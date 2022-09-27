ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

umlconnector.com

Student Government Association to hold elections this October

(Photo courtesy of UMass Lowell SGA) “A statement graphic from UMass Lowell’s SGA Facebook page.”. This past Tuesday, the school of Fine Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, or FAHSS, sent out an email to all UMass Lowell students. The email came announcing openings on the Student Government Association (SGA) board, and with it, an election. This has caused some positive reactions around campus and a great opportunity for many to add to their resumes.
LOWELL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Schools Adopt Indoor and Outdoor Recess Policy to Apply to all Buildings

Haverhill Public Schools has issued a “Weather Watch Guide” to make recess policies consistent from building to building. Committee Vice Chair Toni Sapienza-Donais asked the administration last week to clarify school policy regarding when recess is held out of doors and when students must stay inside. Superintendent Margaret Marotta acknowledged there has been confusion in the post-COVID-19 era.
HAVERHILL, MA
umlconnector.com

LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars

(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
LOWELL, MA
Daily Free Press

Seven-Year Liberal Arts and Medical Education Program stops accepting applicants

Boston University Seven-Year Liberal Arts/Medical Education program has stopped admitting students for the 2022-2023 application cycle. The program was designed for students to complete a Bachelor of Arts degree in the College of Arts and Sciences in three years and a Medical Degree at Boston University School of Medicine in the following four years.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

What's next for the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard

The Steamship Authority's new ships won't be named "Jaws," "Boaty McBoatface" or any other fun suggestions. In my opinion, the M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy are perfectly fine names, too. (But the one on the left definitely looks like a Boaty.)
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Heading to the Topsfield Fair? The poultry building will be closed this year

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The building that houses the Topsfield Fair’s poultry show will be closed this year due to avian influenza concerns. In a statement, Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said, “Per the recommendation of The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we have made the difficult decision not to open our Poultry Building during the 2022 Topsfield Fair.”
TOPSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns

GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
Field & Stream

New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD

New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH

