Specialty fiber manufacturer Lenzing Group has been awarded platinum status in the CSR rating from EcoVadis. The comprehensive assessment covers the four key practices of corporate social responsibility: the environment, fair working conditions and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. This is the second time that EcoVadis, an international provider of sustainability ratings for businesses, awarded platinum status to Lenzing for its sustainability performance. As a result, Lenzing ranks among the world’s top 1 percent of companies in its sector which are rated by EcoVadis. “At Lenzing, we are working hard to make our industries even more sustainable and to drive the transformation...

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO