KSLTV
Father outraged over ‘lack of security’ at high school
HOLLADAY, Utah — A father in Granite School District is outraged over what he calls a “lack of security” at Olympus High School. J.C. McKissen says last week police called to inform him his daughter had been named in a threat. “A bunch of kids had called...
kjzz.com
Father of Orem Mayor calls schools 'evil' during prayer at city council meeting
OREM, Utah — Alan Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, was invited by his son to give the invocation at the Orem City Council Meeting on Sept. 27. Young prayed to God, lamenting about the “evil” being taught in schools. He then prayed for the passage of Prop 2 in November.
KUTV
Utah parents rally for better inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Utah parents said some children are excluded from schools for their intellectual disabilities. A parent advocacy group told 2News the children are often bused to schools far from their neighborhoods, and that needs to change. To help educate and raise awareness, the non-profit group "We...
KSLTV
I AM The Journey Features Artists from Many Backgrounds
In January 2020, the Center for Latter-day Saint Arts announced a new program of grants for artists and scholars from diverse communities. The end result of these grants was a production and art exhibit called; I AM THE JOURNEY. It was a celebration of global Latter-day Saint voices through art, music and dance. The purpose of this program was to honor diverse cultural legacies through a shared artistic community.
KSLTV
A Spanish Fork high school homecoming dress code causes tension between students and faculty
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Upset students are speaking out tonight after being turned away from their homecoming dance. “They originally let me in, but then chaperones, I guess, had a problem with the length of my dress and kicked me out later,” explained Irvine, a senior at American Leadership Academy.
Gephardt Daily
FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
‘The Letter:’ As grief turns to rage, Snarr family searches for peace
Zachary Snarr was murdered in Salt Lake City in 1996. “The Letter” explores the Snarr family’s grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness.
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
kjzz.com
No evidence found of 'inappropriate contact' between first-grade teacher, students
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District says an elementary school teacher arrested on suspicion of felony child sexual abuse of a relative had only been at the school since the start of this year. 70-year-old Dale Andreason, a first-grade teacher at Elk Run Elementary, was arrested last...
Two Highland High School students detained in lockdown
UPDATE: 9/26/22 12:16 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday, School Resource Officers along with SLCPD officers safely detained two Highland High School students and recovered two guns on campus. The investigation started at 10:24 a.m., when school administrators contacted SLCPD about a student that was stopped as part of a criminal and administrative […]
Shocking video shows 3-year-old walking out of Clearfield day care
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for Emerhys Guthrie ended up a nightmare for her mother.
upr.org
Female giraffe born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo
Utah’s Hogle Zoo celebrated the birth of a new female giraffe on Saturday. Stephanie, a 4-year-old giraffe at the zoo, gave birth to her first calf at 11:40 a.m. this past weekend. The calf’s father, 17-year-old Riley, passed away in December after previously fathering six other calves with this newborn calf being his final offspring.
UTA announces changes coming to some bus routes, including ski bus service
Ahead of the winter season, Utah Transit Authority announced changes will take place on some bus routes, including ski bus services, due to staffing shortages.
KSLTV
2 Highland students detained after guns found in bags; alert lifted
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say two students at Highland High School were detained after two guns were recovered on campus Monday. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said administrators contacted the school resource officers after they found a handgun in the backpack of a student they stopped as part of a separate criminal and administrative investigation.
KSLTV
Orem couple volunteers for Red Cross in path of Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY — A married couple from Orem is in Florida right now among the trained disaster volunteers from the Red Cross of Utah. They’re already helping out in an evacuation shelter as Hurricane Ian closes in. “We’re kind of on the storm track that is coming...
'Selfless' Utah Woman Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect — and Sister Says She'd Just Made Plan to Leave Him
When Tyrese Cisneros last spoke to her older sister Lyberdee, Lyberdee said she had formulated a plan to leave a two-year relationship she described as abusive. Two hours after that conversation, Lyberdee Cisneros had been shot dead at the age of 24. "The last thing she had messaged me was...
kvnutalk
Persephone Chanel Nolazco – Cache Valley Daily
Our dear sweet baby girl, Persephone Chanel Nolazco, was lifted into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born on April 12, 2021, to Juan Nolazco Jr. and Elisa Nolazco in Ogden, UT. Persephone was baptized on September 17, 2022, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
KSLTV
Utah Red Cross sends volunteers to Florida as Hurricane Ian closes in
SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross of Utah sent trained disaster volunteers and staff to Florida this week as the area prepares for the wrath of Hurricane Ian. They’ll join more than 500 volunteers already in the area ready to respond. Parts of the Gulf Coast...
Food & Wine
Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great
On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
