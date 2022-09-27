ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders' 25th goal breaks single-season program record

By Larissa Liska
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
Texas A&M Corpus Christi (6-3, 3-1) started their women's soccer program 9 years ago in 2013, and now halfway through the season the Islanders have kicked their way to history.

The islanders broke their single-season scoring record last Friday in the 74th minute against Nicholls State. What looked to be a save bounced off the Nicholls goalkeepers' gloves, and Islanders junior Molly Arens punched it in for the 3-1 win. That marked their 25th goal for the record.

"Crazy, like super excited and it was great that it came from Molly who was one of the leading assisters this year and everything," said Megan Guy, Islanders sophomore forward. "I'm glad that she got that record breaking goal."

TAMU-Corpus Christi enters the week as the second best in the Southland Conference with a (3-1) record.

"I knew that when I came to this school I knew I wanted to be a part of a team that was changing things," said Maggie Murray, Islanders junior outside forward. "Like making things happen and I think a lot of other teams here have won the conference tournament, gone to NCAA's and I think this year it's our turn."

The Islanders are on the road this Friday at Texas A&M Commerce, but TAMU-CC is back home on Sunday against UIW. Kickoff at Dr. Jack Dugan Stadium is set for 1 p.m.

