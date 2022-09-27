ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Woonsocket Call

CA-Solar Offers Innovative And Affordable Solar Panel Mounting Solutions

PT Environeer announces the availability of a new solar panel mounting system for use in the renewable energy sector under its CA-Solar brand. Made in Indonesia for Indonesian conditions. PT Environeer offers solar panel mounting system for solar panels designed and made in Indonesia for local conditions. They also provide...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Standard

Hazardous car-buying market ahead. Proceed with caution.

Our family has been coasting for several years in vehicles that are paid for. A portion of the fleet is becoming old and unreliable, just when replacement prices have gone crazy. What a time to hit the car-payment fence post. The old minivan is still running well. But it has passed mile marker 200,000, and the air conditioner keeps switching to heat on the passenger side. We’re hoping to limp...
GAS PRICE
Aviation International News

Magnetic Engines Expands Shop Space

Magnetic Engines in Tallinn, Estonia, has more than doubled the size of its aircraft engine shop. With the expansion, the shop has grown from 300 sq m (3,229 sq ft) to more than 1,000 sq m (10,764 sq ft). The larger facility provides for more shop and office space, as well as engine and engine components storage.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany

MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4 th to October 6 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005332/en/ Developed by Videology, an inTEST company, the Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI on the Edge platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

FulcrumAir Announces That It Can Operate Its Robots on Energized Distribution Lines

FulcrumAir is pleased to announce that it can install Bird Flight Diverters on energized distribution lines. This is done utilizing its industry leading E2500HP™ drone slinging our Mini LineFly™. This is the culmination of extensive testing with one of our leading customers, ATCO, in testing yards and on energized lines within their extensive network with input from ATCO’s wildlife specialists, engineers and work methods subject matter experts.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
constructiondive.com

ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems

ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
ENGINEERING
getnews.info

Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data

Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Why Rhone and RTR’s Reusable Packaging Partner Pivoted to B2B

A reusable packaging startup that consolidates purchases from multiple fashion retailers into a single weekly delivery is taking a new route. Olive, which previously wooed consumers, is relaunching this month as a business-to-business platform, allowing retailers to tap directly into its waste-free packaging and logistics network. This required an overhaul of the technology that underpinned its system, founder Nate Faust, who co-founded Jet.com before selling it to Walmart in 2016, told Sourcing Journal. Olive 1.0 was built as an app, with a Chrome extension that customers could use to bundle their orders from participating brands such as Anthropologie and Free People. Now the...
ENVIRONMENT
Woonsocket Call

Carestream’s Recapitalization Plan Confirmed By Court

Expects to Emerge from Recapitalization Process in Coming Days with Strengthened Balance Sheet and Enhanced Financial Flexibility. Carestream Health (“Carestream” or the “Company”) today announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”) has confirmed the Company’s “prepackaged” restructuring plan. The Company expects to successfully complete its recapitalization process and emerge from Chapter 11 in the coming days. Upon emergence, Carestream will eliminate approximately $470 million of debt and move forward with a significantly strengthened balance sheet to support its operations and the continued execution of its strategic priorities.
ECONOMY
3printr.com

Addifab and BOFA International sign contract over filtration technology

Additive manufacturing innovator Addifab has signed a contract with BOFA International for portable fume filtration technology to support its unique Freeform Injection Molding (FIM) process. Addifab has developed a unique three-step soluble mold solution that enables manufacturers to create complex injection mold tooling in a matter of hours, compared to...
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Landsdowne Labs and CBMM Form International Partnership Aimed at Enhancing Button Battery Safety for Children

Forthcoming niobium coating technology is designed to avert serious battery-ingestion injury or death. With reports of a recent sharp rise in child ingestion of button batteries, Landsdowne Labs, LLC, a Fairfield, CT. spinout from the world-renowned Langer Lab at MIT, and CBMM, the global leader in Niobium products, are pleased to announce a partnership to further develop battery technology aimed at preventing severe injury or fatality if button batteries are swallowed.
ELECTRONICS
Woonsocket Call

Opinion of the Board of Directors regarding the Possible Voluntary Tender Offer for Bachoco's shares

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. ("Bachoco" or the “Company”) (NYSE: IBA; BMV: BACHOCO), announces that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) met today, regarding the intention of certain shareholders to make a voluntary tender offer for up to all of the shares representing the capital stock of the Company, owned by the investing public, as announced on March 25, 2022.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Coworking SEO Shares Three Key Insights for Coworking Space Owners From The Global Workspace Association Flex Forward 2022 Conference

Flex Forward 2022 was a tremendous success, with many business leaders in the coworking industry in attendance and Coworking SEO, the industry’s leading specialized marketing agency. The Global Workspace Association (GWA) is a forum for experts and participants in the coworking space industry. Their annual conference explores the future...
FRISCO, TX
Woonsocket Call

ADC Cytotoxic Payloads / Warheads market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% till 2030 | Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ADC Cytotoxic Payloads / Warheads: Products and Services Market, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings. With six approved drugs, namely POLIVY™, LUMOXITI™, BESPONSA®, MYLOTARG™, KADCYLA®, ADCETRIS® and over 300 drugs underdevelopment, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have emerged as a promising class of targeted therapies for various disease indications.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Astra Lumos Is Coming To Grand Designs Live To Discuss Luxury Lighting Design And Installation Needs

Astra Lumos is coming to Grand Designs Live. Cotswolds – UK-based luxury lighting design and installations company Astra Lumos announces its presence in the award-winning home event, Grand Designs Live, at the end of this September. James Fielding, Director and the head of sales from the company, is going to be available in the event for every kind of discussion related to lighting design and lighting installation for all interior and exterior spaces.
HOME & GARDEN
Woonsocket Call

United States Breath Analyzers Market Trends, Analysis & Forecasts Report 2022-2030 - Growing Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies and Other Institutions Such as Schools, Sports, and Offices - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "U.S. Breath Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. breath analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand...
MARKETS

