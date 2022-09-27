ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Tri-State natives describe worsening conditions in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WKRC) - Local 12 is continuing to check in on families in Florida with local ties as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. Leila Lloyd, a Northern Kentucky native, sent us a video of the rain and winds on Wednesday. It was the calm before the storm, but when we tried to FaceTime with her hours later, the weather had taken a turn for the worst.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRC

Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines

An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
GEORGIA STATE
WKRC

Tri-State resident prepares to ride out hurricane in Florida

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Mason resident Heather Martin will stay in Florida until Hurricane Ian passes, but she won’t be staying at her vacation home where she was when she spoke to Local 12 Tuesday afternoon. It’s located on Treasure Island, just southwest of Tampa. Martin said there’s one...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
WKRC

Woman who buys lottery ticket every week wins $1 million scratch-off

CONWAY, N.C. (WKRC) - A woman who said she buys a scratch-off ticket every week finally struck big. Sabrina Bottoms, a warehouse worker in North Carolina, won $1 million Sunday night on a scratch-off from the Park N Shop gas stop, according to a release by the NC Lottery. Bottoms...
LOTTERY
WKRC

Police: Kentucky toddler with slain mother's body 3 days after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/WLKY/CNN Newsource) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her home. The woman, 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez, had reportedly been dead for three days before being found; her 2-year-old daughter was found in the home, unharmed. It also appears someone else was in the house to take care of the child during that time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Accident#Reuters#Cbs#Vineyard Times
WKRC

Colorful pills, dark reality: Rainbow fentanyl killing kids

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT/CNN NEWSOURCE) - It's a sobering statistic every parent needs to hear: our children are now more likely to die from an opioid overdose than from a car crash, according to the National Safety Council. A new version of the deadliest opioid is already in North Texas with...
TEXAS STATE
WKRC

'We are fully prepared,' South Carolina governor says of Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, along with several other state officials, held a news briefing on Hurricane Ian Tuesday afternoon to address the potential impacts the storm could bring to the area. McMaster emphasized that the state is prepared. We are fully prepared for...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRC

Ky. bill would allow people to voluntarily add themselves to firearms do-not-sell list

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky lawmaker has introduced a bill to help some adults voluntarily block themselves from buying or possessing guns. The measure targets those who are at risk of attempting suicide. The lawmaker who introduced it is state Rep. Lisa Willner of Louisville, who is a psychologist. She says the suicide rate in Kentucky is higher than the national average.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce

ROME, Ga. (WTVC) — District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court Wednesday saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reported. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. The petitioner shows that he expects...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy