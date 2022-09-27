Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Here is the city's 5-phase plan to fix WPD's problem-riddled evidence facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita City Manager Bob Layton took a lot of heat Monday after announcing a list of big problems at the Wichita Police Department evidence building after an audit almost two years ago. "Based on what I heard from the chief, I thought we were taking immediate...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita city leaders addressed concerns about potential problems with the Wichita Police Department’s Property and Evidence facility on Monday. It comes after 12 NEWS sent an open records request for information on the concerns. Wichita City Manager Robert Layton said the concerns date back to...
KWCH.com
FF12 takes deeper look at Wichita Police Department evidence storage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after the City of Wichita addressed concerns with the Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence, FactFinder 12 took a deeper look into how that evidence is stored. An external audit of where police keep their evidence seemed to reveal evidence missing in 54 cases. However, sources told 12 News this evidence isn’t missing; the issue concerns an error with a new records system.
Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
What changes have been made since the death of Cedric Lofton
One year ago today, 17-year-old Cedric Lofton's death would echo through Wichita, Sedgwick County and the nation.
No probation for Wichita gamer involved in deadly swatting; judge orders prison instead
Shane Gaskill has asked that he be imprisoned at a penitentiary close to his family in Kansas so they can visit, court records show.
KAKE TV
One seriously hurt after west Wichita crash and stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three people, two men and one woman, were injured in a stabbing incident that occurred following a car crash, with one of the injuries being serious. The incident happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Murdock and West. WPD Lieutenant Jason Waite says that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
Wichita City Council looks at proposals to help suspended drivers, homeless
There are about 227 thousand suspended drivers in Kansas, 25 percent of those are in Sedgwick County. Driving privileges can be suspended for things like DUI and failure to pay child support or back taxes.
Evidence missing in homicides, rapes and other Wichita Police Department cases
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple announced he is planning to create a new task force of elected officials to add oversight to the Wichita Police Department.
KAKE TV
Wichita couple headed to Florida to assist with response to Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Red Cross volunteers from the Wichita area will make the trip to Florida on Thursday Sept.29 to help with the response to Hurricane Ian. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney will be driving a Red Cross emergency response vehicle roughly 20 hours from Wichita to Florida, according to a press release from the Red Cross.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
KAKE TV
Wichita man arrested following cutting incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -WPD has arrested 39-year-old Samuel Burns of Wichita following an investigation into a cutting incident in the 1600 block of N. Pennsylvania. Interference with law enforcement. Criminal threat. At approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, WPD officers were dispatched to a disturbance with weapon call in the 1600 block...
Kansas man arrested for stabbing another man over 30 times
A man from Wichita has been arrested by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) after stabbing another man over 30 times.
KWCH.com
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted out a photo of the rollover and said traffic is being diverted at Wassell Street. Drivers should expect delays. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
Man in wheelchair fatally hit by truck in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man was killed after being struck by a Ford F-150 on Tuesday morning near the intersection of Broadway and MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says that shortly after 7 a.m. 68-year-old Charlie Jones was traveling north on Broadway in his motorized wheelchair and was hit by a black Ford F-150 driving east on MacArthur. Jones was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KWCH.com
Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion battling grass fire near Derby
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a grass fire in southeastern Sedgwick County. According to Sedgwick County dispatchers, there was a call for oxygen at the fire. Late Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to the fire located in the 5900 block of...
KAKE TV
Hutchinson police arrest 2 in child solicitation case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested two people following an investigation into an alleged juvenile sex offense. Capt. Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57, was booked for one count of electronic solicitation -- believing the child to be 14 to 15 years of age -- and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Margaret Myrick, 61, was arrested for conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
Comments / 1