Daniel Jones 0-9 in NFL prime-time games after Cowboys loss: How bad has Giants QB truly been on big stage?

CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold
The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay for Cowboys vs. Giants (Saquon Barkley a Quarterback's Best Friend)
The New York Giants can do something on Monday Night Football that they haven't done in 12 years; get off to a 3-0 start. In fact, since MetLife Stadium opened, the Giants have never gone 2-0 to start a season in their home arena. They'll put their undefeated record to...
Seahawks have won the Russell Wilson trade in a way you’d never expect
Have the Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade just three weeks into the 2022 season?. One of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason involved Russell Wilson going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. While it was viewed as a universal win for the Broncos, they have not had the best of starts to the season, despite their 2-1 record. Their lone loss came against the Seahawks and Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup who won the starting job in training camp.
Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
AthlonSports.com
JJ Watt Sends Clear Message Following Cardinals' Week 3 Loss To The Rams
The Arizona Cardinals lost a tough one to the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 last Sunday. But J.J. Watt is confident he and his teammates will come back better than ever. Watt just sent a clear message on Twitter this Monday night. He has faith the...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rival Philadelphia Eagles 'Best Team in NFL,' Says TV's Jason Garrett
The Dallas Cowboys are saying goodbye to a prospect ... SEPT 26 NFL BEST? “I think Philadelphia is the best team in football right now.” – Jason Garrett, the former Dallas Cowboys coach, speaking as an NBC "Sunday Night'' analyst. And he's right. As the Cowboys ready...
FOX Sports
Has Cowboys QB Cooper Rush put more pressure on Dak Prescott? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and LeSean McCoy discuss Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones' comments toward QB Cooper Rush. Jones was quoted saying Rush "has the makeup of a top QB." Jones' comments prompted many to wonder if Dak Prescott is under more pressure as he heals from injury. Cowboys face the Commanders in Week 4.
Pete Carroll falls back on familiar rule of 53 to turn struggling Seahawks around
While it’s easy (and fun) to make light of Russell Wilson’s rough start to the season, the Seahawks really don’t have anything to brag about. We are seeing flashes of promise from guys like Abe Lucas and Tariq Woolen every week, but overall their roster has too many holes to really compete this year.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report
Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Logs limited practice
Bakhtiari (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Bakhtiari made his season debut Sunday against the Buccaneers, playing 56 percent of the team's offensive snaps. After a long recovery from his ACL tear in late 2020 it makes sense for the team to remain cautious with him, as they ease the left tackle back into action. Whether or not he'll be able to play Sunday against the Patriots remains unknown, but if he does suit up, he'll likely still be on some form of snap count.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times
Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
CBS Sports
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Bumped up from practice squad
Was elevated from the Giants' practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Moreau was also activated from the practice squad in Week 2 against the Panthers, as he recorded two tackles while playing 14 of his 23 total snaps on defense. The 28-year-old figures to see similar usage with cornerbacks Aaron Robinson (appendix), Justin Layne (concussion) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) all sidelined Monday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand
Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
