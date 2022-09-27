ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WCNC

'New exciting chapter' | Epicentre renamed Queen City Quarter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Epicentre has a new name: Queen City Quarter. Global Commercial Real Estate Services announced Tuesday it will lead marketing, property management and renovations at the 302,324-square-foot Epicentre mixed-use development in Uptown Charlotte. CBRE said its renovation project will "enhance the visitor experience." The property has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Ground broken on new Carolinas Aviation Museum campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new facility for the Carolinas Aviation Museum is taking flight after a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday. 105,000 square feet of space near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport will soon become a hub for learning about the history of flight. The new space for the museum will also be renamed to honor Capt. C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in New York City in 2009, a feat deemed the "Miracle on the Hudson". In fact, that same plane is among the more than 45 historic aircraft that will be featured on the campus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Emergency officials prepare for storm

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
State
South Carolina State
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

How Hurricane Ian will impact North Carolina and South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida at 3:10 pm Wednesday with winds near 150 mph. Tying it for the 4th strongest storms ti make landfall in the state of Florida on record. Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds have been impacting Southwest Florida throughout the day. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Uptown Charlotte#Charlotte City Council#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Wcnc Charlotte Flashpoint#Apple Podcasts#Tegna
WCNC

Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark your calendars! On Friday, Sept. 30, Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood. What began as a pursuit by four friends to create the perfect hot chicken in a parking lot in East Hollywood became almost an overnight success. Today, Dave's Hot Chicken has location across the U.S. as well as in Canada.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

New Plans For The Epicenter Revealed

The Epicenter has been closed for a while and we now know what the new plans are for the Epicenter. The Epicenter will have a new name and it will be called The Queen City Quarter. The original loan was defaulted for an estimated $85 million dollars. According to WBTV, mostly everything will be renovated. There will be maintenance completed by the end of the year. This includes work to the patio and roof area, courtyard, and the parking garage as well. I think this could be really good thing for the city of Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
healthleadersmedia.com

Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina

If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
HARRISBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
WCNC

Therapeutic horseback riding organization to visit Truist Field Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids Rein, a therapeutic horseback riding non-profit organization, will be at Truist Field Tuesday night, Sept. 27, at the Charlotte Knights baseball team's Community Corner. "The Charlotte Knights are proud to support awareness campaigns of local non-profits through our Community Corner program," Abbey Miller, Charlotte Knights...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Charlotte Motor Speedway to welcome Hurricane Ian evacuees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its Rock City Campground beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday for evacuees seeking shelter from Hurricane Ian. With severe weather in the forecast for southeastern states, accommodations will be available as long as possible. Evacuees will have access to bathhouse facilities on speedway property.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Weather IQ: The 'dirty' side of a hurricane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricanes can devastate coastal areas with epic winds, dangerous storm surges and even spawn multiple tornadoes. But one side of the storm is far worse than any other. It's called the "dirty" part of the storm. What is the 'dirty' side of the storm?. Hurricanes rotate...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian

CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Airport Overlook to close Oct.3, plans for new site underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be temporarily closing the Airport Overlook and moving it as part of their ongoing enhancement project. Beginning Oct. 3, Airport Overlook Drive and the existing Long Term 1 exit will close permanently. Passengers exiting Long Term Lot 1 will exit onto...
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village

Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy