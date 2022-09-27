ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Art Exhibit continues at Vista in Surprise

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WrrI_0iBY4caB00

Ground Floor Artists sponsors a juried art exhibition and sale located in The Vista Center for the Arts lobby through late October.

The Vista is at 15660 N. Parkview Place, Surprise.

The exhibit has more than 100 pieces. Entrance is free and open to the public during regular box office hours.

The exhibit will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays through Oct. 29.

Ground Floor Artists is a studio based at 13343 W. Foxfire Drive, Suite 3, in Surprise.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Meet the Team Behind Mesa's Upcoming Brewery and Pizzeria

The guys behind Chupacabra Taproom and Goat and Ram mobile pizza kitchen aren’t strangers. On weekends, Goat and Ram regularly slings pies outside the popular downtown Mesa craft beer destination. And starting next year, the two concepts will enjoy an even more symbiotic relationship. Chupacabra owners Eric Cady and...
MESA, AZ
phgmag.com

A Carefully Executed Refresh of Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix Preserves its Historic Charm

Interior designer Wendy Black Rodgers treads lightly during a decadelong restoration of the Wrigley Mansion. The Wrigley Mansion, of late, has been abuzz with activity. Topping a knoll above the Arizona Biltmore resort, the historic estate-turned-hospitality-venue lures guests to have dinner and cocktails at Geordie’s Restaurant, sample wine flights at Jamie’s Wine Bar or partake in weddings, social events and corporate gatherings within this mansion’s many rooms and garden terraces. Recently, landscape designer and Phoenix Home & Garden Masters of the Southwest award winner Jeff Berghoff was tapped to create a new masterplan for the grounds and refresh the gardens of the estate, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross, another Master of the Southwest, opened his edgy jewel box of a restaurant, designed by architect and fellow Master of the Southwest Wendell Burnette, as a freestanding building just below the front entrance.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Surprise, AZ
AZFamily

Martin Auto Museum expands with Barrett Jackson around the corner

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Barrett Jackson might still be months away, but vintage cars keep rolling at the Martin Auto Museum. The museum recently opened a bigger, new and improved building in March 2022, and meteorologist Ian Schwartz headed over to check it out! The museum is a football field long and a football field wide with all kinds of vintage cars.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Exhibition#Vista
InMaricopa

Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval

A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
MARICOPA, AZ
Greyson F

Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant

Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Empty The Shelters pet adoptions coming to Valley facilities

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the Bissell Pet Foundations are teaming up for Empty The Shelters for pet adoptions from Oct. 1-8. The county announced in early August that the shelters had all reached maximum capacity with the West and East Valley shelters holding more than 800 pets and doubling up kennels.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
azbigmedia.com

11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments

Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Missing hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Volunteer searchers found the body of Kathleen Patterson, who had been missing since Sunday. Patterson, 60, was last seen at her home before going on a hike at the Spur Cross conservation area near Cave Creek, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office,...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman, child found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Pinal County officials are investigating after a woman and child were found dead in a San Tan Valley home Monday afternoon. Deputies were called to a home near Castlegate and Simonton boulevards around 2:30 p.m. regarding a possible suicidal person. When they arrived at...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $12.5 Million, This Mega Mansion in Scottsdale Boasts Nearly 17,000 SF Fabulous Living Spaces and Beautiful Multiple Courtyards

The Mansion in Scottsdale, a luxurious and gracious estate has been impeccably executed and lovingly maintained amongst the magnificent McDowell Mountains in the Upper Canyon of Silverleaf showcasing the pinnacle of extraordinary entertaining lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 20936 N 109th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 17,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Mark Hake

Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This Weekend

ADOT - Sept 30 I-10 Shutdown. If you plan to drive south out of downtown Phoenix on I-10 or come into Phoenix a major section of I-10 will be shut down in both lanes. From the US-60 intersection with I-10 to Loop 202 in the Southeast Valley will be closed at different times and with numerous on and off ramps closed. This will start on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10 PM, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT).
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Phoenix aims to transform McDowell Road

A long-neglected stretch of McDowell Road in central Phoenix could one day be transformed with shade trees, enhanced lighting, colorful crosswalks and murals. Representatives from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the McDowell Road Revitalization Project to bring safety and aesthetic improvements to a section of the road from Seventh Street to State Route 51.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

The old Valley National Bank in Phoenix at risk of being demolished

PHOENIX - The old Valley National Bank near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road was first designed in 1963, and the historic building is in jeopardy of being demolished. Advocates for the preservation of the building road are speaking up although the Chase Bank branch has been closed for some time.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing. Earlier this...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy