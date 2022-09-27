HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- NTHU has recently received a grant from the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) Chinese Proficiency Program, and is preparing to send specially trained teachers to teach Chinese at top universities in the United States, including the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. The Program will also bring students at US universities to Taiwan to study Chinese, engage in cultural activities, and assist in bilingual education at primary and secondary schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005010/en/ Members of the Chinese Proficiency Program at NTHU.(Photo: National Tsing Hua University)

