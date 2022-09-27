Read full article on original website
Related
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Nitazenes: You've probably never heard of these highly toxic drugs, and neither have many Americans who abuse opioid street drugs.
The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative
Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
More people may have overdosed from fentanyl than know it because emergency rooms rarely screen for the drug: study
Most patients hospitalized for an overdose are screened with a 1980s toxicology test that doesn't include fentanyl testing, a new study shows.
Washington Examiner
Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl
The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Overdose Deaths Skyrocketed After Opioid Prescriptions Dropped
Opioid prescriptions have dropped in every state over the last decade, but the effort to prevent overdose deaths is an abject failure
DEA warns of brightly-colored fentanyl being used to lure youth
The Drug Enforcement Administration issued an advisory Tuesday about an "emerging trend" of "brightly-colored" fentanyl pills being used to lure children and young people. What is often called "rainbow fentanyl" has been seized by law enforcement agencies in 18 states just this month, the DEA said. The drugs, made to look like candy, comes in several forms, including "pills, powder and blocks that resembles sidewalk chalk," the DEA said. "Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction...
Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths
"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
Gizmodo
Teens Are Getting Into Vapes and Weed, Losing Interest in Booze and Other Drugs
Teens have been using less and less drugs over the past few decades, with two important exceptions, new research this week suggests. Reported levels of drug use have declined for most substances since the early 1990s, the study found, but rates of cannabis use and vaping have gone up. The findings also indicate that having less free time and greater parental supervision may help kids stay away from using drugs in the first place.
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An animal tranquilizer poisoning the heroin supply has drug policy experts worried
A tranquilizer used for animals is appearing more frequently in street drugs across North America, alarming drug policy experts and harm reduction advocates alike. Xylazine may sound like the name of a "Star Trek" character, but it's actually a muscle relaxer widely used in veterinary medicine – and it's causing big problems across the continent.
Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds
Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
KTEN.com
Trazodone Withdrawal Symptoms, (Oleptro, Desyrel Dividose) Side Effects, Treatment Help
Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/trazodone-withdrawal/. Some persons may experience very little in the way of trazodone withdrawal symptoms, particularly during gradual cessation. Others may have more noticeable reactions, and some persons may suffer from protracted withdrawals that can last anywhere from 6 weeks to years if not properly treated.1,13. WARNING: Abruptly...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Do not refuse residents with opioid addiction, U.S. attorney’s office warns SNFs
United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins has put all Massachusetts’ skilled nursing providers on notice: Refusing to provide care for persons with opioid use disorder violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office “will aggressively enforce these protections.”. According to the Substance Abuse and...
parentherald.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Drives New Warnings About Deadliest Drug in the United States
A new wave of concern has spread among parents across the United States over rainbow fentanyl, with the multi-colored pills, powders, and blocks, which look similar to candy or sidewalk chalk, being sold and used in several states. They potentially pose a threat to young people, with the emergence of...
Canada's safer opioid supply program reduces overdose risks
As opioid overdose deaths continue to soar, a Canadian program points to one way to save lives: providing "safer" opioids to people at high risk of overdose.
MedicalXpress
How an addicted brain works
Addiction is now understood to be a brain disease. Whether it's alcohol, prescription pain pills, nicotine, gambling, or something else, overcoming an addiction isn't as simple as just stopping or exercising greater control over impulses. That's because addiction develops when the pleasure circuits in the brain get overwhelmed, in a...
To decrease US overdoses, increase recovery services and compassion
In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans lost their lives due to a drug overdose. America’s overdose epidemic is getting worse, as increasingly lethal substances enter the market. The reality of overdose and the toll it takes on communities is heartbreaking. Yet even now, there is hope. The U.S. Department...
Comments / 0