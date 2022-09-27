Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
27-Year-Old Kevin J Hinojosa Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash on US 395 (Kennewick, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 395 on Monday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa. Hinojosa was stopped in his car after a collision with another vehicle on 395 southbound at milepost 18. A semi-truck heading south crashed into Hinojosa’s stopped car at around 6:30 in the evening. According to WSP, Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
Benton County semi cab suspiciously caught fire off I-82 & Coffin Road
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire officials and law enforcement are investigating what they deemed to be a mysterious fire off I-82 near Coffin Rd in Benton County, where they responded to a flaming semi cab with no trailer. According to a social media notice from Benton County Fire District No....
Update | Kennewick driver is killed when semi rams his car after he stopped on Highway 395
He was still in his car with his seat belt on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
610KONA
Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage
(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
610KONA
Body Found Near Cable Bridge Said to Be Female
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details in the case of a human body found floating in the water off the Cable Bridge Tuesday. Authorities say it was around 12:56 PM law enforcement received a report from a fisherman of possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Deputies, detectives, and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using a sheriff’s office boat. A deceased adult female was recovered from the river and taken to the Benton County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was conducted on the human remains Wednesday. The cause of death has not been determined at this time. Steps are being taken by detectives and the coroner’s office to identify the female.
Tri-City Herald
Crash at Hanford snarls morning commute traffic as workers enter site north of Richland
Traffic was being diverted at the Hanford nuclear reservation during the Wednesday morning commute due to a crash, site officials announced about 6 a.m. They advised workers there would be traffic delays at the main entrance to the secure portion of the site, the Wye Barricade north of Richland. Traffic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Father of WSP trooper shot in face credits son’s tattoo with surviving
Barely a week after his Washington State Patrol (WSP) cruiser was rammed in eastern Washington by a suspect who later shot him several times in the face, Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. continues to recover at Harborview Medical Center, where he was airlifted after driving himself to a Walla Walla hospital.
nbcrightnow.com
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
KEPR
Kennewick man killed in car vs semi crash on US 395
KENNEWICK, Wash. — [UPDATE: 1:30 a.m. Tuesday] Washington State Patrol identified the person killed in a crash on US 395 Monday night as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa, a Kennewick resident. Investigators said Hinojosa was stopped in his car in the southbound lanes of 395 at milepost 18, after a...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Deadly crash on US 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22 6:30 a.m. The Washington State Patrol has notified the next of kin of the driver killed in the crash on US 395 Monday night. Kevin Hinojosa, 27, of Kennewick was stopped on the highway after being involved in a traffic collision, when his car was struck by a semi. He died at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body recovered from Columbia River
KENNEWICK – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday by a fisherman of possible human remains located in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Detectives, deputies and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using the sheriff’s office boat.
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle crash blocks traffic on 20th Ave
PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22. According to Pasco Police, a truck ran a red light at 20th and Argent and hit a motorcycle on Monday. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The driver of the truck also hit another vehicle, no injuries were reported in that collision.
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
610KONA
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
610KONA
Drunk Driver Blasts Through Fence, Speeds Away in West Richland
West Richland Police say not only did the driver go through a fence, they smashed the victim's car as well. Shortly after 8 PM Saturday night, WRPD was called to the neighborhood near Jamison Street and North 60th Ave, a location just west of Grosscup Road, and just northeast of Tapteal Elementary.
nbcrightnow.com
Body found floating in river near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 1 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office was notified of possible human remains in a bag floating in the river. The BCSO remained on scene and located the remains just east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Coroners Office confirmed that the body found was that...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wounded trooper is recovering
SEATTLE – The father of the injured Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson. Jr. gave an update on his son’s condition Monday. Dean Atkinson Sr. stated his son. was shot in his left hand an unknown number of times. The injured trooper used that. hand to protect his...
Comments / 0