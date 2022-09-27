Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush
It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
Giants tried to trade Kenny Golladay, were willing to take on 'significant chunk' of salary: Report
According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Giants tried to trade Kenny Golladay before roster cutdowns, and were willing to take on a significant amount of his salary.
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey's tirade after Bills' loss to Dolphins: 'You show me someone who's ok with losing and I'll show you a loser'
Tom Brady voiced his approval for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's famous " temper tantrum " in the immediate aftermath of the team's dramatic loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen discussed Dorsey's actions on Wednesday and unsurprisingly, had his coach's back as well.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay for Cowboys vs. Giants (Saquon Barkley a Quarterback's Best Friend)
The New York Giants can do something on Monday Night Football that they haven't done in 12 years; get off to a 3-0 start. In fact, since MetLife Stadium opened, the Giants have never gone 2-0 to start a season in their home arena. They'll put their undefeated record to...
Yardbarker
'Concussion' doctor on Tua Tagovailoa returning to game: 'Your life is worth more than $10 billion'
Fame neuropathologist Bennet Omalu, the doctor whose work in discovering CTE inspired the Will Smith movie "Concussion," had some harsh words for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for returning to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Omalu told TMZ that he suspects Tagovialoa suffered a concussion based on what he...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Defenses
2022 · 1-2-0 Mac Jones suffered a severe ankle sprain in Week 3, and his status is uncertain for Sunday. That means Brian Hoyer could be starting for the Patriots, who are already allowing the fourth-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses (10.67). The Packers have a talented defense and have scored at least nine fantasy points in each of their last two games. Their fantasy points have increased every week this season. They have a safe floor and a chance for a blowup game.
Yardbarker
Bills Announce Two Roster Moves
Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
Yardbarker
Wife of Cowboys' Cooper Rush trolls Giants for cutting him
Long before the Dallas Cowboys needed to call backup quarterback Cooper Rush into action this season because starter Dak Prescott suffered a serious thumb injury in Week 1 on Sept. 11, Rush spent time on the practice squad of the New York Giants in 2020. He never made a meaningful appearance for "Big Blue" before he was released but has since won three total starts with the Cowboys, including back-to-back games this month and Monday's 23-16 victory at none other than the Giants.
Commanders vs Cowboys Prediction and Promo (Back Under Trend in Slugfest)
The Commanders get a welcome step-down in competition in Week 4 against the Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys. To help prepare for the critical Week 4 NFC East matchup, BetMGM is giving Commanders fans a free $1,000 bet to use as you please. Free $1,000 Bet from BetMGM. You can gun...
No Dak Prescott Practice Yet; Still Cooper Rush's 'Biggest Cheerleader'
Even with wins, the Dallas Cowboys are creating controversy, namely at the quarterback spot. Dak Prescott's doing what he can to snuff it out.
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium. Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants Fan Photo
During the second half of this week's Monday Night Football game, a photo of a New York Giants fan went viral on Twitter. The fan who went viral decided to paint his face blue, red and white in honor of the G-Men. Although this unidentified fan did a pretty solid...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones says Cooper Rush has makeup of a top quarterback
There may not be a quarterback controversy in Dallas yet, but Cooper Rush is still impressing everybody with the way he has played in Dak Prescott's absence. He also continues to impress the most important person -- and voice -- in the Cowboys organization: team owner Jerry Jones. Jones told...
