WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man was killed after being struck by a Ford F-150 on Tuesday morning near the intersection of Broadway and MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says that shortly after 7 a.m. 68-year-old Charlie Jones was traveling north on Broadway in his motorized wheelchair and was hit by a black Ford F-150 driving east on MacArthur. Jones was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO