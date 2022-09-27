ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Surging gun violence: Philadelphia reaches 400 homicides for the year

As gun violence continues to surge out of control in Philadelphia, police tell Action News the city recorded its 400th homicide Monday night.

By the time the sun set Monday, the city saw 11 shootings including two that were fatal.

Police say a 26-year-old man died after he was shot on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street in the city's Frankford section around 1:38 p.m.

Less than an hour later, a 19-year-old man was shot 21 times on the 600 block of North 13 Street in Spring Garden. Police say the victim died from his injuries.

Investigators believe three shooters with multiple weapons opened fire on the victim.

The gun violence continued into the evening.

Two men were shot just after 5:30 p.m. at 18th and Ringold streets in the city's Grays Ferry section.

A 35-year-old was struck in the chest by gunfire and a 28-year-old was shot in the head. The scene spanned several blocks.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital. The 35-year-old victim was placed in stable condition. The 28-year-old was placed in critical condition.

Just a block away from that crime scene, a man in his 30s was shot twice in the leg shortly before 9 a.m. at 17th and Ringgold streets. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating to see if there is a connection between both shootings.

"(He) was shot by a younger male in all dark clothing. In that case, we have a man in his 30s shot by a younger male in all dark clothing. We're trying to make a determination if the two cases were connected," according to Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker.

The day also began with multiple teenagers shot. A double shooting in the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Bouelvard just after 3 a.m. in Hunting Park left a thirteen and fourteen-year-old injured. Additionally, a sixteen-year-old was shot in the thigh at 55th and Poplar streets.

Anyone with information on any shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

According to city officials, there have been 18 incidents of gun violence at city parks and recreation facilities this year alone.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney will sign an executive order banning guns and other deadly weapons from city recreation facilities. One of the most recent shootings happened at Mill Creek Rec Center on September 9. Tiffany Fletcher , who worked at the rec center, was killed when she was caught in the cross fire of a gun battle.

