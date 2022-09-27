ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corgi sales in the UK have spiked following Queen Elizabeth II's death: report

By Cheryl Teh
Corgi sales have spiked in the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose lifelong affection for the breed was well known. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images
  • The price of corgis on at least one UK site has skyrocketed in the last three days, per AFP.
  • Pets4Homes told the outlet that asking prices for corgis on its platform doubled over the weekend.
  • Corgis were known to be the late Queen Elizabeth II's prized pets.

