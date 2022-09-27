FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have located the parent of a 9-year-old boy with special needs who was found alone Monday morning, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the child, who police initially thought was between the ages of 5 and 6, was found around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Sixth Street.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO