Click10.com
Parkland school shooter’s case: Prosecution’s rebuttal witnesses
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The prosecutors seeking the death penalty for the Parkland school shooter started their rebuttal on Sept. 27 in Broward County court. While the defense focused on an expert’s diagnosis related to fetal alcohol exposure, the prosecution focused on another expert’s diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder.
Click10.com
Suspect arrested after phone placed under woman’s dress at Broward Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man who turned 31 Monday is celebrating his birthday behind bars after authorities say he is the person who was captured on surveillance video placing a phone under a woman’s dress. The crime happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9...
Click10.com
BSO: Man shot, killed at Pompano Beach apartment complex tried to rob shooter
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man shot at a Pompano Beach apartment complex last Tuesday died over the weekend and investigators determined he was among a group of armed robbers, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which announced the news Tuesday. The shooting was reported just after 1:15...
Click10.com
1 dead after shooting inside southwest Miami-Dade Walmart, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died and another is in custody after exchanging gunfire inside a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart Wednesday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter in the 21000 block of Dixie Highway, near Goulds, at around 3 p.m. Shoppers like Lily Sorzano were sent...
Click10.com
Deputies stop possible active shooter at Publix in South Florida
GREENACRES, Fla. – Palm Beach Sheriff deputies put a stop to what they said would have been an active shooter situation at a Publix in Greenacres. Deputies were called to the Publix at the 4800 block of South Military Trail on Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
Click10.com
Pembroke Park swears in 11 police officers, department set to launch this week
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Eleven new police officers were sworn in at a special Pembroke Park Town Commission meeting Wednesday night. Despite concern, the mayor and police chief say the new officers will be ready to hit the road on Friday. “At midnight on Friday night, Pembroke Park Police...
Click10.com
Police locate parent of boy with special needs who was found alone in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have located the parent of a 9-year-old boy with special needs who was found alone Monday morning, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the child, who police initially thought was between the ages of 5 and 6, was found around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Sixth Street.
Click10.com
Trial continues for Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, charged in Miami road rage death
MIAMI – Tuesday was day two of the manslaughter trial of Pablo Lyle. The Mexican actor is charged in connection to a road rage incident in 2019 in which Lyle punched 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez. Hernandez later died from his injuries. On Tuesday, jurors heard from a first responder...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade boy who vanished a month ago warned mom: ‘Bad people trying to take me away’
MIAMI – Tuesday will mark a month since six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales vanished from Miami-Dade County. His mother made a plea on Monday after a sports utility vehicle recently turned up in Littleton, Maine, near the border with Canada. Joe Carrillo, a private investigator, has been on...
Click10.com
Reward of up to $10K offered as search continues for missing Miami boy
MIAMI – Authorities are offering a substantial reward as the search continues for a missing South Florida boy. US Marshals are now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to arrests in the case of six-year-old Joege “JoJo” Morales. Tuesday marked one month since the boy disappeared.
Click10.com
Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
Click10.com
Broward town running out of time, options to avoid being left with no cops on street
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the clock ticks for Pembroke Park to secure police coverage before its contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Saturday, one potential option is now off the table. It also appears the town may be scrambling to get its startup in-house police department,...
Click10.com
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
Click10.com
Several mobile homes damaged in Davie, Pembroke Pines as Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength
DAVIE, Fla. – Several homes at a Davie mobile home park were badly damaged by a possible tornado as Hurricane Ian strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm on Wednesday morning. Local 10 News spoke with residents at the Sunshine Village Mobile Home Park in the 13000 block...
Click10.com
Tornadoes confirmed in Broward County as South Florida feels impact of Hurricane Ian
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Several tornadoes touched down in parts of Broward County on Tuesday night. Authorities confirmed that two tornadoes hit near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Several planes were flipped over and damaged, as were some aircraft hangers. Additionally, trees were down, and power outages were...
Click10.com
Fleeing Hurricane Ian, Naples couple finds refuge in Miami
MIAMI – Finding refuge in Miami, Sebastian Drexel and his partner, Dillon Gunn, monitored storm updates on their cell phones from a Brickell café. The two evacuated from Naples ahead of Hurricane Ian. “Yesterday we saw the reporting from the governor that the time was leave to now,”...
Click10.com
‘Lion,’ ‘freight train’: Residents describe ‘roar’ of Pembroke Pines tornado
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Residents of the Pasadena Lakes neighborhood of Pembroke Pines spent their Wednesday morning cleaning up damage from one of several tornadoes that hit Broward County Tuesday night, spawned by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Ian. In interviews with Local 10 News, they recounted the...
Click10.com
Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
Click10.com
2 hospitalized after tornado touches down in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – 2 people were hurt after a confirmed tornado touched down in an over 55 community in Delray Beach on Tuesday as the effects of the outer bands of Hurricane Ian came through the area. Kings Point Delray, west of Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue,...
Click10.com
Parts of southwest Miami-Dade without power following possible tornado hit
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Families living in one southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood say they’re convinced a tornado touched down. Teresita Verdaguer told Local 10 News she and her family heard the roaring winds, and saw flying debris, which was spread out along Southwest Fourth Street Tuesday evening. “I told...
