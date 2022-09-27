In January 2020, the Center for Latter-day Saint Arts announced a new program of grants for artists and scholars from diverse communities. The end result of these grants was a production and art exhibit called; I AM THE JOURNEY. It was a celebration of global Latter-day Saint voices through art, music and dance. The purpose of this program was to honor diverse cultural legacies through a shared artistic community.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO