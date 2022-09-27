Spine Doctor Zeki, With Gifted Hands and Expert Chiropractic Technique Visits America to Showcase His Talent of True Pain Reduction

Read full article on original website
Dr. Evangelos Viazis and Dr. Andreas Aspros Share Their Views on the Future of Orthodontics
On the 23rd of September in Dallas Texas, the annual global conference of FASTBRACES® Orthodontic Technology took place at the prestigious luxury hotel, Hilton Anatole. The following day there was an all-day lecture at the FASTBRACES® campus at Red Oak Dallas where the inventor of the technology Dr. Anthony Viazis gave a significant lecture about the latest insights of FASTBRACES® Technology.
Jason releases a new article “Get Ex Back For Good” on his platform to empower people to discover what may be holding them back from having the relationship that they truly deserve
Jason; the relationship expert has again reiterated his commitment to promoting good relationship in America and across the globe as he recently released a new article titled Get Ex Back For Good. He shared his wealth of knowledge working with people across age groups to reignite the spark in their relationship. The online platform aims to help readers learn the powerful new technique of resolving hurts, building intimacy, feeling acknowledged and loved, and ultimately getting ones ex back for good.
Through His Profession as A Chiropractor, Zakaria Leidgen Is Helping His Patients Live Pain-Free Lives
Zakaria is dedicated to relieving the pain of his patients without ingesting pills, undergoing surgery, or taking injections. Naturopathy is an alternative healthcare service that merges modern medicine with traditional methods that have been practiced for centuries. Naturopathy treatments maximize the body’s natural immunity and its innate ability to recover to prevent, manage, treat, and eliminate diseases through exercise, stress management, and nutrition. A chiropractor, on the other hand, is an individual that has been trained to treat and improve an individual’s nervous and muscular system.
Old drugs hint at new ways to beat chronic pain
Pain is an important alarm system that alerts us to tissue damage and prompts us to withdraw from harmful situations. Pain is expected to subside as injuries heal, but many patients experience persistent pain long after recovery. Now, a new study published in Science Translational Medicine points to possible new treatments for chronic pain with a surprising link to lung cancer. The work was spearheaded by an international team of researchers at IMBA—Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children's Hospital. Their findings of the research, conducted in laboratory mouse models, open up multiple therapeutic opportunities that could allow the world to improve chronic pain management and eclipse the opioid epidemic.
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
Activities and ideas for caregivers of people with dementia
People with dementia may benefit from and enjoy engaging in meaningful activities. Activities such as going outdoors and performing household tasks can help them live well with their condition, reduce their symptoms, and even slow the progression of dementia. There is no cure for dementia. Most often, treatment focuses on...
COVID-19 Infections Increase Risk of Long-Term Brain Problems: Strokes, Depression, Anxiety, Migraines
Strokes, seizures, memory, and movement disorders are among problems that develop in the first year after infection. If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. According to new research, those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection. A comprehensive analysis of federal health data reveals that such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, anxiety, depression, and migraine headaches.
What are the best medications for sleep?
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
Does advanced stage Parkinson's disease cause people to sleep more?
Parkinson’s disease can cause daytime sleepiness, particularly in the advanced stages of the disease. Brain changes, medications, and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease may all lead to people sleeping more during the day. Parkinson’s disease (PD) may cause people to feel sleepier or have periods of sleep during the...
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
How to loosen the grip of anxiety? One of London’s top doctors explains
The pandemic has taken its toll on families and individuals alike, disrupting normal patterns of life, causing social isolation, heightened health anxieties and financial uncertainty. We are also encountering political turmoil, climate change and the polarisation of societal views and values. Then there is society’s pressure to live their best ‘edited’ lives via social media. It is obvious why the levels of collective stress and anxiety are more exaggerated than ever. But how can we override this?
Catapult Health and Tasso Join Forces to Create Convenient, Patient-Centric Preventive Care Solution for Fortune 500 Employers and National Health Plans
At-home VirtualCheckup® wellness exam to feature Tasso’s clinical-grade, self-sampling blood collection device. Catapult Health, a virtual preventive care provider serving 3,500 employers with over 2 million covered lives, and Tasso Inc., the leading provider of convenient, clinical-grade blood collection solutions, today announced a collaboration that will simplify home-based preventive care for employees and their families. Effective October 5th, Catapult will start offering the Tasso+™ device as part of its VirtualCheckup®, an innovative at-home annual wellness checkup that combines simple and virtually painless testing with face-to-face clinical video consultations. VirtualCheckup is already a covered benefit for hundreds of America’s largest corporations and major national health plans, including BlueCross and BlueShield.
Landsdowne Labs and CBMM Form International Partnership Aimed at Enhancing Button Battery Safety for Children
Forthcoming niobium coating technology is designed to avert serious battery-ingestion injury or death. With reports of a recent sharp rise in child ingestion of button batteries, Landsdowne Labs, LLC, a Fairfield, CT. spinout from the world-renowned Langer Lab at MIT, and CBMM, the global leader in Niobium products, are pleased to announce a partnership to further develop battery technology aimed at preventing severe injury or fatality if button batteries are swallowed.
Sensoria Health & Defender announce availability of first smart diabetic boot with remote patient monitoring
Designed to help heal diabetic foot ulcers & Reduce risk of amputations. Foot Defender Powered by Sensoria Smart Boot Provides Behavioral Feedback to Patients and Remotely Monitors Them to Improve Outcomes -- Reduces Risk of Amputation. LOS ANGELES - Sept. 28, 2022 - PRLog -- Sensoria® Health www.sensoriahealth.com, the leading...
The Wood Forest Brings The Natural Beauty of Wood To Its Handcrafted Watches
The Lightweight & Durable Timepieces Are Available For Online Purchase Anywhere In The US. E-commerce watch shop The Wood Forest is attracting more and more people to its rich selection of stylish watches. The company serves online customers throughout the US and is headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania with a fulfillment partner delivering shipping services from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
Nurturing the Brilliant Minds of Tomorrow: The Dr. Samuel Bride Scholarship
New York Medical Doctor Samuel Bride Gives Back to Students with Scholarship Funding. New York, NY, United States - September 28, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — The Dr. Samuel Bride Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors is a scholarship program that was recently launched by the namesake figure that is geared toward students who are planning on becoming a doctor in their career’s future. The scholarship program is accepting applicants from students who are currently enrolled in universities in the United States and are studying a course in medicine or in other related fields to that. Students who are eying for the scholarship must be intending to take their studies even further by pursuing a doctorate to become a doctor in their careers. Eligible candidates that can apply for the scholarship are also high school students who are graduating and planning on entering university the following academic year with the same plans and intentions of pursuing a career in medicine and ultimately becoming a doctor in their professional careers in the future. The scholarship is to award the lucky student that will be chosen among all the applicant's prize money that will go towards funding their education throughout university. The money will go towards covering their tuition and academic fees and any additional payments they need to be paid for related to their education and studies.
NHS smartwatches 'significantly improves' quality of life of Parkinson's patients
Up to 120,000 Parkinson’s patients in England could be offered smartwatches that provide a “transformative effect” on their daily care.The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have recommended five technologies that could help improve symptoms and quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease.Parkinson’s is an incurable condition that affects the brain and is caused by loss of dopamine-producing cells, resulting in progressive loss of coordination and movement problems.Mark Chapman, interim director of Medical Technology at NICE, said: “Providing wearable technology to people with Parkinson’s disease could have a transformative effect on their care and lead to changes...
What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?
If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
