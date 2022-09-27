Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
These are the best public high schools in Mass., according to Niche
The best public high schools in Massachusetts include a specialty school in Worcester, a Boston school among the oldest public schools in the country, and a number of suburban schools in the Greater Boston area, according to a new ranking published this week. Placing highest in the commonwealth among public...
umlconnector.com
Student Government Association to hold elections this October
(Photo courtesy of UMass Lowell SGA) “A statement graphic from UMass Lowell’s SGA Facebook page.”. This past Tuesday, the school of Fine Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, or FAHSS, sent out an email to all UMass Lowell students. The email came announcing openings on the Student Government Association (SGA) board, and with it, an election. This has caused some positive reactions around campus and a great opportunity for many to add to their resumes.
These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts." Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located...
Haverhill Schools Adopt Indoor and Outdoor Recess Policy to Apply to all Buildings
Haverhill Public Schools has issued a “Weather Watch Guide” to make recess policies consistent from building to building. Committee Vice Chair Toni Sapienza-Donais asked the administration last week to clarify school policy regarding when recess is held out of doors and when students must stay inside. Superintendent Margaret Marotta acknowledged there has been confusion in the post-COVID-19 era.
umlconnector.com
LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars
(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Daily Free Press
Seven-Year Liberal Arts and Medical Education Program stops accepting applicants
Boston University Seven-Year Liberal Arts/Medical Education program has stopped admitting students for the 2022-2023 application cycle. The program was designed for students to complete a Bachelor of Arts degree in the College of Arts and Sciences in three years and a Medical Degree at Boston University School of Medicine in the following four years.
wgbh.org
Boston-area families could be in the red by $1,500 with soaring health care costs, report finds
A state agency is warning that Massachusetts runs the risk of letting its health care system become “increasingly unaffordable” and more inequitable without further action to control costs, citing new findings from its annual report. The Health Policy Commission was created under a 2012 law aimed at reining...
‘Making overdose crisis more severe’: Concerns over animal tranquilizer growing in Massachusetts
Boston – Health experts across Massachusetts are growing increasingly worried about an animal tranquilizer tainting the street drug supply. The non-opioid xylazine is spreading rapidly in drug samples across Massachusetts, and users don’t realize they’re taking it until it’s too late. The life-saving medicine Narcan does...
Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
whdh.com
City of Boston to host second $75 gift card giveaway at vaccine clinic
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is hosting a second COVID-19 vaccination event with a $75 gift card giveaway. The first event of its kind drew huge crowds– and very long lines. The second event will be Saturday, Oct. 1 at White Stadium in Franklin Park from 10...
WBUR
What's next for the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The Steamship Authority's new ships won't be named "Jaws," "Boaty McBoatface" or any other fun suggestions. In my opinion, the M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy are perfectly fine names, too. (But the one on the left definitely looks like a Boaty.)
Heading to the Topsfield Fair? The poultry building will be closed this year
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The building that houses the Topsfield Fair’s poultry show will be closed this year due to avian influenza concerns. In a statement, Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said, “Per the recommendation of The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we have made the difficult decision not to open our Poultry Building during the 2022 Topsfield Fair.”
NECN
State Approves Mass General Brigham's Plan to Cut Health Care Spending
After months of back and forth and an "extremely vigorous review process," the Health Policy Commission unanimously approved Mass General Brigham’s plan to cut health care spending $127.8 million by March 31, 2024, a win for potential longterm health costs savings in Massachusetts. MGB, the largest health system in...
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
NECN
‘Something Isn't Right': After Improper Spraying of Chemical, Town Workers Report Health Problems
The NBC10 Investigators learned the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards conducted an investigation where they concluded the Town of Belmont created conditions that placed “employees at risk of work-related injury or illness” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the copy of an inspection report we obtained.
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
“Shoebert” update: Seal from Beverly makes his return to the wild
BLOCK ISLAD, R.I. — The gray seal who captivated crowds after he was spotted swimming in a pond in Beverly, is back to the wild off Rhode Island after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. “Shoebert” was released into the ocean on Block Island on Tuesday,...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
