Kevin McCarthy on 'Commitment to America' plan: GOP will hold government accountable 'like you haven't seen'
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted that House Republicans' "Commitment to America" plan would enable the GOP to "hold government accountable like you haven't seen" on "Life, Liberty & Levin." The plan outlines Republicans' priorities if they controlled a majority of the House as a result of November's midterm elections.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
A re-surfaced video has emerged of Donald Trump boarding a private jet loaded with file boxes in 2021 - amid rumors he could be indicted for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. The DailyMail.com video from May 2021 showed the former president and Melania decamp to his golf club...
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Former Trump lawyer thinks the ex-president risks being disqualified from office over his handling of January 6 riot
Ex-White House lawyer Ty Cobb said Trump's inaction on January 6 "clearly gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists" in an interview with CBS.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
Dr Bandy Lee warned five years ago that Trump was dangerous. She’s more worried now
Bandy Lee grew up in an immigrant Bronx family of doctors and scientists. Politics never particularly interested her personally or professionally as she pursued a successful career in psychiatry.Until she became so concerned by Donald Trump’s behaviour and rhetoric. She could only call it one thing: Dangerous. Very much so.In 2017, she put together a conference and consulted other medical professionals, then published a book containing 27 essays from psychologists and psychiatrists calling Trump a “clear and present danger.” The book outlined all of the ways a Trump presidency could threaten the country, with writers touching upon his perceived sociopathy,...
Video: Migrants dropped off at VP Harris’ home and elite Martha’s Vineyard from TX, FL
Two buses carrying illegal immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C. home on Thursday just days after Harris insisted the border is secure. Two planes full of illegal immigrants also arrived in the elite Martha’s Vineyard after departing Florida on Wednesday.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Trump Probe in Georgia Might Lead to 'Prison Sentences': DA Fani Willis
A Georgia prosecutor told The Washington Post that her office believed a number of former President Donald Trump's associates could see jail time regarding their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis told the Post that some of the 17 individuals...
Trump's strategy in the classified documents case is quickly crumbling
(CNN) — No judge would put it this crudely, but the court system is effectively telling Donald Trump to put up or shut up about his wild claims and outlandish defenses over his hoarding of classified information at his Florida resort. The case has taken a turn against the...
Putin Fanboy in California Tried to Sell ‘Classified’ Docs to Russia, Feds Say
A San Diego man pretending to be a U.S. Treasury employee with Top Secret security clearance contacted the Russian Embassy last August with an offer to sell “classified information regarding sanctions” imposed by Washington, later explaining that he “respected Vladamir [sic] Putin and his nationalist view as opposed to President Biden’s globalist view,” according to federal court filings unsealed Monday. Steven Struhar surrendered to authorities on Sept. 23, and pleaded guilty the same day to making false statements and bank fraud. In his plea agreement, he admitted to meeting with a person “he believed was an emissary of the Russian Government,” but then ghosting them. Prosecutors say Struhar, who didn’t work for Treasury and didn’t have a clearance, never had access to classified information. It is unclear who alerted the feds. The bank fraud charge stems from two counterfeit checks Struhar confessed to depositing for nearly $90,000. It’s also unclear if the checks had anything to do with the Russia deal. Struhar, who faces maximum of 35 years in prison, is out on $25,000 bail pending sentencing, which is set for Jan. 3. In an email to The Daily Beast, Struhar’s lawyer, Shaun Sullivan, declined to comment on the charges.
Ohio man who involved in Capitol riot avoids prison time, sentenced to 2-year probation
An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role. After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and...
Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case
New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he...
Gov. Kristi Noem sued over release of travel expense records
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is facing a lawsuit after her office refused to release expense records on five out-of-state trips this year to a liberal watchdog group.American Oversight, an organization that files open records requests and litigation against Republican officials, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Noem, who is in the midst of a reelection campaign and eyeing a bid for the GOP's 2024 presidential ticket. It alleges that the governor's office did not follow the state's open records law by claiming that releasing the records would create a threat to the governor's safety.In May, the organization had requested...
Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex he called a 'moron' gets nine months in prison
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday. Richard Michetti of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction...
Democrats in Florida Delegation Want to Extend Temporary Protect Status for Haitians in the U.S.
Last week, two Democrats in the Florida delegation on Capitol Hill–U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson–urged President Joe Biden to pursue an “extension and redesignation of Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants, and a moratorium on deportations to Haiti.”. The congresswomen led a letter to...
