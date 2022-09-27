ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Sanitation Dept’s ‘Clean Curbs’ Program Spreads to Staten Island

The Sanitation Department is getting a piece of the Rock. The agency’s “Clean Curbs” pilot program, which containerizes commercial trash, is expanding into Staten Island with an installation servicing businesses at 704 Bay St., in the Stapleton Heights section, south of the ferry at St. George. A...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

AM Carroll: ‘I’m Willing to Take the Heat’ to Support Congestion Pricing

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, traffic in Manhattan was already unsustainable, eating up time and harming our economy and the environment not to mention our mental health. In response, the New York State legislature voted to approve congestion pricing in 2019, but it has not yet been implemented. Now car ownership is up, transit use is down, and for-hire vehicles and delivery trucks clog our streets like never before.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

New Report Shows Mayor Does Not ‘Get Stuff Done’ for Bus Riders, Cyclists

Maybe the mayor’s motto should be “Get some stuff done.”. The city has only completed 6.9 miles of its mandated 30 miles of protected bike lanes in 2022, according to a new count compiled by Transportation Alternatives — a devastating finding that comes as another advocacy group has revealed that the city has only completed two miles of the 20 miles of dedicated bus lane that it is also required to build this year.
BRONX, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Sponsored Post: How Keeping Bus Lanes Clear Makes Transportation More Equitable.

(This is the second in a series of posts by Hayden AI, our newest advertising sponsor. Hayden AI is a global leader in smart enforcement technologies powered by artificial intelligence. Find out more about how their digital traffic enforcement platform increases safety, efficiency, and sustainability at Hayden.ai. Red their first post in the series, here.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
