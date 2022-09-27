ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
BGR.com

Apple’s new iPhone 15 Ultra details may have just leaked

Three iPhone 14 models were released this past Friday, with a fourth (the Plus) will hit store shelves in a few days. Therefore, it might be too early to get excited about the iPhone 15 series. However, we already have major iPhone 15 rumors that detail some of the features of Apple’s 2023 series. One of the most interesting ones claims the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.
CNET

Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
TechRadar

iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test goes about as well as you'd expect

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max did not escape unscathed in a recent drop test versus Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and may have new owners of Apple's flagship phones shopping for cases. A major caveat here. YouTuber PhoneBuff's new iPhone 14 Pro Max CVS Galaxy S22 UYltra Drop Test (opens in...
Phone Arena

Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks

Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
TechRadar

Apple 'abandons' plans to produce additional iPhone 14 units

Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to increase production levels of the iPhone 14 due to lower than anticipated demand for its latest flagship smartphone. Reports says the company hoped the launch would trigger a surge in interest and had made arrangements to increase production by up to six million units during the second half of 2022.
Phone Arena

Apple pulls a Samsung! US iPhone 14 not same as UK, EU iPhone 14: Huge value and feature differences

If you’re like me, you’d be rightfully puzzled when a phone-maker happens to be selling different phones under the exact same name, as if they are exactly the same phone… Ideally, of course, there shouldn’t be any differences between a Galaxy 22 or iPhone 14 you’ll buy in North America and the same phone that’s sold in Europe, the UK or elsewhere.
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The One Guide You Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event, where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
NBC News

Apple will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

NEW DELHI — Apple will make its iPhone 14 in India, the company said on Monday, as manufacturers shift production from China amid geopolitical tensions and pandemic restrictions that have disrupted supply chains for many industries. “The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities....
daystech.org

Microsoft Is Discontinuing SwiftKey for iOS

Microsoft is discontinuing SwiftKey for iOS, however it’s going to nonetheless be obtainable on the Apple app store for yet another week, the corporate confirmed in a press release to CNET. But there is a silver lining for present iOS customers: If you have already got the auto-correct and...
daystech.org

Apple’s iOS 16.1 to feature ‘Satellite Connection Demo’ for iPhone 14 series owners

The iPhone 14 sequence introduces Emergency SOS through satellite tv for pc, which mixes customized parts deeply built-in with software program to permit antennas to attach on to a satellite tv for pc, enabling messaging with emergency providers when exterior of mobile or Wi-Fi protection. Apple’s iOS 16.1 to will function a “Satellite Connection Demo,” in order that iPhone 14 sequence house owners can check out the satellite tv for pc connection with out really calling / tying up emergency providers.
