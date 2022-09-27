ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Independent

8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering

Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less...
Gear Patrol

Roomba Finally Made the 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop Practical

Robot vacuum cleaners have become fairly ubiquitous, with many people happily accepting the little cleaning robots’ faults in exchange for the ability to cross a time-consuming chore off of their to-do lists. Robot mops haven’t quite garnered the same following yet, however — and robot vacuum-mop combos? Let’s just say they often do more harm than good.
Engadget

iRobot adds an automatic mop to its flagship Roomba

There are plenty of robots that say they can vacuum and mop your floors, but never to anyone’s satisfaction. With some, you have to futz with the system to add the mop halfway through, others it’ll drag the dirty pad across your clean carpets and rugs. It’s a problem that iRobot has spent plenty of engineering resources trying to solve, saying that the new Combo j7+ is the solution. Co-founder and CEO Colin Angle describes it as the “first legitimate 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping robot ever created.”
Kiplinger

Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains

Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
INTERNET
moneytalksnews.com

Samsung TVs at Best Buy: Up to $700 off

Save on over 20 models from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Pictured is the Samsung Neo QN95B QN65QN95BAFXZA 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $2,699.99 ($600 off).
CNET

Everything Amazon Announced at Its 2022 Hardware Event

Well ahead of the holiday shopping season, Amazon introduced on Wednesday a slew of new or updated devices: a Kindle e-reader, Echo smart speakers, Ring and Blink security cameras, Fire TVs and accessories and Eero network hardware. (Yup, I think that constitutes a slew.) Most notably, the Kindle Scribe promises...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Amazon's End of Summer Sale is packed with thousands of discounts - and these are the BEST deals to shop (including a Shark vacuum for £150.99 less)

SHOPPING: Products featured in this article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline will earn an affiliate commission. Grab your wallet because the Amazon End of Summer Sale is packed with unmissable offers - and these are the best...
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Trade in your old devices for Amazon gift cards. Here's how

Lately, it feels like every technology manufacturer has a product or two hitting the market on a monthly basis. Then, there are companies like Amazon that are expected to release tens of products in a day. All that is to say we, the consumers, have more gadgets and devices to shop from than ever before -- even if the economy suggests we should take a backseat on spending.
SHOPPING
CNET

Snag a Huge 75-Inch Screen and Save $400 With This Fire TV Omni Deal

Football season is here, and with the weather starting to cool, more of us are going to be spending more time indoors, making this an ideal time to revamp your entertainment setup. Investing in a big screen TV can totally change your space, giving you a theatrical experience on your own couch.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Pet-friendly robots, bedside sleep tracking, and everything else you missed at Amazon's big hardware event

Techtober may still be a couple days away, but Amazon is not wasting any time getting us started on a high note, and today the company unveiled a dizzying array of new products and enhancements to existing ones. We've already highlighted some of the major stand-outs, like the stylus-equipped Kindle Scribe, or the new Echo Dots and the cool way Amazon's using them to act as Wi-Fi range extenders, but that's just scratching the service. Let's take a look at the best of the rest of what Amazon had to share, including robot upgrades, new Fire TVs, and lots more.
PETS
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Amazon's Fire TV lineup adds the Omni QLED, new Fire TV Cube, and more

During its autumn hardware event, Amazon announced the next generation of Fire TV devices and TVs. With over 150 million Fire TV users and 70+ partners, Amazon opted to improve its Fire TV lineup by adding new TV models. While some are available for pre-order now, for others, you'll have to wait until November before they can begin to arrive at your doorstep.
