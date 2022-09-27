ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast path

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 near Punta Gorda mid-day on Wednesday and is expected to track just south and east of the Tampa Bay area. The storm weakened as it began passing over land late Wednesday but is expected to remain at hurricane strength for several more hours. The bay area is experiencing storm ...
blackchronicle.com

Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?

TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
fox13news.com

From 2017: Hurricane Irma empties Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay was on the left side of Hurricane Irma in 2017 when it made landfall near Marco Island. The offshore winds blew the waters of the bay out to the Gulf of Mexico, allowing Tampa residents to walk along the muddy bottom of Hillsborough Bay from Bayshore.
fox13news.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
stpetecatalyst.com

Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921

City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
stpetecatalyst.com

Local hospitals restrict surgeries, outpatient services

Tampa Bay hospitals are ceasing elective procedures and transporting existing patients as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall this week. These are the following local hospitals that have announced changes to operations due to the storm:. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Bayfront Health St. Peterburg’s emergency department in Pinellas Park...
wfla.com

Hurricane Ian: Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pinellas County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Bauder Elementary, 12755 8th Avenue N. in Seminole. Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Road in Clearwater.
995qyk.com

TECO To Shut Down Service To Some Areas During Hurricane Ian

Many Tampa Bay counties have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Counties across the bay have opened up shelters to those in mandated evacuation zones as early as 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. We will update this list as needed from ABC Action News. This list...
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

