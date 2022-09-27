Read full article on original website
Related
How an Argentinian migrant brought one of the first tango classes to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas continues to grow and become more diverse every day. As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we wanted to highlight one Latina who has brought a little bit of Argentinian spice to East Austin. Monica Caivano, the co-founder of Esquina Tango, began...
Eanes ISD ranks in top 10 best districts in America, report states
AUSTIN, Texas — Eanes Independent School District was ranked No. 10 in the "Best School Districts in America," a new report states. According to a report from Niche, Eanes ISD ranks in the top 10 from Niche's 2023 list. This list generates its rankings through a culmination of federal data, state data and user-generated reviews regarding the school.
Parents say raccoon to blame for power outage at Dobie Middle School
Parents lined up outside Dobie Middle School in northeast Austin on Tuesday after the campus lost power.
fox7austin.com
Bastop ISD hopes shot at brand-new car will keep students in school
BASTROP, Texas - Bastrop ISD is using a bold, new strategy to get students to show up for class. District officials are hoping a shot at a brand-new car, could be a fun solution to the very real problem of chronic absenteeism. "Imagine just going to school every day, just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Food forests throughout Central Texas helping increase sustainability, decrease food insecurity
LOCKHART, Texas — The City of Austin's new State of the Food System report looks at the city's food system and things that can be changed to help fight food insecurity and help residents live sustainably. One of the ways that the City is trying to curb food insecurity...
Wimberley ISD teacher accused of inappropriate conduct
A Wimberley ISD teacher was arrested and charged with assault - offensive contact, according to court records.
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVUE
PHOTOS: Austin's Nau's Enfield Drug closing
Nau's Enfield Drug, a longtime fixture in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood, is closing. Photo by KVUE's John Gusky.
KVUE
Food forests cropping up in Austin to help assist with food insecurity
As a way to stop food insecurity in Austin, food forests are being set up to allow community members to get produce for free. KVUE's Pamela Comme explains.
Southern Baptist Texas Convention prepares to help Hurricane Ian victims
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Mike Northen was surprised to get the call before Hurricane Ian made landfall. "Normally, we wouldn't be called out this early because there are a lot of states between us and Florida that could send resources, but there's not many kitchens this big," Northen said as he stacked propane tanks and supplies for the drive ahead. "They know they're going to need something big, so that's why we're driving 18 hours to get wherever we're going to go."
hellogeorgetown.com
Isaiah 117 House Coming to Georgetown, TX
The Tennessee-based organization cares for children awaiting foster placement will serve all of Williamson County, and will be holding their kick-off event at Tippit Middle School on Saturday, October 8th at 10 AM. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nau's Enfield Drug closing in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood after decades of business
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in November 2021. Nau's Enfield Drug, a longtime fixture in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood, is closing. The pharmacy and former soda fountain will close in March after the Labay family was not able to renew their lease for the building, manager Laura Labay told KVUE Wednesday.
Report shows Black students are disproportionately punished in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Houston report shows that students of color in Texas are more likely to be cited for disciplinary violations, more likely to be punished by exclusion, and more likely to be punished than their white peers in general. These issues were discussed in a...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke launches 'college tour' at UT Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O'Rourke launched his "College Tour" across Texas at the University of Texas at Austin Monday morning. The Democratic candidate for governor kicked off the event at UT's LBJ Presidential Library at 10 a.m. O'Rourke says the tour serves as an opportunity for young people, including students, to get registered to vote before the Oct. 11 registration deadline.
Your power provider may still not be ready for another extreme weather emergency
AUSTIN, Texas — A new Texas law requires electric companies to give the State detailed information about how they will respond to a weather emergency. Senate Bill 3, passed by the 87th Texas legislature, requires the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) to analyze weather emergency operations plans of all power entities.
Leander teen charged with felony following school threats at Vista Ridge High School
LEANDER, Texas — A Leander 17-year-old faces a felony charge after police said she helped make a false threat against Vista Ridge High School last week, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Police said that the 17-year-old and another student made threats through...
Dallas Observer
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest
Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
As pandemic becomes endemic, funding for COVID-19 treatments could be costly for Texans
President Joe Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic was "over" in an interview with 60 Minutes last week. He has since clarified the pandemic has shifted to a new stage.
highlandernews.com
Bertram area teen in need of life-saving transplant
In Bertram, volunteers are raising funds for a nonprofit support organization in honor of transplant patients like local teenager Ali Thomas. Ali is the daughter of Kelly Thomas and David Thomas. Born in 2009, Ali was diagnosed with Renal Dysplasia. The transplant team at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, recommends a lifesaving kidney transplant. Bertram volunteers are raising …
KVUE
Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0