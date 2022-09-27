Read full article on original website
Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast path
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 near Punta Gorda mid-day on Wednesday and is expected to track just south and east of the Tampa Bay area. The storm weakened as it began passing over land late Wednesday but is expected to remain at hurricane strength for several more hours. The bay area is experiencing storm ...
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
People around the Tampa Bay area have either evacuated or are now taking cover as Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.
Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
Castor, officials say 'the worst is not yet here' in Tampa Bay and urge residents to stay vigilant
Although Hurricane Ian has taken a turn to the east away from Tampa Bay, emergency management officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning residents to continue safety precautions. The “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
'Reverse storm surge': Photos show Tampa Bay floor, water receded
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the city of Venice show the exposed floor of Tampa Bay after waters receded prior to Hurricane Ian's expected landfall. Tampa police released images taken along the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter post that,...
Hurricane Ian: Huge tree snaps in half, blocks road in Bradenton
A huge tree snapped in half in Bradenton on Wednesday, blocking a road as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.
LIVE UPDATES: Manatee County locks down shelters, EOC ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian is continuing its path toward Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. After first making landfall Tuesday morning in Cuba, the storm is set to approach the state's west coast within the hurricane warning area Wednesday morning and continue moving onshore.
From 2017: Hurricane Irma empties Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay was on the left side of Hurricane Irma in 2017 when it made landfall near Marco Island. The offshore winds blew the waters of the bay out to the Gulf of Mexico, allowing Tampa residents to walk along the muddy bottom of Hillsborough Bay from Bayshore.
As Hurricane Ian batters Southwest Florida, nearly 125K are without power in Tampa Bay
Thousands are already without power. As the Tampa Bay region begins feeling the early effects of Hurricane Ian, thousands of power outages are already being reported. Duke Energy is reporting about 77,000 outages in and around Pinellas County, as of 4 p.m. Outages are most widespread in south county, with...
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
Hurricane Ian: What you need to know
Hurricane Ian is moving through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, and is expected to approach the state and move onshore Wednesday.
Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921
City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
AdventHealth North Pinellas to transport patients, employees to sister facilities ahead of Ian
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — AdventHealth North Pinellas announced on Tuesday they will transport patients and employees from its Tarpon Springs location to sister facilities throughout Tampa Bay. In a press release, a spokesperson from the hospital stated they are activating their transport plan out of an abundance of caution...
Local hospitals restrict surgeries, outpatient services
Tampa Bay hospitals are ceasing elective procedures and transporting existing patients as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall this week. These are the following local hospitals that have announced changes to operations due to the storm:. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Bayfront Health St. Peterburg’s emergency department in Pinellas Park...
Hurricane Ian: Pinellas County
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pinellas County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Bauder Elementary, 12755 8th Avenue N. in Seminole. Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Road in Clearwater.
Skyway Bridge closed due to strong winds from Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced on Wednesday morning that the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be closed as the Tampa Bay area feels the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Winds as of Tuesday around 8 a.m. are ranging from 50 to 60 miles per hour and are...
TECO To Shut Down Service To Some Areas During Hurricane Ian
Many Tampa Bay counties have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Counties across the bay have opened up shelters to those in mandated evacuation zones as early as 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. We will update this list as needed from ABC Action News. This list...
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
