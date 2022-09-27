ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3 PrepZone: Game time changes

By Rex Castillo
 2 days ago

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The forecast isn’t very football friendly this week. With possible harsh conditions rolling into the Chattahoochee Valley coming in on Friday several local high schools have moved up their games from Friday, September 30th to Thursday, September 29th.
The following games have been moved up:
In West Georgia:

  • Chattahoochee County at Schley County – kickoff set for 6:45 pm ET
  • Central Talbotton at Marion County – 7 pm ET
  • Macon County at Manchester – 7 pm ET
  • Harris County at Sandy Creek – 7:30 pm ET
  • Stewart County at Success Unlimited – 7 pm Et

For our East Alabama high schools

  • Sylacauga at Beauregard – 8 pm ET
  • Central Clay at Valley – 8 pm ET
  • Loachapoka at Calhoun – 8 pm ET
  • Notasulga at Verbena – 8 pm ET
  • Lanett at Reeltown – 8 pm ET
  • Beulah at Dadeville – 8 pm Et

If you know of a high school that has changed their game times due to possible harsh weather please let the WRBL Sports Department know.

