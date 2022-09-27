ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Doubles Up on EcoVadis Platinum Status

Specialty fiber manufacturer Lenzing Group has been awarded platinum status in the CSR rating from EcoVadis. The comprehensive assessment covers the four key practices of corporate social responsibility: the environment, fair working conditions and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. This is the second time that EcoVadis, an international provider of sustainability ratings for businesses, awarded platinum status to Lenzing for its sustainability performance. As a result, Lenzing ranks among the world’s top 1 percent of companies in its sector which are rated by EcoVadis. “At Lenzing, we are working hard to make our industries even more sustainable and to drive the transformation...
BUSINESS
kalkinemedia.com

EarlyBirds partners with ImpactX summit to help businesses achieve net zero goals

EarlyBirds has partnered with the 2nd Impact X Summit for accelerating action towards achieving the target of net zero emissions. The summit will be held from 9 to 11 November in Sydney at the International Convention & Exhibition Centre. The summit will bring together climate innovators, impact investors, and high-level...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
TECHNOLOGY
waste360.com

Kitchen Magic Adopts Zero-Waste-to-Landfill Initiative

Kitchen Magic, a leading kitchen remodeling firm, has expanded its sustainability practices to further environmental stewardship. The family-owned and operated kitchen manufacturer has adopted a zero-waste-to-landfill initiative in partnership with Pratt Recycling, a Pratt Industries company. "Everything we do in our work and life can come down to sustainability. It's...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Esg#Electric Scooters#Sustainable Business#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ecovadis#Un#The Un Global Compact
daystech.org

The biggest moonshots from 500 Global’s latest Demo Day • TechCrunch

The occasion comes simply weeks after Y Combinator had its bi-annual Demo Day, its first since transferring operations again to in-person. 500 Global, formerly branded under 500 Startups, has an accelerator that competes with YC. Both outfits look to again early-stage founders with cash and recommendation in alternate for fairness. YC has backed over 3,500 founders, whereas 500 Global has backed greater than 2,800 founders, in line with every establishment’s web sites. Unlike YC, 500 Global has geographic-specific accelerator applications, much like Techstars, with concentrate on areas like Aichi, Japan, Cambodia, and Alberta, Canada.
BUSINESS
Control Engineering

The importance of a process functional ecosystem

Companies who operate in multi-step, multi-ingredient batch processing operations employ a combination of complex procedures, business and operational systems, and communications. The range of tools and machinery used to process a potential vast array of ingredients and process steps are what it takes to make processors successful. Entire working cultures emerge from these operations that foster a focus and achieve positive outcomes.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
crowdfundinsider.com

Liberis Secures an Additional £140M from Barclays, BCI Finance to Fund SMEs

Liberis, a global embedded business finance platform, announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance in order “to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years.”. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised “to £350m, including...
ECONOMY
fintechmagazine.com

LGIM joins fintech Saphyre Endeavor’s AI driven platform

Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) has partnered with US fintech Saphyre’s AI-driven Endeavor platform. Saphyre, the US-based fintech that provides solutions for pre-trade setups and post-trade issues, has welcomed Legal and General Investment Management (LIGM) to its network of financial institution partners. LGIM has joined Saphyre’s patented Endeavor...
SOFTWARE
satnews.com

Speedcast deploys Nokia’s private LTE network for Brazilian energy integrator

Speedcast has disclosed that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical, private, LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site — this marks the first energy company with onshore production to implement the technology in Brazil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US

Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Scientists say a One Health approach to plant health is vital to achieving sustainable global food security

A team of scientists argues that a One Health approach to plant health is vital if we are to sustainably feed a growing population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. The researchers, who published a commentary in the CABI Agriculture and Bioscience journal, suggest that a One Health perspective can help optimize net benefits from plant protection to realize greater food security and nutrition gains.
AGRICULTURE
itsecuritywire.com

1Kosmos Recognized SINET16 Innovator for Unifying Identity Proofing and Passwordless Authentication

1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it is a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2022. The SINET16 companies are identified for delivering the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool...
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

MEXC’s M-Ventures Completes Brand Upgrade As Scaled Capital Reaches $200 Million

At the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher,” which took place on September 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced that its fund had been upgraded to M-Ventures and received a new management group. Through strategic investments, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation, the upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund dedicated to fostering innovations in the cryptocurrency industry.
MARKETS
labroots.com

Customer-Led Innovation: Building the CTS Xenon

How customers and R&D scientists came together across oceans and a pandemic to create a next-gen cell therapy solution. Thermo Fisher Scientific scientists Nektaria Andronikou (left) and Mike Gordon (right) with the CTS Xenon Electroporation System instrument and MultiShot cartridge. Few emerging fields today are as exciting as cell and...
ELECTRONICS
itsecuritywire.com

Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

UK Insurtech Policy Expert clocks up record policy sales in August

Policy Expert, the UK’s leading personal lines Insurtech, registered its best-ever month for sales in August as it attracted new customers and renewals in record numbers. Total home and motor policies sold grew 28% year-on-year in August, with over 128,000 policyholders either switching to Policy Expert or renewing their existing cover.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Pigment raises another $65M to build the modern business planning platform

For small companies that are growing, it can replace Microsoft Excel, as it’s more secure and more solid in general. For bigger companies that already use a business planning product from Oracle or SAP, Pigment can replace these legacy platforms with something a bit more modern. The company calls...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy