411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
Tony Khan Says AEW Roster & Staff Affected By Hurricane Ian Can Skip This Week’s Dynamite
Tony Khan says that he is allowing any roster members and staff who are affected by Hurricane Ian can skip this week’s Dynamite. The Hurricane is currently approaching Florida, and is expected to pass through Central Florida. Khan posted to email that he sent an email to those in...
Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black
As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
Wardlow Says Shawn Spears, FTR & More Helped Him Out in AEW, Was Afraid Spears Would Re-Align With MJF
Wardlow has formed a lot of bonds in AEW, and he named Shawn Spears, FTR, Cody Rhodes and more for helping him out during his early days in the company. Wardlow spoke with Dynamite Download for a new interview and talked about his bonds with those men, as well as touching on Spears’ involvement in his feud with MJF. He even noted that he was afraid Spears would be one of the men who unmasked as part of The Firm to help MJF win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. You can check out the highlights below:
Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston
In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage. She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The following matches were announced for next week’s show, which takes place in St. Paul, Minnesota and airs live on USA Network:. * Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. * Johnny Gargano vs. Otis. * Candice LeRae vs....
Notes On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Fightful Select has some notes on the early backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. Five matches have already been announced for the show and include:. The report notes that Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, MVP, Bayley, Dakota Kai are all set to be in town for the show.
Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.26.22
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than two weeks away from Extreme Rules and the card could use some work. There are some more matches that could be added to the card and the show could use some more extreme. That shouldn’t be difficult to figure out and I’m curious to see what they do. Let’s get to it.
WWE Postpones Weekend NXT Live Events Due to Hurricane Ian
– Per PWInsider, WWE has announced that this weekend’s NXT live events scheduled for Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 in Florida have been postponed due to Hurricane Ian. You can see the announcement WWE issued below:. NXT UNIVERSE. Due to Hurricane Ian, the WWE NXT LIVE events...
Digital Media Title Match & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has an updated card for this week’s show, including a Digital Media Championship match. Impact announced that Bryan Myers will defend the title against Crazzy Steve on this week’s show, while Honor No More will celebrate their win at Victory Road. You can see the updated...
AEW Announces Meet & Greet For This Week’s Dynamite
AEW has set the meet & greets for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced that Danhausen, Toni Storm, and The Acclaimed will be part of the pre-show meet & greets, as you can see below:
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
Ric Flair Says He Is Not Retired
Back in July, Ric Flair had what was promoted as his last match, teaming with Andrade el Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. However, Flair has expressed regret with calling it his last match during an episode of his podcast back in August. Now he’s saying he’s not retired in a new post on Twitter.
Latest Details On New WWE Title Belt Designs
As previously reported, WWE has been pursuing new designs to several title belts, and futher information has recently been uncovered (via Fightful Select). Sources indicate that at least three new sets of title belts have been completed and are currently in WWE’s possession. In addition to the description previously provided by Dan Beltzer, WWE sources report that additional design changes have been indicated, but information on what those might be is scant.
Pre-Sale For WWE Royal Rumble Happening Now, Codes Available
WWE is offering a pre-sale for tickets to next year’s Royal Rumble, with multiple pre-sale codes available. The sale started this morning at 11 AM ET. The codes are DOME23 and UNIVERSE. The Royal Rumble happens at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live
This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.
WWE News: Sasha Banks Changes Her Twitter Handle, Full Extreme Rules 2018 Iron Man Match
– Sasha Banks has changed up her Twitter handle, igniting new speculation about her WWE status. Banks changed her handle from @SashaBanksWWE to @MercedesVarnado sometime in the past 24 hours; you can see her most recent tweet below with her new handle displayed. Banks’ WWE status remains unclear. Officially she...
GCW Planet Death Results 9.26.22: Ultraviolent Title Match, More
GCW held their Planet Death show on Monday featuring an Ultraviolent Championship match between Rina Yamashita and Mance Warner, plus more. You can see the full results from the Tokyo, Japan show below, per Cagematch:. * Scramble Match: Jordan Oliver def. Jimmy Lloyd, Joey Janela, Kikutaro, Nick Wayne, and Toshiyuki...
