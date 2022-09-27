Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
CA-Solar Offers Innovative And Affordable Solar Panel Mounting Solutions
PT Environeer announces the availability of a new solar panel mounting system for use in the renewable energy sector under its CA-Solar brand. Made in Indonesia for Indonesian conditions. PT Environeer offers solar panel mounting system for solar panels designed and made in Indonesia for local conditions. They also provide...
Hazardous car-buying market ahead. Proceed with caution.
Our family has been coasting for several years in vehicles that are paid for. A portion of the fleet is becoming old and unreliable, just when replacement prices have gone crazy. What a time to hit the car-payment fence post. The old minivan is still running well. But it has passed mile marker 200,000, and the air conditioner keeps switching to heat on the passenger side. We’re hoping to limp...
Aviation International News
Magnetic Engines Expands Shop Space
Magnetic Engines in Tallinn, Estonia, has more than doubled the size of its aircraft engine shop. With the expansion, the shop has grown from 300 sq m (3,229 sq ft) to more than 1,000 sq m (10,764 sq ft). The larger facility provides for more shop and office space, as well as engine and engine components storage.
inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany
MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4 th to October 6 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005332/en/ Developed by Videology, an inTEST company, the Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI on the Edge platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woonsocket Call
5DaysSold Offers a Seamless and Superfast Home Selling Process, They Buy Houses and Properties in any Condition
With 5DaysSold, people looking to sell their homes and other properties do not have to go through the usual hassle of listing their homes, convincing buyers, and closing deals as the real estate company buys homes in whatever condition they may be directly from the sellers. The real estate industry...
Woonsocket Call
FulcrumAir Announces That It Can Operate Its Robots on Energized Distribution Lines
FulcrumAir is pleased to announce that it can install Bird Flight Diverters on energized distribution lines. This is done utilizing its industry leading E2500HP™ drone slinging our Mini LineFly™. This is the culmination of extensive testing with one of our leading customers, ATCO, in testing yards and on energized lines within their extensive network with input from ATCO’s wildlife specialists, engineers and work methods subject matter experts.
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
constructiondive.com
ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems
ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data
Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
Woonsocket Call
Amazon Expands Pay and Benefits for Front-line Employees with New Investment of Nearly $1 Billion
Pay increases for front-line employees begin in October—average starting pay now more than $19 per hour—along with a new benefit that provides instant, free access to pay at any time during the month. The company is also expanding its career advancement and development programs for front-line employees, building...
Why Rhone and RTR’s Reusable Packaging Partner Pivoted to B2B
A reusable packaging startup that consolidates purchases from multiple fashion retailers into a single weekly delivery is taking a new route. Olive, which previously wooed consumers, is relaunching this month as a business-to-business platform, allowing retailers to tap directly into its waste-free packaging and logistics network. This required an overhaul of the technology that underpinned its system, founder Nate Faust, who co-founded Jet.com before selling it to Walmart in 2016, told Sourcing Journal. Olive 1.0 was built as an app, with a Chrome extension that customers could use to bundle their orders from participating brands such as Anthropologie and Free People. Now the...
Woonsocket Call
Carestream’s Recapitalization Plan Confirmed By Court
Expects to Emerge from Recapitalization Process in Coming Days with Strengthened Balance Sheet and Enhanced Financial Flexibility. Carestream Health (“Carestream” or the “Company”) today announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”) has confirmed the Company’s “prepackaged” restructuring plan. The Company expects to successfully complete its recapitalization process and emerge from Chapter 11 in the coming days. Upon emergence, Carestream will eliminate approximately $470 million of debt and move forward with a significantly strengthened balance sheet to support its operations and the continued execution of its strategic priorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3printr.com
Addifab and BOFA International sign contract over filtration technology
Additive manufacturing innovator Addifab has signed a contract with BOFA International for portable fume filtration technology to support its unique Freeform Injection Molding (FIM) process. Addifab has developed a unique three-step soluble mold solution that enables manufacturers to create complex injection mold tooling in a matter of hours, compared to...
Woonsocket Call
Landsdowne Labs and CBMM Form International Partnership Aimed at Enhancing Button Battery Safety for Children
Forthcoming niobium coating technology is designed to avert serious battery-ingestion injury or death. With reports of a recent sharp rise in child ingestion of button batteries, Landsdowne Labs, LLC, a Fairfield, CT. spinout from the world-renowned Langer Lab at MIT, and CBMM, the global leader in Niobium products, are pleased to announce a partnership to further develop battery technology aimed at preventing severe injury or fatality if button batteries are swallowed.
Woonsocket Call
Opinion of the Board of Directors regarding the Possible Voluntary Tender Offer for Bachoco's shares
Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. ("Bachoco" or the “Company”) (NYSE: IBA; BMV: BACHOCO), announces that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) met today, regarding the intention of certain shareholders to make a voluntary tender offer for up to all of the shares representing the capital stock of the Company, owned by the investing public, as announced on March 25, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
ModMed® Reveals Latest Digital Tools Aimed at Modernizing the Ophthalmology Patient Experience
Practice technology leader launches ModMed AMP marketing services at this year’s AAO Annual Meeting. According to a new study1 commissioned by ModMed®, many factors contribute to making an impression on a patient, the first of which is often when a patient reads an online review. This press release...
Woonsocket Call
Coworking SEO Shares Three Key Insights for Coworking Space Owners From The Global Workspace Association Flex Forward 2022 Conference
Flex Forward 2022 was a tremendous success, with many business leaders in the coworking industry in attendance and Coworking SEO, the industry’s leading specialized marketing agency. The Global Workspace Association (GWA) is a forum for experts and participants in the coworking space industry. Their annual conference explores the future...
Woonsocket Call
ADC Cytotoxic Payloads / Warheads market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% till 2030 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ADC Cytotoxic Payloads / Warheads: Products and Services Market, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings. With six approved drugs, namely POLIVY™, LUMOXITI™, BESPONSA®, MYLOTARG™, KADCYLA®, ADCETRIS® and over 300 drugs underdevelopment, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have emerged as a promising class of targeted therapies for various disease indications.
Woonsocket Call
Astra Lumos Is Coming To Grand Designs Live To Discuss Luxury Lighting Design And Installation Needs
Astra Lumos is coming to Grand Designs Live. Cotswolds – UK-based luxury lighting design and installations company Astra Lumos announces its presence in the award-winning home event, Grand Designs Live, at the end of this September. James Fielding, Director and the head of sales from the company, is going to be available in the event for every kind of discussion related to lighting design and lighting installation for all interior and exterior spaces.
Woonsocket Call
United States Breath Analyzers Market Trends, Analysis & Forecasts Report 2022-2030 - Growing Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies and Other Institutions Such as Schools, Sports, and Offices - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "U.S. Breath Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. breath analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand...
Comments / 0