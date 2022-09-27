Read full article on original website
Sanitation Dept’s ‘Clean Curbs’ Program Spreads to Staten Island
The Sanitation Department is getting a piece of the Rock. The agency’s “Clean Curbs” pilot program, which containerizes commercial trash, is expanding into Staten Island with an installation servicing businesses at 704 Bay St., in the Stapleton Heights section, south of the ferry at St. George. A...
AM Carroll: ‘I’m Willing to Take the Heat’ to Support Congestion Pricing
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, traffic in Manhattan was already unsustainable, eating up time and harming our economy and the environment not to mention our mental health. In response, the New York State legislature voted to approve congestion pricing in 2019, but it has not yet been implemented. Now car ownership is up, transit use is down, and for-hire vehicles and delivery trucks clog our streets like never before.
New Report Shows Mayor Does Not ‘Get Stuff Done’ for Bus Riders, Cyclists
Maybe the mayor’s motto should be “Get some stuff done.”. The city has only completed 6.9 miles of its mandated 30 miles of protected bike lanes in 2022, according to a new count compiled by Transportation Alternatives — a devastating finding that comes as another advocacy group has revealed that the city has only completed two miles of the 20 miles of dedicated bus lane that it is also required to build this year.
Sponsored Post: How Keeping Bus Lanes Clear Makes Transportation More Equitable.
NYCHA To Pilot ‘Clean Curbs for All’ — With Hopes of Full Containerization of Trash
New York City’s infamous 5 o’clock shadow may finally be getting its shave!. The New York City Housing Authority — the nation’s largest, home to 400,000 New Yorkers — is set to launch a containerization pilot, “Clean Curbs for All,” which could change the way it collects and stores waste from its 162,143 apartments.
