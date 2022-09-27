ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?

The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Pasadena, CA
Football
City
Washington, CA
City
Seattle, WA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
State
Oregon State
Pasadena, CA
Sports
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Pasadena, CA
College Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
Yakima Herald Republic

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle

Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Kalen Deboer
KIRO 7 Seattle

Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed

SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing. Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.
The Stranger

Seattle Times' Danny Westneat Says Tips Are Too Damn High

I really did not want to believe it. Clearly, people were misreading Danny Westneat's column about how tips had, in recent times, become excessive. There is no way an established, educated, and upper-middle-class Seattle Times writer would ever post such a thing. But I was wrong. His September 22 column,...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12#Fresno State#American Football#College Football#Stanford#Huskies
Aviation International News

Boeing Marks Opening of Its Washington Additive Facility

Boeing has formally opened its new additive manufacturing facility in Auburn, Washington. The new Center of Additive Manufacturing Excellence (CoAME) leverages 3D printing technology in the design and manufacturing of tools and parts for commercial airplanes, helicopters, spacecraft, and satellites. “Additive manufacturing allows us to basically explore new ways of...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy