tel 1
1d ago
Isn’t that to be fun free area. The hackal make these gun laws to hurt the tax’s paying law abiding constitutionalist. It’s time to change NY!
Reply(1)
2
Rick Spags
1d ago
start putting these mush mouths in the military instead of prison
Reply(1)
8
Cycle On
1d ago
Mayor Emptysuit responded to this robbery by saying it’s another example of his “ride sharing program.”
Reply(1)
3
2 Syracuse men found with handgun and Taco Bell bag filled with drugs, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested after a traffic stop during which officers found a handgun and a bag of drugs, police said. The officers found 90 glassine envelopes of fentanyl in a Taco Bell bag along with a stolen handgun, according to a Syracuse Police Department post on its Facebook page Wednesday.
iheart.com
Syracuse Man Arrested For Weekend Shooting Death In Solvay
Solvay, N.Y. - A Syracuse man has been arrested for shooting a man to death in Solvay this weekend. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins is facing murder charges after shooting 34-year-old Richard Anderson to death inside of a home on Charles Avenue Saturday. Investigators say that...
Man robs Camillus bank, police looking for suspect
Camillus, N.Y. — Camillus police are looking for a man who robbed a Citizens Bank branch this afternoon in Camillus. The bank robbery was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the branch at 3524 W. Genesee St. in the town of Camillus, according to police and the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Disgruntled employee drives van through CNY nail salon, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — A disgruntled employee drove a van through an Oneida County nail salon Tuesday night, police said. When New Hartford police officers arrived at the salon at about 10:20 p.m., Wenzhu Hong’s Toyota Sienna had crashed through the entrance and was driving inside, wrecking desks, chairs and equipment, Sgt. Matthew Sica said.
WKTV
Police investigating after vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the 1000 block of Liberty Street in Rome Tuesday evening, according to Rome police. The victim told police that he was outside his SUV, which was parked in his driveway, when a Black male approached him from behind, put a gun to his head and demanded the keys.
Shotgun round goes through upstairs apartment, Syracuse man arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man putting away a shotgun Sunday night accidentally fired a round that went through the ceiling and into the dining room of an apartment, police said. The residents upstairs told police they were watching football Sunday night when they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the dining room of their apartment in the 900 block of Park Avenue, Syracuse police said in a news release.
Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
syracuse.com
Syracuse man charged with killing man in Solvay apartment, deputies say
Solvay, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a man in a Solvay home over the weekend, deputies said. Curtis Hudgins, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning in Syracuse and was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said.
ESM student made threat to shoot Black students at school, youth arrested, police say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — An East Syracuse Minoa high school student has been charged with making racist shooting threats that forced the high school to go remote this week, police said Wednesday. The threatening text message said a shooting targeting Black students would happen at the school Monday. The...
On the Lookout: Camillus bank robber
(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police are asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be “On the Lookout” for a man who robbed the Citizens Bank on W. Genesee Street, on Wednesday afternoon, September 28. Police say they are looking for a man wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a blue surgical mask. This investigation is […]
Police say shooting threats to various CNY school were likely sent by different people
Multiple Central New York schools were targeted by texts this week sent to students threatening violence using racist language, but the messages probably were not sent by the same person, according to police. The threats were sent to students of East-Syracuse Minoa Central High School, Solvay High School and three...
cnyhomepage.com
Joint investigation underway for larceny suspect
YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A joint agency larceny investigation by the Yorkville and Whitesboro Police Departments is underway after multiple incidents that occurred at local businesses in those villages. According to police, the first reported incident occurred around 11:25 am at the Kinney Drugs located at 40 Oriskany Blvd...
Syracuse man brings loaded gun into Rochester airport, charged with felonies
The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man's arm.
localsyr.com
Detectives arrest Solvay homicide suspect
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse for the connection to a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was apprehended without incident on Tuesday morning, September 27 in the...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca Police arrest man in alleged burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities arresting an Ithaca man after an alleged burglary. Ithaca Police say 29-year-old Nicholas Denmark stole multiple items yesterday near North Cayuga Street. Officers say he falsely identified himself as a NYSEG worker to gain access to buildings. Denmark is charged with burglary. Police say...
Rochester trio face robbery charges after stealing $1K from Victor store
All three were released on their own recognizance by an Ontario County judge.
Camillus mom briefly worked as teacher aide before being charged with abusing son, diocese says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her 11-year-old son worked for two days at a school before she was charged, a diocese spokeswoman confirmed. Susan Orendorf, 44, worked as a teacher’s aide at the Holy Family School in Fairmount on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, said Danielle Cummings, a Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse spokesperson. The school has students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
Syracuse man detained after bringing loaded gun into Frederick Douglass Airport
The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man's arm.
Brewerton man arrested: Caused mother to crash on I-81
(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24. Somers was charged with the following: Assault in the third degree Reckless Endangerment in the second degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, […]
On the Lookout: Teens rob 83-year-old woman in Rome
(WSYR-TV) — Rome Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a group of teenagers who robbed an 83-year-old woman in the parking lot of Transfiguration Church at 111 Ridge Street in Rome. According to police, the woman was leaving mass around 7:41 p.m. on Monday, September 26 when she noticed a […]
