Pompano Beach, FL

Click10.com

Parkland school shooter’s case: Prosecution’s rebuttal witnesses

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The prosecutors seeking the death penalty for the Parkland school shooter started their rebuttal on Sept. 27 in Broward County court. While the defense focused on an expert’s diagnosis related to fetal alcohol exposure, the prosecution focused on another expert’s diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder.
PARKLAND, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Click10.com

Deputies stop possible active shooter at Publix in South Florida

GREENACRES, Fla. – Palm Beach Sheriff deputies put a stop to what they said would have been an active shooter situation at a Publix in Greenacres. Deputies were called to the Publix at the 4800 block of South Military Trail on Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
Click10.com

Police locate parent of boy with special needs who was found alone in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have located the parent of a 9-year-old boy with special needs who was found alone Monday morning, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the child, who police initially thought was between the ages of 5 and 6, was found around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Sixth Street.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Corey Jones
Click10.com

Reward of up to $10K offered as search continues for missing Miami boy

MIAMI – Authorities are offering a substantial reward as the search continues for a missing South Florida boy. US Marshals are now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to arrests in the case of six-year-old Joege “JoJo” Morales. Tuesday marked one month since the boy disappeared.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Fleeing Hurricane Ian, Naples couple finds refuge in Miami

MIAMI – Finding refuge in Miami, Sebastian Drexel and his partner, Dillon Gunn, monitored storm updates on their cell phones from a Brickell café. The two evacuated from Naples ahead of Hurricane Ian. “Yesterday we saw the reporting from the governor that the time was leave to now,”...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
COOPER CITY, FL
Click10.com

2 hospitalized after tornado touches down in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – 2 people were hurt after a confirmed tornado touched down in an over 55 community in Delray Beach on Tuesday as the effects of the outer bands of Hurricane Ian came through the area. Kings Point Delray, west of Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

