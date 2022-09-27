ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf: Bartels on top after day one of Class B State Tournament

By Tristan Thomas
Kindred Junior Avery Bartels is on pace for her third career state title after round one at Souris Valley Golf Course, with DLB’s Lauryn Keller close behind.

Individual Leaderboard:

1. Avery Bartels Kindred 69
2. Lauryn Keller Des Lacs-Burlington 75
3. Ainsley Mclain Grafton 76
4. Libby Dulmage Rugby 79
5. Elle Nicholas North Star 80

Team Leaderboard:

1. Oak Grove 353 353
2. Heart River 355 355
3. Kindred 362 362
T4. Des Lacs-Burlington 363
T4. Napolean/G-S 363
