A few locations dropped into the upper 30s last night in West Tennessee and we dropped into the low 40s around Jackson. We will drop into the mid 40s each morning until the weekend. Sunny skies and breezy northerly winds will be sticking around into the weekend as well. We could see some increase in cloud cover from Hurricane Ian and a few of us could see a shower or two, but most of us will not be impacted from the storm. We will have the latest details on your weekend forecast and more on where Hurricane Ian is expected to go this week below.

JACKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO