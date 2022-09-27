Man sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for 2020 southwest Fresno homicide

A Fresno man is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of a deadly Southwest Fresno shooting.

38-year-old Reymundo Munoz was sentenced Monday to 75 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of 31-year-old Joseph Lara.

Lara, a father of two, was shot and killed at 10th Street and Calwa Avenue in August of 2020.

The Fresno County's District Attorney's Office says Munoz is a known gang member and was arrested after receiving a tip days later.

Munoz also faces charges in connection to an attack against a correctional officer at the Fresno County Jail on September 12.

Prosecutors say it happened while he waiting to be sentenced and that case is ongoing