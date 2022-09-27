Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
UW Continues Steady Climb up Power Rankings, Trailing Only USC
The Huskies have used four decisive victories to narrow the gap with the Trojans.
UW's Ulofoshio Likely Won't Return to Play Before November
Husky cornerback Mishael Powell has been ruled out for a second consecutive week.
Former UW Quarterback Hugh Millen 'really really bullish' on Kalen DeBoer
Former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen, a long-time Seattle sports media personality, has come out with some strong talk regarding first-year Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer. "It's the second-most intriguing question of my life, age 58, is how to coach having played for four Hall of Fame coaches at the NFL...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UW Informed Laiatu Latu He Would Never Play Again — That Wasn't True
The former Husky edge rusher was just named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week.
Huskies Connect with a Second DeBoer, Making for a Proud Dad
Coach's daughter, Alexis, commits to UW softball program.
Husky Playing Time Has Become Lot More Precious In Year's Time
After leading the Huskies in rushing the previous week, Cam Davis sat out the Stanford game.
Yakima Herald Republic
Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle
Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chronicle
Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain
Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
ncwlife.com
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed
SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing. Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.
The Stranger
Seattle Times' Danny Westneat Says Tips Are Too Damn High
I really did not want to believe it. Clearly, people were misreading Danny Westneat's column about how tips had, in recent times, become excessive. There is no way an established, educated, and upper-middle-class Seattle Times writer would ever post such a thing. But I was wrong. His September 22 column,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aviation International News
Boeing Marks Opening of Its Washington Additive Facility
Boeing has formally opened its new additive manufacturing facility in Auburn, Washington. The new Center of Additive Manufacturing Excellence (CoAME) leverages 3D printing technology in the design and manufacturing of tools and parts for commercial airplanes, helicopters, spacecraft, and satellites. “Additive manufacturing allows us to basically explore new ways of...
Emphasis patrols targeting ‘high-risk behaviors’ on SR-7 corridor set to begin Monday
Law enforcement from across the South Sound will be conducting emphasis patrols on State Route 7 beginning Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Along with PCSD, the Washington State Patrol and the Lakewood and Puyallup police departments will be participating in the patrols on the Pacific Avenue/Mountain Highway Corridor.
Tri-City Herald
Why prospects that Pierce, Thurston could be home to new 2-runway airport just improved
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
The Suburban Times
Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange to Celebrate Grand Reopening of $72.6 Million Shopping Center
Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will cut the ribbon on its newly expanded and upgraded $72.6 million shopping center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 am. As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overnight Lower Arrivals Drive closures coming to Sea-Tac Airport this week
SEATAC, Wash. — Lower Arrivals Drive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) will be closed overnight this week so crews can demolish an unused ramp as part of a project to improve transit. Full Lower Arrivals Drive closures will begin every night at midnight, beginning Monday, and will last until...
KUOW
Skykomish residents told to be prepared for evacuation as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
Evacuation orders have been raised once again for some people affected by the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Snohomish and King counties. Those in Skykomish, and in some communities along the Old Cascade Highway west and east of town, are now under level two evacuation orders. That means "be ready to leave."
Army Col. Owen Ray found guilty, faces 10 years in prison
After a years-long process, Army Colonel Owen Ray has been found guilty of three of the seven charges he was facing, and could now be sentenced to up to ten years in prison.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
55-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Rocks and Other Debris at Cars on SR900 in Western Washington
RENTON - On the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 10:30 a.m., multiple troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly throwing rocks and other debris at vehicles on State Route 900, just outside the city of Renton. According to the WSP, the arrest...
Comments / 0