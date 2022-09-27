ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández

In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Recap: Orioles alive for one more day

The Yankees’ AL East clinch party was delayed at least another day, but with a light slate of games across the entire league, Baltimore was the only one of their rivals in action Monday night. Given their playoff hopes lie somewhere between dismal and extinct, and this is likely one of the last times we see the O’s in our daily recap, let’s go long on just how they did against the Red Sox.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game

It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever

Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands?. Absolutely not, but prospect Michael Gettys still provided one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2022 minor league season. The 26-year-old was previously most known for his 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

The Baltimore Orioles (80-74) continue their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox (74-81) on Wednesday night. Dean Kremer (8-5) is the projected starter for the Orioles while lefty Rich Hill (7-7) will take the bump for the Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 7:10 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Red Sox, 7:10

For the first time in six years, the Orioles are on the verge of doing something special: not losing more games than they win. A victory tonight would be the Birds’ 81st of the season, guaranteeing they’ll finish the 2022 season with at least a .500 record. It...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Terrin Vavra sitting Monday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vavra is being replaced in left field by Kyle Stowers versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. In 82 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .271 batting average with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Orioles place Ramon Urias (knee) on 10-day injured list

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday. Urias will miss some time after suffering a right knee sprain. Expect Tyler Nevin to log more at-bats while Urias is out. According to Baseball Savant on 110 batted balls this season, Nevin has produced...
BALTIMORE, MD

