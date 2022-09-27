ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

WBBJ

Workforce preparations discussed as Blue Oval project breaks ground

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday morning, a panel of workforce development professionals met to discuss plans and needs from the community for the upcoming Blue Oval project. “I would say the number one thing we’re looking at right now is labor force participation, that is on everyone’s radar at the moment,” said Kristie Bennett, Lead Regional Director for West TN, Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Georgia-Pacific to establish operations in Madison County

Officials with Georgia-Pacific announced Monday the company will invest at least $425 million to construct a state-of-the-art Dixie manufacturing facility in Jackson. Located in the Highway 223 East Site, a Select Tennessee Certified Site, through this project, Georgia-Pacific will create 220 new jobs in Madison County. Georgia-Pacific’s Jackson plant will...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

$6.2 million investment plan approved for Jackson-Madison school employees

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Board members held a special-called meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of pay for school system employees. “We’re investing about $6.2 million to our employees, and what that investment looks like is that we’re moving our teacher starting salary to $42,000 ground zero, you walk into our school system you’re going to make $42,000,” said Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.
JACKSON, TN
globalconstructionreview.com

Ford breaks ground on $5.6bn EV mega-factory in Tennessee

Ford officially broke ground Friday (23 September) on its $5.6bn “BlueOval City” mega-factory in Stanton, Tennessee that will produce next-generation electric F-Series pick-up trucks and advanced batteries. The company, which claimed to be the United States’ number two electric vehicle brand based on sales in August, moved fast...
STANTON, TN
WBBJ

Teams begin building for RIFA's annual 'Canstruction' competition

JACKSON, Tenn. — Can building began Tuesday for RIFA’s 17th Annual Canstruction event. It’s a competition hosted by RIFA at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Teams bring in various canned goods and construct them into art. These art structures are then judged and a winner for Best Build is awarded.
JACKSON, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Business Bustling At The Lake District

The planets seem to be aligning for The Lake District, where five businesses have opened in the last two months. According to developer Yehuda Netanel, more openings are expected soon. Just last weekend Chosen Lines Boutique was well received by shoppers and Olive House Mediterranean Grocery opened with much fanfare...
LAKELAND, TN
WBBJ

Morning in the Mid 40s All Work Week Long, Ian Likely to NOT Impact West TN.

A few locations dropped into the upper 30s last night in West Tennessee and we dropped into the low 40s around Jackson. We will drop into the mid 40s each morning until the weekend. Sunny skies and breezy northerly winds will be sticking around into the weekend as well. We could see some increase in cloud cover from Hurricane Ian and a few of us could see a shower or two, but most of us will not be impacted from the storm. We will have the latest details on your weekend forecast and more on where Hurricane Ian is expected to go this week below.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Events this week in West Tennessee

Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Semper Fi Golf Tournament (Jackson) One More Light (Henderson) Planetarium Show (Jackson) Wednesday, September 28. Thursday, September 29. RIFA Canstruction (Jackson) Feast in the Field (Henderson) “Oscar and...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

University hosts lighting ceremony for those affected by suicide

JACKSON, Tenn. — One university sheds light on suicide awareness with students and local community. Suicide Prevention awareness month takes place in September, and Freed-Hardeman University, also known as FHU, decided to bring awareness to their campus in a bright way. FHU invited students, faculty, and the community to...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Meet Miss Jackson Volunteer 2022 Marti Sullivan

JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News had the chance to speak with the newest title holder of “Miss Jackson Volunteer.”. Marti Sullivan was crowned during the Miss Jackson Volunteer and Miss Madison County Volunteer Pageant held Sunday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Sullivan competed against a field of other contenders, winning the title.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Garrett Evans

Garrett Evans joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Team in September 2022 as a multimedia journalist. Garrett was born and raised in Jackson, TN. He attended JCS from preschool to eighth grade. After, he attended and graduated from South Side High School in 2016. During high school, Garrett spent his...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Janice Arnold Singleteary

Janice Arnold Singleteary, age 62, a resident of Trenton, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Bells Funeral Home in Bells, TN. Janice was born on August 10, 1960,...
TRENTON, TN

