San Francisco, CA

CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush

It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey's tirade after Bills' loss to Dolphins: 'You show me someone who's ok with losing and I'll show you a loser'

Tom Brady voiced his approval for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's famous " temper tantrum " in the immediate aftermath of the team's dramatic loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen discussed Dorsey's actions on Wednesday and unsurprisingly, had his coach's back as well.
BUFFALO, NY
Dak Prescott
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Defenses

2022 · 1-2-0 Mac Jones suffered a severe ankle sprain in Week 3, and his status is uncertain for Sunday. That means Brian Hoyer could be starting for the Patriots, who are already allowing the fourth-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses (10.67). The Packers have a talented defense and have scored at least nine fantasy points in each of their last two games. Their fantasy points have increased every week this season. They have a safe floor and a chance for a blowup game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills Announce Two Roster Moves

Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Wife of Cowboys' Cooper Rush trolls Giants for cutting him

Long before the Dallas Cowboys needed to call backup quarterback Cooper Rush into action this season because starter Dak Prescott suffered a serious thumb injury in Week 1 on Sept. 11, Rush spent time on the practice squad of the New York Giants in 2020. He never made a meaningful appearance for "Big Blue" before he was released but has since won three total starts with the Cowboys, including back-to-back games this month and Monday's 23-16 victory at none other than the Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium. Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants Fan Photo

During the second half of this week's Monday Night Football game, a photo of a New York Giants fan went viral on Twitter. The fan who went viral decided to paint his face blue, red and white in honor of the G-Men. Although this unidentified fan did a pretty solid...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones says Cooper Rush has makeup of a top quarterback

There may not be a quarterback controversy in Dallas yet, but Cooper Rush is still impressing everybody with the way he has played in Dak Prescott's absence. He also continues to impress the most important person -- and voice -- in the Cowboys organization: team owner Jerry Jones. Jones told...
DALLAS, TX

