Draper, UT

KSLTV

Father outraged over ‘lack of security’ at high school

HOLLADAY, Utah — A father in Granite School District is outraged over what he calls a “lack of security” at Olympus High School. J.C. McKissen says last week police called to inform him his daughter had been named in a threat. “A bunch of kids had called...
HOLLADAY, UT
KSLTV

I AM The Journey Features Artists from Many Backgrounds

In January 2020, the Center for Latter-day Saint Arts announced a new program of grants for artists and scholars from diverse communities. The end result of these grants was a production and art exhibit called; I AM THE JOURNEY. It was a celebration of global Latter-day Saint voices through art, music and dance. The purpose of this program was to honor diverse cultural legacies through a shared artistic community.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert

The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Two Highland High School students detained in lockdown

UPDATE: 9/26/22 12:16 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday, School Resource Officers along with SLCPD officers safely detained two Highland High School students and recovered two guns on campus. The investigation started at 10:24 a.m., when school administrators contacted SLCPD about a student that was stopped as part of a criminal and administrative […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Female giraffe born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

Utah’s Hogle Zoo celebrated the birth of a new female giraffe on Saturday. Stephanie, a 4-year-old giraffe at the zoo, gave birth to her first calf at 11:40 a.m. this past weekend. The calf’s father, 17-year-old Riley, passed away in December after previously fathering six other calves with this newborn calf being his final offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

2 Highland students detained after guns found in bags; alert lifted

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say two students at Highland High School were detained after two guns were recovered on campus Monday. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said administrators contacted the school resource officers after they found a handgun in the backpack of a student they stopped as part of a separate criminal and administrative investigation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Orem couple volunteers for Red Cross in path of Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY — A married couple from Orem is in Florida right now among the trained disaster volunteers from the Red Cross of Utah. They’re already helping out in an evacuation shelter as Hurricane Ian closes in. “We’re kind of on the storm track that is coming...
OREM, UT
kvnutalk

Persephone Chanel Nolazco – Cache Valley Daily

Our dear sweet baby girl, Persephone Chanel Nolazco, was lifted into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born on April 12, 2021, to Juan Nolazco Jr. and Elisa Nolazco in Ogden, UT. Persephone was baptized on September 17, 2022, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
OGDEN, UT
Food & Wine

Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great

On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
UTAH STATE

