Related
Lenzing Doubles Up on EcoVadis Platinum Status
Specialty fiber manufacturer Lenzing Group has been awarded platinum status in the CSR rating from EcoVadis. The comprehensive assessment covers the four key practices of corporate social responsibility: the environment, fair working conditions and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. This is the second time that EcoVadis, an international provider of sustainability ratings for businesses, awarded platinum status to Lenzing for its sustainability performance. As a result, Lenzing ranks among the world’s top 1 percent of companies in its sector which are rated by EcoVadis. “At Lenzing, we are working hard to make our industries even more sustainable and to drive the transformation...
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds partners with ImpactX summit to help businesses achieve net zero goals
EarlyBirds has partnered with the 2nd Impact X Summit for accelerating action towards achieving the target of net zero emissions. The summit will be held from 9 to 11 November in Sydney at the International Convention & Exhibition Centre. The summit will bring together climate innovators, impact investors, and high-level...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
waste360.com
Kitchen Magic Adopts Zero-Waste-to-Landfill Initiative
Kitchen Magic, a leading kitchen remodeling firm, has expanded its sustainability practices to further environmental stewardship. The family-owned and operated kitchen manufacturer has adopted a zero-waste-to-landfill initiative in partnership with Pratt Recycling, a Pratt Industries company. "Everything we do in our work and life can come down to sustainability. It's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
L’Oreal is planning to kill single-use plastic to solve Gen Z’s biggest issue
Gen Z won’t work for a company that doesn’t care about climate change. L’Oreal is getting the hint, its sustainability chief tells Fortune. L’Oréal is betting big on the future of sustainability. It hopes young workers are paying attention. The France-based cosmetics giant is the...
daystech.org
The biggest moonshots from 500 Global’s latest Demo Day • TechCrunch
The occasion comes simply weeks after Y Combinator had its bi-annual Demo Day, its first since transferring operations again to in-person. 500 Global, formerly branded under 500 Startups, has an accelerator that competes with YC. Both outfits look to again early-stage founders with cash and recommendation in alternate for fairness. YC has backed over 3,500 founders, whereas 500 Global has backed greater than 2,800 founders, in line with every establishment’s web sites. Unlike YC, 500 Global has geographic-specific accelerator applications, much like Techstars, with concentrate on areas like Aichi, Japan, Cambodia, and Alberta, Canada.
Control Engineering
The importance of a process functional ecosystem
Companies who operate in multi-step, multi-ingredient batch processing operations employ a combination of complex procedures, business and operational systems, and communications. The range of tools and machinery used to process a potential vast array of ingredients and process steps are what it takes to make processors successful. Entire working cultures emerge from these operations that foster a focus and achieve positive outcomes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
Liberis Secures an Additional £140M from Barclays, BCI Finance to Fund SMEs
Liberis, a global embedded business finance platform, announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance in order “to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years.”. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised “to £350m, including...
Over 275 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, proptech and more, according to VCs
Despite the rough economic environment for tech startups, some are thriving. We asked VCs to name the most promising ones across industries.
fintechmagazine.com
LGIM joins fintech Saphyre Endeavor’s AI driven platform
Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) has partnered with US fintech Saphyre’s AI-driven Endeavor platform. Saphyre, the US-based fintech that provides solutions for pre-trade setups and post-trade issues, has welcomed Legal and General Investment Management (LIGM) to its network of financial institution partners. LGIM has joined Saphyre’s patented Endeavor...
satnews.com
Speedcast deploys Nokia’s private LTE network for Brazilian energy integrator
Speedcast has disclosed that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical, private, LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site — this marks the first energy company with onshore production to implement the technology in Brazil.
freightwaves.com
Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US
Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
Phys.org
Scientists say a One Health approach to plant health is vital to achieving sustainable global food security
A team of scientists argues that a One Health approach to plant health is vital if we are to sustainably feed a growing population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. The researchers, who published a commentary in the CABI Agriculture and Bioscience journal, suggest that a One Health perspective can help optimize net benefits from plant protection to realize greater food security and nutrition gains.
itsecuritywire.com
1Kosmos Recognized SINET16 Innovator for Unifying Identity Proofing and Passwordless Authentication
1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it is a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2022. The SINET16 companies are identified for delivering the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool...
zycrypto.com
MEXC’s M-Ventures Completes Brand Upgrade As Scaled Capital Reaches $200 Million
At the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher,” which took place on September 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced that its fund had been upgraded to M-Ventures and received a new management group. Through strategic investments, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation, the upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund dedicated to fostering innovations in the cryptocurrency industry.
labroots.com
Customer-Led Innovation: Building the CTS Xenon
How customers and R&D scientists came together across oceans and a pandemic to create a next-gen cell therapy solution. Thermo Fisher Scientific scientists Nektaria Andronikou (left) and Mike Gordon (right) with the CTS Xenon Electroporation System instrument and MultiShot cartridge. Few emerging fields today are as exciting as cell and...
itsecuritywire.com
Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
ffnews.com
UK Insurtech Policy Expert clocks up record policy sales in August
Policy Expert, the UK’s leading personal lines Insurtech, registered its best-ever month for sales in August as it attracted new customers and renewals in record numbers. Total home and motor policies sold grew 28% year-on-year in August, with over 128,000 policyholders either switching to Policy Expert or renewing their existing cover.
TechCrunch
Pigment raises another $65M to build the modern business planning platform
For small companies that are growing, it can replace Microsoft Excel, as it’s more secure and more solid in general. For bigger companies that already use a business planning product from Oracle or SAP, Pigment can replace these legacy platforms with something a bit more modern. The company calls...
