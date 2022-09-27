Read full article on original website
Eve Stephens wins record 11th GNAC weekly honor, UAA volleyball team moves up to No. 11 in national poll
At this point, the GNAC might as well just name its player-of-the-week award after Eve Stephens. The UAA volleyball star from Palmer earned her record 11th honor after leading the Seawolves to a pair of wins over the weekend. Stephens slammed 34 kills on .291 hitting as UAA swept Western...
Athlete of the Week: Dimond volleyball’s Lauren Sulte
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lauren Sulte is a senior captain for the undefeated Dimond High School Lynx volleyball team, and while she can dig and spike with the best of them, her best attribute is the leadership she brings to the team. Volleyball is the ultimate team sport. No player...
Anchorage poker pro Adam Hendrix pockets sixth career win, and $192,400
Anchorage poker pro Adam Hendrix is proving prolific and prosperous in 2022. Hendrix on Monday won his sixth career title when he seized the Poker Masters Event #4, a No-Limit Hold ‘em game, at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas to earn $192,400. The victory was Hendrix’s...
September to end on a wet note for Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine and dry weather Tuesday was a nice break from the ongoing rainy cycle for Southcentral Alaska, but, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Cloudy skies have once again built back into Southcentral ahead of showers and breezy winds...
September rain aims at Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two additional rounds of rain are coming to Southeast Alaska for the remainder of the weekend. The first round will likely bring one to two inches from Wednesday night to Friday. Another storm arrives Friday, with one to three inches expected. Prince William Sound and the...
Midday Report September 26, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Chevak begins to set things straight after the storm. The Anchorage School District is facing a 68 million dollar budget shortfall. And the dams for Wrangell’s drinking water reservoirs are deemed among of Alaska’s worst.
Very wet and windy September weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large circulation of low pressure is bringing widespread rain to the west and Southcentral Alaska, and will spread to Southeast Alaska. Winds have picked up as the storm front moves in. Hillside and inlet areas of Anchorage and Turnagain Arm will see southeast winds of...
Bronson administration says Centennial Campground will close on Friday, campers wonder where they will go
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At an emergency meeting Monday night, Anchorage Assembly members passed and funded a shelter plan to begin Oct. 1, which includes space for the estimated 200 people who are living at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said he is considering the plan...
Notes from the trail: Candidates and their volunteers are on the move
While Congresswoman Mary Peltola enjoys a honeymoon phase in Washington, D.C., Sarah Palin has was spotted in Fairbanks and North Pole, and Nick Begich has been campaigning from Fairbanks and North Pole to Juneau. Above, he’s seen with former Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch on Seward Street. Nick Begich won...
Anchorage pilot dies in Mat-Su plane crash
Man accused of killing toddler in 2014 pleads guilty to manslaughter. Jyzyk Sharpe’s trial was set to get underway last week after a jury had been selected when the state’s prosecution team offered him a plea deal that would dismiss the Murder-2 charge in exchange for a guilty plea to manslaughter.
A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light
While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
Anchorage car wreck turns fatal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man involved in a Sept. 10 two-vehicle car accident has died, according to Anchorage police. In a press release, Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the crash at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard. Malone and two others were in a GMC Safari driving west on Northern Lights Boulevard through a green light when the vehicle collided with a Jeep Commander traveling north on Denali Street, who had a red light.
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
M 4.8 Earthquake between Valdez and Glennallen early Saturday morning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred just west of Tonsina Lake in the Chugach Range at 7:18 a.m. Saturday. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located 15 miles west of Pump Station #12, or 36 miles northeast of Valdez, or 43 miles south of Glennallen at a depth of 24 miles. In these areas, people reported light to moderate shaking as shown on the USGS’s “Shake Map.”
Man accused in 2016 Anchorage double homicide case pleads guilty
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man charged with killing a young man and woman in January 2016 pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder. Jamal Hall, 27, faced four counts of murder in total — two first-degree charges for “intent to cause death,” and two second-degree charges for “extreme indifference” — and pleaded guilty to the two second-degree charges.
Anchorage School Board dug deep $68 million fiscal hole using the Covid one-time funds
The Anchorage School Board has kicked the can down the road on its budget for the past few years. Consequently, it is facing a $68 million budget shortfall for the next school year. This shortfall results from bad decisions made since the infusion of federal Covid relief dollars. Much of...
Authorities find one dead in Palmer RV fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A body was found in a Palmer RV after a fire broke out at the residence Monday. On Monday night at 9:15 pm, the Alaska State Troopers were notified of an RV fire at the 27800 block of East Knik River Road. Troopers, firefighters, and deputy...
Task force releases official recommendations for potential emergency homeless shelter locations
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you an update on the Anchorage Assembly's search for facilities to house the homeless, a federal disaster declaration for the Western Alaska storm and relief programs available to those affected which open today, as well as eligibility for land compensation for Vietnam-era Alaska Native veterans.
Police charge man with murder in Muldoon homicide case
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After finding the body of a woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road, Anchorage police are charging a man with murder in connection to the investigation, which was recently ruled a homicide. The Anchorage Police Department charged 26-year-old William Gonzalez III with second-degree murder Wednesday,...
Neighbors express concern over assembly homeless housing plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the Anchorage Assembly’s passage of an emergency cold weather shelter plan Monday, including the use of the Sullivan arena and Golden Lion Hotel to shelter homeless individuals, some people who live in those areas are worried about what may be next. Virginia Lonser, a...
