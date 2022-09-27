ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUOW

No more vaccine requirement for travelers entering Canada next month

This Saturday, Canada is dropping its Covid vaccination requirement for travelers wanting to enter the country. Travelers will also no longer have to upload their vaccination information to the Arrive CAN app starting Oct. 1. They also won't have to wear masks on planes, trains, and cruise ships. Canadian officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
morningbrew.com

Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong among travel destinations ending Covid travel restrictions

Happy World Tourism Day—the world is (finally) your oyster again. Canada got the party started by announcing yesterday that it’s lifting its vaccine requirement to enter the country, its final Covid-related border restriction, on October 1. But Canada isn’t alone—everywhere you look, pandemic travel barriers are coming down.
WORLD
cruisefever.net

Cruises to Canada Opening to All Passengers

Canada is lifting their COVID-19 travel restrictions and unvaccinated passengers will be allowed to visit Canada on a cruise starting on October 1, 2022. On Saturday, all of Canada’s COVID entry requirements will be lifted. While the 2022 Alaska season is coming to a close, 2023 will be open to all passengers. All cruises to Canada either have a stop in Canada or leave from Vancouver.
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
TRAVEL
