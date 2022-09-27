Ian has become the second major hurricane of the 2022 season, and intensification is projected to continue. As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Ian is a strong category three hurricane with sustained winds of 25 miles per hour. Its center of circulation is over the western tip of Cuba and its forward motion is northward at 12 miles per hour. Conditions over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will be supportive of thunderstorm development, and Ian is expected to strengthen further, as its core pushes off Cuba and over the warm Gulf waters late Tuesday morning.

