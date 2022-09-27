The Yankees’ AL East clinch party was delayed at least another day, but with a light slate of games across the entire league, Baltimore was the only one of their rivals in action Monday night. Given their playoff hopes lie somewhere between dismal and extinct, and this is likely one of the last times we see the O’s in our daily recap, let’s go long on just how they did against the Red Sox.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO