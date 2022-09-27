Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Tri-State natives describe worsening conditions in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WKRC) - Local 12 is continuing to check in on families in Florida with local ties as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. Leila Lloyd, a Northern Kentucky native, sent us a video of the rain and winds on Wednesday. It was the calm before the storm, but when we tried to FaceTime with her hours later, the weather had taken a turn for the worst.
WKRC
DC-based World Central Kitchen sets up to help Florida with Hurricane Ian's aftermath
WASHINGTON (7News) — Internationally known, World Central Kitchen has already provided hundreds of thousands of meals to the residents in the Caribbean battered by Hurricane Fiona and now they are prepping in Florida for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The D.C.-based nonprofit is scaling up production. 7News had a...
WKRC
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
WKRC
Tri-State resident prepares to ride out hurricane in Florida
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Mason resident Heather Martin will stay in Florida until Hurricane Ian passes, but she won’t be staying at her vacation home where she was when she spoke to Local 12 Tuesday afternoon. It’s located on Treasure Island, just southwest of Tampa. Martin said there’s one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Emergency responders across the US head to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Emergency resources from across the country made their way through Northwest Florida Tuesday as they head down south to help with Hurricane Ian. Preparations look different for everyone across the state. In the Panhandle, some are staying the night after evacuating Central Florida. Others are...
WKRC
Woman who buys lottery ticket every week wins $1 million scratch-off
CONWAY, N.C. (WKRC) - A woman who said she buys a scratch-off ticket every week finally struck big. Sabrina Bottoms, a warehouse worker in North Carolina, won $1 million Sunday night on a scratch-off from the Park N Shop gas stop, according to a release by the NC Lottery. Bottoms...
WKRC
Police: Kentucky toddler with slain mother's body 3 days after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/WLKY/CNN Newsource) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her home. The woman, 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez, had reportedly been dead for three days before being found; her 2-year-old daughter was found in the home, unharmed. It also appears someone else was in the house to take care of the child during that time.
WKRC
Floridians with local ties prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall
TAMPA, Fla. (WKRC) - Families in the path of Hurricane Ian are evacuating, and some are headed to the Tri-State. "I just thought that this one seemed a little too much to stay and stick out, so I went ahead and decided to leave on this one," said Cory English.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Colorful pills, dark reality: Rainbow fentanyl killing kids
NORTH TEXAS (KTVT/CNN NEWSOURCE) - It's a sobering statistic every parent needs to hear: our children are now more likely to die from an opioid overdose than from a car crash, according to the National Safety Council. A new version of the deadliest opioid is already in North Texas with...
WKRC
'We are fully prepared,' South Carolina governor says of Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, along with several other state officials, held a news briefing on Hurricane Ian Tuesday afternoon to address the potential impacts the storm could bring to the area. McMaster emphasized that the state is prepared. We are fully prepared for...
WKRC
Ky. bill would allow people to voluntarily add themselves to firearms do-not-sell list
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky lawmaker has introduced a bill to help some adults voluntarily block themselves from buying or possessing guns. The measure targets those who are at risk of attempting suicide. The lawmaker who introduced it is state Rep. Lisa Willner of Louisville, who is a psychologist. She says the suicide rate in Kentucky is higher than the national average.
WKRC
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce
ROME, Ga. (WTVC) — District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court Wednesday saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reported. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. The petitioner shows that he expects...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top public high schools (including 1 ranked best in Ohio)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, Indian Hill is ranked among the best public high schools in the nation, the best in the state of Ohio and it sits atop the ratings for Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best public high schools, which...
WKRC
Local woman first in Tri-State to receive new "smart knee" implant surgery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Surgery to give a local woman a new knee was the first of its kind in the Tri-State and the state of Kentucky. It's called the Persona IQ. It's the world's first "smart knee" implant. Ann Patten, a retired nurse, let Local 12 track her procedure Tuesday...
Comments / 0