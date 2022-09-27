ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for 2020 southwest Fresno homicide

 2 days ago

A Fresno man is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of a deadly Southwest Fresno shooting.

38-year-old Reymundo Munoz was sentenced Monday to 75 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of 31-year-old Joseph Lara.

Lara, a father of two, was shot and killed at 10th Street and Calwa Avenue in August of 2020.

The Fresno County's District Attorney's Office says Munoz is a known gang member and was arrested after receiving a tip days later.

Munoz also faces charges in connection to an attack against a correctional officer at the Fresno County Jail on September 12.

Prosecutors say it happened while he waiting to be sentenced and that case is ongoing

Susie Stone
1d ago

the comments on here are very telling on what kind of people you really are. show some sympathy for the family of the victim. is it really that hard? So sorry for their loss.

