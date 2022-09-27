ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Eanes ISD ranks in top 10 best districts in America, report states

AUSTIN, Texas — Eanes Independent School District was ranked No. 10 in the "Best School Districts in America," a new report states. According to a report from Niche, Eanes ISD ranks in the top 10 from Niche's 2023 list. This list generates its rankings through a culmination of federal data, state data and user-generated reviews regarding the school.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#The Lesson#Librarians#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#University Of Houston#Eanes Isd
KVUE

Southern Baptist Texas Convention prepares to help Hurricane Ian victims

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Mike Northen was surprised to get the call before Hurricane Ian made landfall. "Normally, we wouldn't be called out this early because there are a lot of states between us and Florida that could send resources, but there's not many kitchens this big," Northen said as he stacked propane tanks and supplies for the drive ahead. "They know they're going to need something big, so that's why we're driving 18 hours to get wherever we're going to go."
TEXAS STATE
hellogeorgetown.com

Isaiah 117 House Coming to Georgetown, TX

The Tennessee-based organization cares for children awaiting foster placement will serve all of Williamson County, and will be holding their kick-off event at Tippit Middle School on Saturday, October 8th at 10 AM. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with...
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KVUE

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke launches 'college tour' at UT Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O'Rourke launched his "College Tour" across Texas at the University of Texas at Austin Monday morning. The Democratic candidate for governor kicked off the event at UT's LBJ Presidential Library at 10 a.m. O'Rourke says the tour serves as an opportunity for young people, including students, to get registered to vote before the Oct. 11 registration deadline.
AUSTIN, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest

Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
LOCKHART, TX
highlandernews.com

Bertram area teen in need of life-saving transplant

In Bertram, volunteers are raising funds for a nonprofit support organization in honor of transplant patients like local teenager Ali Thomas. Ali is the daughter of Kelly Thomas and David Thomas. Born in 2009, Ali was diagnosed with Renal Dysplasia. The transplant team at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, recommends a lifesaving kidney transplant. Bertram volunteers are raising …
BERTRAM, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy