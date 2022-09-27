The Estée Lauder Companies has inked a deal with luxury fashion house Balmain in developing, producing and distributing Balmain Beauty. Balmain Beauty is expected to launch in fall 2024 and aims to “transform the luxury and couture beauty world.” Balmain is the third fashion house to join Estée Lauder’s portfolio with the likes of Tom Ford Beauty, which launched its first product with the conglomerate in 2006. The French brand, founded in 1945 by Pierre Balmain, has been under the creative direction of Olivier Rousteing since his appointment in 2011. The beauty launch will expand more on Balmain’s reach into the space. The brand currently operates in the hair care vertical with Balmain Hair Couture, a line dedicated to styling and accessory products.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO