Taft, TX

Game Changer: Taft's Josh Suarez

By Larissa Liska
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
Our Game Changer of the week, Taft senior Josh Suarez, plays on both sides of the ball. His efforts led the Greyhounds to a 33-26 rivalry win over Odem.

"Open space I can hear the crowd just roaring and just try to score," said Josh Suarez, Taft senior wide receiver and linebacker.

Suarez played a major factor Friday when Taft defeated Odem 33-26. He caught 7 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Plus he rushed for 23 more yards and another touchdown.

"My speed was there last year," said Suarez. "My strength wasn't really there, so really the weight room helped me with the stiff arms and breaking tackles."

Suarez has a lot of skills for the Taft Greyhounds, but he's also know for his leadership and coaching ability on the field.

"You know he plays defense for us. He plays offense for us. On all of our special teams as well," said J.R. Castellano, Taft football head coach. "Really another coach on the field is what he brings to us. His intellect as a football player has a very high IQ."

"He's (Castellano) really smart defense and offense and I've learned a lot from him defensively," said Suarez. "He's a really good coach."

Suarez totaled 754 receiving yards in five games played. That's the second most in Texas high school football at all levels.

"Putting in all of the work for us and when the best of your kids are doing that it's easy to bring up the others," said Castellano.

KRIS 6 News

