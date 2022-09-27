Read full article on original website
'Probably not something we're going to see anytime soon': Remote workers cling to flexible schedule as offices reopen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With kids now back in school, some employers are expecting to see more of their parents back in the office, but some workers are saying not so fast, having grown very comfortable working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's no question things are looking up...
'New exciting chapter' | Epicentre renamed Queen City Quarter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Epicentre has a new name: Queen City Quarter. Global Commercial Real Estate Services announced Tuesday it will lead marketing, property management and renovations at the 302,324-square-foot Epicentre mixed-use development in Uptown Charlotte. CBRE said its renovation project will "enhance the visitor experience." The property has...
Ground broken on new Carolinas Aviation Museum campus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new facility for the Carolinas Aviation Museum is taking flight after a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday. 105,000 square feet of space near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport will soon become a hub for learning about the history of flight. The new space for the museum will also be renamed to honor Capt. C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in New York City in 2009, a feat deemed the "Miracle on the Hudson". In fact, that same plane is among the more than 45 historic aircraft that will be featured on the campus.
Emergency officials prepare for storm
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
Several Charlotte weekend events canceled due to Hurricane Ian, while others hold on
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte may not see extreme impacts from Hurricane Ian but heavy rain is forcing several weekend events to reschedule. . The much-anticipated food festival Taste of Charlotte made the decision to postpone the three-day event on Tuesday. "Seeing that the rain and the wind was going...
How Hurricane Ian will impact North Carolina and South Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida at 3:10 pm Wednesday with winds near 150 mph. Tying it for the 4th strongest storms ti make landfall in the state of Florida on record. Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds have been impacting Southwest Florida throughout the day. The...
Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Charlotte location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark your calendars! On Friday, Sept. 30, Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood. What began as a pursuit by four friends to create the perfect hot chicken in a parking lot in East Hollywood became almost an overnight success. Today, Dave's Hot Chicken has location across the U.S. as well as in Canada.
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
power98fm.com
New Plans For The Epicenter Revealed
The Epicenter has been closed for a while and we now know what the new plans are for the Epicenter. The Epicenter will have a new name and it will be called The Queen City Quarter. The original loan was defaulted for an estimated $85 million dollars. According to WBTV, mostly everything will be renovated. There will be maintenance completed by the end of the year. This includes work to the patio and roof area, courtyard, and the parking garage as well. I think this could be really good thing for the city of Charlotte.
healthleadersmedia.com
Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina
If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
Therapeutic horseback riding organization to visit Truist Field Tuesday night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids Rein, a therapeutic horseback riding non-profit organization, will be at Truist Field Tuesday night, Sept. 27, at the Charlotte Knights baseball team's Community Corner. "The Charlotte Knights are proud to support awareness campaigns of local non-profits through our Community Corner program," Abbey Miller, Charlotte Knights...
Waxhaw names retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Captain as new Interim Police Chief
WAXHAW, N.C. — Starting Wednesday, the Town of Waxhaw has a new interim police chief. Gregg Collins will serve as interim police chief for the Waxhaw Police Department over the next four to five years, announced Waxhaw Town Manager Jeff Wells. During that period, the Town of Waxhaw will search nationwide to find a permanent police chief.
Charlotte Motor Speedway to welcome Hurricane Ian evacuees
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its Rock City Campground beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday for evacuees seeking shelter from Hurricane Ian. With severe weather in the forecast for southeastern states, accommodations will be available as long as possible. Evacuees will have access to bathhouse facilities on speedway property.
Weather IQ: The 'dirty' side of a hurricane
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricanes can devastate coastal areas with epic winds, dangerous storm surges and even spawn multiple tornadoes. But one side of the storm is far worse than any other. It's called the "dirty" part of the storm. What is the 'dirty' side of the storm?. Hurricanes rotate...
WBTV
Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian
CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Airport Overlook to close Oct.3, plans for new site underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be temporarily closing the Airport Overlook and moving it as part of their ongoing enhancement project. Beginning Oct. 3, Airport Overlook Drive and the existing Long Term 1 exit will close permanently. Passengers exiting Long Term Lot 1 will exit onto...
corneliustoday.com
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
Rent a treehouse or Hobbit home for the night in this North Carolina city
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Remember that treehouse from your childhood? Or remember the first time you wanted to drink tea in a cozy Hobbit hole? Both of those nostalgic fantasies can become reality in Rowan County, North Carolina. Less than an hour's drive northeast of Charlotte sits the city...
WCNC
