allegations that the healthcare provider overbilled Indiana Medicaid over a four-year period. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office said in a news release on Tuesday that the health system submitted improper revenue codes...
Daily Advocate

Indiana man arraigned in Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — Indiana man arraigned in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Anthony D. Jackson, 44, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a six count incitement: count one of assault, felony of the fourth degree, count two of obstructing official business, a felony of the fifth degree, count three of physical control, a misdemeanor of the first degree, count four of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, count five of driving under suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and count six of theft, also a misdemeanor of the first degree.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WLKY.com

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy