Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class
On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
10 of the best college dorm rooms in America for 2023, ranked by the Princeton Review
The Princeton Review revealed its list of the best college dorms for 2023. It includes schools like Texas Christian University and Bowdoin College.
Daily Northwestern
Ryan Revamp: Northwestern announces plans for design of new Ryan Field
Nearly a century after first opening to the public, Ryan Field is gearing up for a major facelift. Northwestern announced plans Wednesday for a new football stadium, after facility namesakes Pat Ryan (Kellogg ’59) and Shirley Ryan (Weinberg ’61) announced a record-breaking $480 million donation to the University in September 2021 that included funds earmarked for the renovation. NU’s Board of Trustees approved the design last week, which is reported to cost around $800 million.
Daily Targum
Holloway announces council on online education
On Friday, University President Jonathan Holloway gave an address to the University Senate, discussing the results of past administration initiatives and the direction of future ones. In his address, Holloway introduced the establishment of a council on online education, which will provide recommendations to University administration about strengthening Rutgers' remote...
Washington Examiner
GWU law professor says students ask him if they can speak freely in class
A law professor at George Washington University says multiple students have come to visit him in his office to ask if they can espouse conservative or libertarian beliefs openly in classes. Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington Law School in Washington, D.C., wrote last month that as the new...
US News and World Report
New Federal Data: Too Few Applicants in K-12 Schools
Personnel shortages that challenged K-12 leaders at the outset of the new academic year and continue to disrupt the U.S. public school system are driven by a shortage in the pipeline of new educators and school staff, federal data confirms. More than half of all public schools in the country...
Poets and Quants
HBS To Lose Its Admissions Chief On Same Timetable As Stanford
In what could only be described as an extraordinary coincidence, Harvard Business School’s chief MBA gatekeeper announced today (Sept. 28) that he is leaving his job on the very same day that the chief MBA admissions officer at Stanford Graduate School of Business said she is also stepping down.
Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers
Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.
Bringing Chinese Language and Taiwanese Culture to American Universities
HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- NTHU has recently received a grant from the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) Chinese Proficiency Program, and is preparing to send specially trained teachers to teach Chinese at top universities in the United States, including the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. The Program will also bring students at US universities to Taiwan to study Chinese, engage in cultural activities, and assist in bilingual education at primary and secondary schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005010/en/ Members of the Chinese Proficiency Program at NTHU.(Photo: National Tsing Hua University)
laboratoryequipment.com
Just 5 Universities Train Majority of Academics
Previous studies have shown that papers with a diverse set of authors are cited more often and produce higher-impact discoveries. That makes sense—different people with different life experiences bring different ideas to the table. It’s hard for new ideas and research to emerge if the opportunities are not present.
wiareport.com
Seven Women Faculty Members Who Have Been Given New Roles or Duties
Has been named the acting chair of the department of aquaculture and fisheries at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Dr. Xie joined the university’s faculty as an assistant professor of aquaculture and fisheries in 2009 and became an associate professor in 2016. She teaches courses in statistics, data analysis, and experimental design.
Daily Northwestern
Ryan family gift to establish new fund for life sciences research
Northwestern has instituted a new fund aimed at accelerating innovative research in the life sciences, the University announced Monday. The Pat & Shirley Ryan Family Research Acceleration Fund is part of the $480 million gift from Pat Ryan and Shirley Ryan to NU last fall — the largest gift in University history.
bestcolleges.com
College Grads Regret Majoring in Humanities Fields
Going to college today is all about getting a good job, and majoring in philosophy or art history just doesn't make sense for most students. The number of humanities bachelor's degrees awarded continues to decline. Humanities majors rank highest among graduates who regret their academic choice. Soaring tuition costs and...
