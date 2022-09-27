ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Leopard Print Bodysuit After Dolce & Gabbana Showcase

Kim Kardashian's got a new fashion line out, and she hit that point home with quite the getup in Italy ... one that would make National Geographic blush. Following her showcase of a Dolce & Gabbana collab -- Ciao, Kim -- in Milan Saturday, KK stepped out in this leopard print bodysuit on Sunday ... complete with a fur coat/matching bag. She's worn a lot of eye-popping ensembles all weekend, but this one takes the cake.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

'Love It or List It's' Hilary Farr Is More Than an HGTV Host

Folks with a deep affinity for home renovation and real estate–focused programs are likely privy to HGTV’s Love It or List It. The show focuses on homeowners who have hit a standstill on deciding whether or not to sell their home or simply renovate their space. Over the years, we’ve seen many homeowners struggle with the decision, but overall, designer Hilary Farr has helped all homeowners score a win either way.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

In Milan, Gucci, Sunnei and Missoni focus on transformation

Milan Fashion Week's third day, mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer, was all about transformation.Sometimes inner transformation, like at Gucci, or brand transformation, like at Missoni. And sometimes it was about upgrading the style game, like at Sunnei.Here are some highlights from Friday’s shows.GUCCI'S ‘TWINSBURG’ Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele constructed a parallel universe on the runway with a surprise theatrical reveal.For his Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection dubbed ‘’Twinsburg,’’ Michele staged side-by-side shows inside the Gucci Hub, each unbeknownst to the other, until a wall lifted, revealing sets of twins in identical looks in synchronic stride.For the final...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gucci’s ‘Twinsburg’ Collection Was Full of Horror Movie References — and the Holding Hands Trend

There will be plenty of memes to come from Gucci’s “Twinsburg” collection. From the obvious “twinning” mentions to jokes about the faux pas of showing up to a party wearing the same look as someone else, to Macbeth quotes and boundless Halloween references of the frocked twin girls in the scariest scene of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” the Italian brand’s Friday runway extravaganza at Milan Fashion Week is sure to keep circulating through social media this fall. But the show also highlighted a movement that has fast become one of the biggest trends in everyday street style: holding hands. For the spring...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Junya Watanabe MAN and New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Team Up for Niobium Concept 2 Footwear

First seen on Junya Watanabe MAN‘s SS23 runway show in Paris styled alongside an eclectic mix of pop culture-infused garments, the highly versatile Junya Watanabe MAN x New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Nobium Concept 2 footwear has now received a release date. The Nobium Concept 2 was first introduced last year as a two-way outdoor sandal featuring Vibram-equipped extended sole units taken from New Balance‘s best-selling Fresh Foam Hierro running shoes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Estèe Lauder and Balmain Join Forces to Launch Balmain Beauty

The Estée Lauder Companies has inked a deal with luxury fashion house Balmain in developing, producing and distributing Balmain Beauty. Balmain Beauty is expected to launch in fall 2024 and aims to “transform the luxury and couture beauty world.” Balmain is the third fashion house to join Estée Lauder’s portfolio with the likes of Tom Ford Beauty, which launched its first product with the conglomerate in 2006. The French brand, founded in 1945 by Pierre Balmain, has been under the creative direction of Olivier Rousteing since his appointment in 2011. The beauty launch will expand more on Balmain’s reach into the space. The brand currently operates in the hair care vertical with Balmain Hair Couture, a line dedicated to styling and accessory products.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Saint Laurent Takes Sexy Seriously For Archival-Inspired Summer 2023 Collection

Anthony Vaccarello is not one to shy away from the provocative. In his seven years as creative director of Saint Laurent, the Italian designer has left his mark on the French heritage brand though a lot of skin-baring, sexed-up looks, mixed with Yves Saint Laurent’s original use of color and shape. For the brand’s summer ’23 collection, however, Vaccarello kept things more covered up — in a way. Instead of outright skin-baring looks, the creative director turned to sheer knits to showcase a slinky look for next year. Vaccarello referenced dancer and choreographer Martha Graham and a 1930 routine in which she...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

It's an NYC Affair as Clints Continues Its American Tour for FW22

Manchester-based streetwear label Clints is continuing its tour of America. Recently, Junior Clint’s brand — which just opened its first flagship store in Manchester City Centre — flew to California for its “Cali Pack” collection and explored oversized silhouettes with glimpses of inspiration from the likes of Run D.M.C. and other ’80s hip-hop stars. Now, Clints has changed its focus to life on the streets of New York City as it presents its newest capsule for Fall/Winter 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Take a Look Inside Jacquemus' First-Ever Boutique in Paris

Announced earlier this month, Jacquemus‘ first-ever boutique is now open in Paris. Dubbed La Boutique Montaigne, the concept store is located at 58 Avenue Montaigne, spanning 200 square meters of space filled with Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ vision for his eponymous brand. Taking up two floors of an Art Deco building constructed in the early 20th century, the boutique is essentially an extension of the creative’s Fall/Winter 2022 “La Papier” runway, boasting all-white aesthetics throughout.
HOME & GARDEN
Hypebae

Palm Angels x Vault by Vans Team Up for the First Time

Palm Angels has announced its first-ever collaboration with Vault by Vans, delivering three sneaker styles featuring its signature motifs. A celebration of skate culture, the team-up consists of the Sk8-Hi VLT LX, Sk8-Mid VLT LX and Old Skool LX. Each silhouette is updated with Palm Angels’ red, gray, white and black colors, with the brand’s logo stamped onto the sides.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelela Suits Up in Blazer Dress and Strappy Mules for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Show at Milan Fashion Week

Kelela took a business-worthy approach to dressing for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The “Take Me Apart” musician arrived in the red sand-filled courtyard of the Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia on Saturday, wearing a slim-fitting black blazer dress. Featuring a mini-length hem and pointed lapels, the slick piece made a dynamic statement in its stark minimalism. Featuring a faintly overlapping front hem and curved seams, the dress effortlessly appeared to mimic an oversized blazer’s appearance as well. Completing the singer’s ensemble were silver circle stud earrings, a round “K” pendant necklace and Ferragamo’s own black leather...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

