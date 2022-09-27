Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on 605 freeway in Cerritos area
CERRITOS (CNS) — A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer
Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
Garage fire displaces 7 adults, 2 children in Westminster
A fire that broke out in the garage of a Westminster home early Wednesday displaced several people and a cat, according to authorities.The fire broke out at about 3:10 a.m. at a two-story home in the 1500 block of Balboa Street. Dozens of firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority, Fountain Valley, and Huntington Beach fire departments were able to put out the blaze in about 35 minutes.The fire was contained to the garage, but the home sustained significant smoke and heat damage. Images released by OCFA show the heat from the fire left doorways and ceilings blackened and charred, and even melted the blades of a ceiling fan in the kitchen.Fire officials say a working smoke alarm alerted the residents and likely saved their lives.One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. A total of seven of adults, two children, and a cat were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress Police Department investigating fatal traffic collision on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park
On September 25th, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, patrol officers from the Cypress Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision on Graham Street, adjacent to Oak Knoll Park. Upon their arrival, officers found the pedestrian (a male adult), who sustained fatal injuries during the collision, lying in the roadway. The subsequent investigation revealed the involved driver (Hannah Esser, 20 years old) was engaged in an altercation with the pedestrian shortly before he was struck by her vehicle.
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves Woman Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting, and police Tuesday sought the public's help to solve the crime.
Woman found fatally shot inside car that crashed into hydrant outside South LA fire station
A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a car that crashed into a hydrant outside a fire station in South Los Angeles, prompting an investigation.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Man Killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies After Hitting a Deputy With Car and Attempting to Attack Him With a Knife
Marlon Bonds shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday night in Rancho Cucamonga. A Santa Monica man was fatally shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) Deputies over the weekend after hitting a deputy with a car. According to the SBSD, on Saturday, September 24 around...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
Man Arrested During Garden Grove Street Racing Operation
Five kilograms of cocaine were found in the search of the car whose driver was arrested in Garden Grove as part of the attempt to crack down on illegal street racing and takeovers, police said Tuesday.
Man Arrested for Shooting Rifle in Public in Redondo Beach
A man suspected of shooting a rifle into the air in Redondo Beach was arrested Tuesday evening.
KTLA.com
2 men arrested in connection to December 2021 fatal shooting in Long Beach
Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of two men in connection to the December 2021 fatal shooting of Aberlardo Ramirez Bonilla. On Dec. 18, patrol officers with LBPD were flagged down just before 9:30 p.m. by a person who reported the shooting near the intersection of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place.
A 59-year-old Daniel Franco Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Irvine on Saturday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Woman arrested, accused of killing man after intentionally running him over with car in Cypress
Police in Cypress have taken a 20-year-old woman into custody after she allegedly killed a man after she ran him over with her car. The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Graham Street, adjacent to Oak Knoll Park, according to a news release from the Cypress Police Department. Authorities said that when officers […]
Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with father, who's accused of killing woman in Fontana
Police say 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, who allegedly killed a woman in Fontana, is on the run with his 15-year-old daughter Savanna.
2urbangirls.com
Family ID’s South LA car-to-car shooting victim
LOS ANGELES- A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday near Slauson and Western avenues. Witnesses told police one or more...
KTLA.com
Fire crews extinguish blaze in single-story home in Pacoima
Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department on Wednesday extinguished a fire at a single-family home in Pacoima. Firefighters responded to the scene in the 10300 block of Rincon Avenue, near Van Nuys Boulevard, at around 5 p.m. to find the structure fully engulfed in flames and one other structure threatened.
Help sought finding ‘critical missing’ 12-year-old from Sun Valley
Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a “critical missing” 12-year-old girl last seen in Sun Valley. Daisy Marie Torres hasn’t been seen or heard from since 6:30 a.m. Monday when she was on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Torres was described as a Hispanic […]
foxla.com
Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl taken following deadly shooting of mother in Fontana
FONTANA, Calif. - An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl abducted out of Fontana in San Bernardino County Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP tweeted just after 11:30 a.m. that the Amber Alert for Savanna Graziano was deactivated, but did not provide any further details.
foxla.com
Mom of 3 shot and killed while sitting in SUV in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a mother of three was fatally shot in an SUV, as she was returning home from dinner with relatives Monday night. The victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Brianna Bailey, was in an SUV with two other...
menifee247.com
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Newport Road
Story updated at 8:30 p.m. with additional details. A section of Menifee’s major traffic route was closed at rush hour Tuesday after a multiple-vehicle accident with serious injuries, police said. Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez said the accident at Newport Road and Berea Road about 3:05 p.m. involved three...
