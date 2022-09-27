Read full article on original website
Workforce preparations discussed as Blue Oval project breaks ground
JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday morning, a panel of workforce development professionals met to discuss plans and needs from the community for the upcoming Blue Oval project. “I would say the number one thing we’re looking at right now is labor force participation, that is on everyone’s radar at the moment,” said Kristie Bennett, Lead Regional Director for West TN, Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
BlueOval City leaders excited about progress on one-year anniversary of investment announcement
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Tuesday marked a major milestone: the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the largest investment in Tennessee history, Ford's BlueOval City, to rise 40 miles north of Memphis. Construction at BlueOval City broke ground last week. It will create nearly 6,000 direct jobs building Ford...
Georgia-Pacific to establish operations in Madison County
Officials with Georgia-Pacific announced Monday the company will invest at least $425 million to construct a state-of-the-art Dixie manufacturing facility in Jackson. Located in the Highway 223 East Site, a Select Tennessee Certified Site, through this project, Georgia-Pacific will create 220 new jobs in Madison County. Georgia-Pacific’s Jackson plant will...
$6.2 million investment plan approved for Jackson-Madison school employees
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Board members held a special-called meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of pay for school system employees. “We’re investing about $6.2 million to our employees, and what that investment looks like is that we’re moving our teacher starting salary to $42,000 ground zero, you walk into our school system you’re going to make $42,000,” said Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.
Local utility companies assisting with power restoration in FL following Hurricane Ian
JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of Jackson Energy Authority were sent to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Wednesday, a crew of six linemen and four trucks were headed to Florida to help. It’s unknown how long they’ll be there, because the time will depend on the damage. They’ll...
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on September 29, 2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 23 day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of Martha Rhea Lewis who died August 4, 2022, were issued to Mary Rhea Long by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court for Chester County, Tennessee. All persons,...
Ford breaks ground on $5.6bn EV mega-factory in Tennessee
Ford officially broke ground Friday (23 September) on its $5.6bn “BlueOval City” mega-factory in Stanton, Tennessee that will produce next-generation electric F-Series pick-up trucks and advanced batteries. The company, which claimed to be the United States’ number two electric vehicle brand based on sales in August, moved fast...
Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks to fill 130 vacant positions across the state
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for recruits in West Tennessee. Currently, THP has 130 positions vacant across the State of Tennessee. Job duties consist of traffic patrol, crash investigation, and drivers safety education. Starting pay is $46,000 annually. Applicants are expected to pass a physical...
Obion County Mayor Seeks State Information Concerning Cates Landing Riverport
Obion County Mayor Steve Carr says he has inquired about the status of the Cates Landing Riverport in Lake County. Mayor Carr said he spoke with state officials last week during a Governor’s Conference in Nashville, concerning the future of the port.(AUDIO) Carr said the three county partnership has...
Teams begin building for RIFA’s annual ‘Canstruction’ competition
JACKSON, Tenn. — Can building began Tuesday for RIFA’s 17th Annual Canstruction event. It’s a competition hosted by RIFA at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Teams bring in various canned goods and construct them into art. These art structures are then judged and a winner for Best Build is awarded.
Business Bustling At The Lake District
The planets seem to be aligning for The Lake District, where five businesses have opened in the last two months. According to developer Yehuda Netanel, more openings are expected soon. Just last weekend Chosen Lines Boutique was well received by shoppers and Olive House Mediterranean Grocery opened with much fanfare...
Morning in the Mid 40s All Work Week Long, Ian Likely to NOT Impact West TN.
A few locations dropped into the upper 30s last night in West Tennessee and we dropped into the low 40s around Jackson. We will drop into the mid 40s each morning until the weekend. Sunny skies and breezy northerly winds will be sticking around into the weekend as well. We could see some increase in cloud cover from Hurricane Ian and a few of us could see a shower or two, but most of us will not be impacted from the storm. We will have the latest details on your weekend forecast and more on where Hurricane Ian is expected to go this week below.
National ‘Previvor’ Day opens conversation for those at-risk of cancer
JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday is National Previvor Day, and medical professionals urge women to open the door to conversations about cancers. A previvor is someone who is at susceptibility or increased risk to a disease such as cancer, but have not yet been diagnosed. Some of the qualifiers of...
Local nonprofit invites community to drive up, fill up on food essentials for Fall break
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit gives back to help local families in need. “All Things Family, Inc.” held a free “Fall Break Fill-up”, Monday evening. The organization invited the community to come and receive cereal boxes at Destiny Church, on Wallace Road, in west Jackson.
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Semper Fi Golf Tournament (Jackson) One More Light (Henderson) Planetarium Show (Jackson) Wednesday, September 28. Thursday, September 29. RIFA Canstruction (Jackson) Feast in the Field (Henderson) “Oscar and...
Drag show, Jackson Pride to go on as planned, officials confirm after closed-door meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — One upcoming event has caused controversy for the past couple of weeks, and Monday, some had the chance to voice their opinions in a closed meeting. A private meeting was held at City Hall to discuss the upcoming drag show that’s taking place at this year’s Jackson Pride Festival.
University hosts lighting ceremony for those affected by suicide
JACKSON, Tenn. — One university sheds light on suicide awareness with students and local community. Suicide Prevention awareness month takes place in September, and Freed-Hardeman University, also known as FHU, decided to bring awareness to their campus in a bright way. FHU invited students, faculty, and the community to...
Meet Miss Jackson Volunteer 2022 Marti Sullivan
JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News had the chance to speak with the newest title holder of “Miss Jackson Volunteer.”. Marti Sullivan was crowned during the Miss Jackson Volunteer and Miss Madison County Volunteer Pageant held Sunday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Sullivan competed against a field of other contenders, winning the title.
Garrett Evans
Garrett Evans joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Team in September 2022 as a multimedia journalist. Garrett was born and raised in Jackson, TN. He attended JCS from preschool to eighth grade. After, he attended and graduated from South Side High School in 2016. During high school, Garrett spent his...
Janice Arnold Singleteary
Janice Arnold Singleteary, age 62, a resident of Trenton, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Bells Funeral Home in Bells, TN. Janice was born on August 10, 1960,...
