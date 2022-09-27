Hollyoaks spoilers: DUPED! Felix Westwood tricks killer Joseph’s mum!

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) comes up with a cunning plan in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Felix has been desperate to prove that his son DeMarcus (Tomi Adi) is innocent of killing policeman Saul Reeves (Chris Charles).

The real killer, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) framed DeMarcus and is roaming free while DeMarcus is currently languishing in a young offender’s institute with no hope of being released anytime soon.

Felix engineers a meeting with Joseph's mum, Gill, (played by Angela Londsdale). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Felix has already offered a substantial cash reward for any witnesses to coming forward with evidence from the night of the crime. And now, he’s going one step further.

Tonight he poses as a buyer so that he can dupe Joseph’s mother Gill (Angela Lonsdale) into meeting up with him.

Felix thinks he will be able to glean some incriminating information about Joseph if he plays his cards right with Gill.

However, his plan is suddenly at risk of going very awry when he meets up with Gill only to quickly run into other Hollyoaks residents.

Will they inadvertently give the game away and reveal Felix’s true identity and motive?

Gill pictured with Felix, Scott and Vicky in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Joseph’s girlfriend, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) has been completely loyal to her manipulative boyfriend and stood by him.

However tonight she has a change of heart when she witnesses Joseph’s violent temper first-hand.

Vicky decides enough is enough.

Does this mean she’ll now turn against him and could Joseph’s days of freedom be numbered if the terrible truth comes out?

Vicky decides to do the right thing and tell the truth about her violent, killer boyfriend, Joseph Holmes in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) races against the clock as he struggles to find Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Sienna has roped Ethan into helping her take down gangster, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) once and for all but now it looks like Sienna could be at serious risk of coming to harm.

Meanwhile one Hollyoaks regular continues to battle with their demons.

Sid tries to explain himself to girlfriend Lizzie Chen-Williams in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus a heartbroken Lizze Chen-Williams (Lily Best) demands answers from her boyfriend Sid Sumner (Billy Price) after discovering that he has been hiding from her.

Sid quickly finds himself backed into a corner and is forced to tell Lizzie why he had no choice but to leave the village.

Will an upset Lizzie accept Sid’s explanations?

