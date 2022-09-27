Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Fashion Week Returns, Riding the West Coast’s Fashion Moment
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Los Angeles Fashion Week will return from October 6 to 9 with a new lineup in a bid to draw fashion brands and designers to the traditionally commercial-centric event. The organizers are intent on...
Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled
Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at age 59
Rapper Coolio, known for songs such as "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died in Los Angeles at the age of 59.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian Wears Leopard Print Bodysuit After Dolce & Gabbana Showcase
Kim Kardashian's got a new fashion line out, and she hit that point home with quite the getup in Italy ... one that would make National Geographic blush. Following her showcase of a Dolce & Gabbana collab -- Ciao, Kim -- in Milan Saturday, KK stepped out in this leopard print bodysuit on Sunday ... complete with a fur coat/matching bag. She's worn a lot of eye-popping ensembles all weekend, but this one takes the cake.
'Love It or List It's' Hilary Farr Is More Than an HGTV Host
Folks with a deep affinity for home renovation and real estate–focused programs are likely privy to HGTV’s Love It or List It. The show focuses on homeowners who have hit a standstill on deciding whether or not to sell their home or simply renovate their space. Over the years, we’ve seen many homeowners struggle with the decision, but overall, designer Hilary Farr has helped all homeowners score a win either way.
In Milan, Gucci, Sunnei and Missoni focus on transformation
Milan Fashion Week's third day, mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer, was all about transformation.Sometimes inner transformation, like at Gucci, or brand transformation, like at Missoni. And sometimes it was about upgrading the style game, like at Sunnei.Here are some highlights from Friday’s shows.GUCCI'S ‘TWINSBURG’ Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele constructed a parallel universe on the runway with a surprise theatrical reveal.For his Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection dubbed ‘’Twinsburg,’’ Michele staged side-by-side shows inside the Gucci Hub, each unbeknownst to the other, until a wall lifted, revealing sets of twins in identical looks in synchronic stride.For the final...
Gucci’s ‘Twinsburg’ Collection Was Full of Horror Movie References — and the Holding Hands Trend
There will be plenty of memes to come from Gucci’s “Twinsburg” collection. From the obvious “twinning” mentions to jokes about the faux pas of showing up to a party wearing the same look as someone else, to Macbeth quotes and boundless Halloween references of the frocked twin girls in the scariest scene of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” the Italian brand’s Friday runway extravaganza at Milan Fashion Week is sure to keep circulating through social media this fall. But the show also highlighted a movement that has fast become one of the biggest trends in everyday street style: holding hands. For the spring...
hypebeast.com
Junya Watanabe MAN and New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Team Up for Niobium Concept 2 Footwear
First seen on Junya Watanabe MAN‘s SS23 runway show in Paris styled alongside an eclectic mix of pop culture-infused garments, the highly versatile Junya Watanabe MAN x New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Nobium Concept 2 footwear has now received a release date. The Nobium Concept 2 was first introduced last year as a two-way outdoor sandal featuring Vibram-equipped extended sole units taken from New Balance‘s best-selling Fresh Foam Hierro running shoes.
Kim Kardashian Bows After Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show In Milan: Collaboration ‘Felt Like a Dream’
Proud of her work. Kim Kardashian took a bow with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana after their Kim x Dolce & Gabbana runway show at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, September 24. “This last few days has felt like a dream … the most magical experience, & the pinnacle...
Hypebae
Estèe Lauder and Balmain Join Forces to Launch Balmain Beauty
The Estée Lauder Companies has inked a deal with luxury fashion house Balmain in developing, producing and distributing Balmain Beauty. Balmain Beauty is expected to launch in fall 2024 and aims to “transform the luxury and couture beauty world.” Balmain is the third fashion house to join Estée Lauder’s portfolio with the likes of Tom Ford Beauty, which launched its first product with the conglomerate in 2006. The French brand, founded in 1945 by Pierre Balmain, has been under the creative direction of Olivier Rousteing since his appointment in 2011. The beauty launch will expand more on Balmain’s reach into the space. The brand currently operates in the hair care vertical with Balmain Hair Couture, a line dedicated to styling and accessory products.
Saint Laurent Takes Sexy Seriously For Archival-Inspired Summer 2023 Collection
Anthony Vaccarello is not one to shy away from the provocative. In his seven years as creative director of Saint Laurent, the Italian designer has left his mark on the French heritage brand though a lot of skin-baring, sexed-up looks, mixed with Yves Saint Laurent’s original use of color and shape. For the brand’s summer ’23 collection, however, Vaccarello kept things more covered up — in a way. Instead of outright skin-baring looks, the creative director turned to sheer knits to showcase a slinky look for next year. Vaccarello referenced dancer and choreographer Martha Graham and a 1930 routine in which she...
Complex
MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon Unveil New Collab in Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show
As part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, MM6 Maison Margiela debuted its second collaboration with premium sports equipment company Salomon. Of note in this continuation of the two’s creative relationship are the Adv Skin 5 running vest and a deftly playful take on...
hypebeast.com
It's an NYC Affair as Clints Continues Its American Tour for FW22
Manchester-based streetwear label Clints is continuing its tour of America. Recently, Junior Clint’s brand — which just opened its first flagship store in Manchester City Centre — flew to California for its “Cali Pack” collection and explored oversized silhouettes with glimpses of inspiration from the likes of Run D.M.C. and other ’80s hip-hop stars. Now, Clints has changed its focus to life on the streets of New York City as it presents its newest capsule for Fall/Winter 2022.
Hypebae
Take a Look Inside Jacquemus' First-Ever Boutique in Paris
Announced earlier this month, Jacquemus‘ first-ever boutique is now open in Paris. Dubbed La Boutique Montaigne, the concept store is located at 58 Avenue Montaigne, spanning 200 square meters of space filled with Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ vision for his eponymous brand. Taking up two floors of an Art Deco building constructed in the early 20th century, the boutique is essentially an extension of the creative’s Fall/Winter 2022 “La Papier” runway, boasting all-white aesthetics throughout.
Hypebae
Palm Angels x Vault by Vans Team Up for the First Time
Palm Angels has announced its first-ever collaboration with Vault by Vans, delivering three sneaker styles featuring its signature motifs. A celebration of skate culture, the team-up consists of the Sk8-Hi VLT LX, Sk8-Mid VLT LX and Old Skool LX. Each silhouette is updated with Palm Angels’ red, gray, white and black colors, with the brand’s logo stamped onto the sides.
Kelela Suits Up in Blazer Dress and Strappy Mules for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Show at Milan Fashion Week
Kelela took a business-worthy approach to dressing for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The “Take Me Apart” musician arrived in the red sand-filled courtyard of the Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia on Saturday, wearing a slim-fitting black blazer dress. Featuring a mini-length hem and pointed lapels, the slick piece made a dynamic statement in its stark minimalism. Featuring a faintly overlapping front hem and curved seams, the dress effortlessly appeared to mimic an oversized blazer’s appearance as well. Completing the singer’s ensemble were silver circle stud earrings, a round “K” pendant necklace and Ferragamo’s own black leather...
Hit the gym in style with a pair of Kaia Gerber's favorite sneakers from Nike
SHOPPING: Products featured in this article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Kaia Gerber was spotted looking comfortable and cool in monochrome as she was seen out in Los Angeles this week. The...
